Triple shooting on Richmond in southwest Houston leaves one woman deadhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
O'Rourke Blames Abbott For These Issues in TexasTom HandyTexas State
'Magic Mushrooms' medicinal uses starting to blossom.Matthew C. WoodruffHouston, TX
UP Art Studio Partners With HPW and the Gulfton Community for Unique Art ProjectBetsy DensonHouston, TX
Homeless conference in Houston inspires Aurora City CouncilDavid HeitzAurora, CO
houstoniamag.com
How Paradise Palace Is Changing Houston’s Nightlife Scene
No sections. No bottle service. No hierarchy. Just dancing. This is the ethos of Paradise Palace, the new social club in East Downtown that redefines Houston’s club culture. Located in the building that once housed LA-based arcade bar EightyTwo, the new club boasts a vibrant aesthetic that fuses classical elements of ancient Greece with South Beach Miami. It welcomed thousands of patrons across two weekends back in late July and has continued to find success by introducing new and under-recognized music genres to the city’s nightlife scene.
houstoniamag.com
Candytopia: The Expert’s Guide to Houston’s "Candy Wonderland"
Plan your next sugarcoated journey through the sweetest candy-infused immersive experience in Houston. Admit it: you’ve held your breath while opening a chocolate bar, hoping a golden ticket will slip out and transport you to a world of pure imagination—or is that just us? While an Oompa Loompa is probably not going to escort you through the Wonka factory any time soon, you can satisfy your dream with a visit to the sweetest, candy-coated immersive exhibit in Houston: Candytopia.
houstoniamag.com
Hive Mind: Inside Houston's Buzziest Honey Collective
It’s a sweltering Saturday morning in July, and Nicole Buergers is slipping into some protective clothing in the backyard of Smith Opticians ahead of a house call she’s about to pay to the 50,000 residents of one of Third Ward’s buzziest townhomes. As the owner of Bee2Bee Honey Collective, one of Houston’s most popular beekeeping businesses, Buergers does check-ins like this one on a near daily basis, a fact made apparent by the ease with which she interacts with her sometimes cantankerous tenants—a poise that isn’t quite as easy to master as she makes it seem.
houstoniamag.com
Froberg’s Farm: The Expert's Guide to Alvin's Friendliest Farm
Celebrate fall with hay rides, peanut brittle, and pumpkin patch photo ops at Froberg's Farm's Fall Festival. Everyone needs a break from the hustle and bustle of city life sometimes. There’s nothing quite like a day spent out in the Texan countryside, lounging in a field of flowers with your loved ones while you eat some freshly-picked strawberries and watching the clouds go by…instead of watching emails piling up in your inbox. Ditch the screens and get outdoors at Froberg’s Farm in Alvin, just in time for their upcoming Fall Festival, opening September 24 and running through November 6. Read on to get all the info on their seasonal and year-round offerings!
houstoniamag.com
Tailored Finds: Omar Lisandro Wants You to Reconnect With Your Look
Now that we’re on the far side of peak pandemic, Houstonians’ newfound appreciation for physical spaces can’t be overstated. That fact isn’t lost on Omar Lisandro, who just opened the doors to a new, curated vintage boutique, Too Suit Yourself, in the East End. The wardrobe stylist, who has worked with musicians such as Leon Bridges, Khruangbin, and Solange, returns to retail after a decade-long pause in partnership with friend and mentor Dawn Bell, who has styled on the set of renowned TV shows such as Mad Men.
houstoniamag.com
10 Houston-Area Antique Shops That Never Get Old
From imported items to one-of-a-kind vintage finds, it’s out with the new and in with the old. Thrifting is in, from shopping second-hand vintage clothes that model forgotten times to collecting accent furnishings or colorful trinkets. Another way to embrace a vintage style is through antiquing. There’s no better feeling than looking for—and scoring—one-of-a-kind items that become the perfect staple piece in your home.
Click2Houston.com
21 exciting new Houston-area restaurants to dine at this fall
HOUSTON – It’s an excellent time to try new food in Houston. Plenty of exciting new restaurant concepts are opening in our area this fall. Goode Company Restaurants will bring its Kitchen & Cantina concept to the Heights in October. Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina will occupy the space at 1801 Yale Street and will serve classic and modern Tex-Mex. Noteworthy menu items include mesquite-grilled fajitas, chicken flautas, pork tamales, Texas quail and roasted Gulf shrimp stuffed with jalapeño and cheese and wrapped in bacon.
CultureMap talks newest Great Wolf Lodge adventure park that will open in Webster, TX on ABC13
Slated to open in mid-to-late 2024, the resort will have 532 rooms, a 95,000-square-foot indoor water park, and a 58,000-square-foot family entertainment room.
houstoniamag.com
Up For a Challenge? Here’s How to Win the 2022 Tour de BCycle
Join the monthlong Tour de BCycle challenge and visit over 150 bike share stations across Houston. Holy spokes! It’s time for BCycle’s annual neighborhood challenge, Tour de BCycle. If you think you can visit all (or most) of the Houston BCycle neighborhood bike share stations in October, then join the challenge in exchange for various prizes and serious cyclist bragging rights. Here’s everything you need to know about becoming the next tour champion!
Houston's best fishing spots?
I’m a beginner into fishing. Looking forward to know good fishing spots. Thanks in advance.
Friendswood’s Shipley Do-Nuts Moving from Decades-Old Location
Guests will soon be able to grab that blueberry cake donut and coffee through a convenient drive-thru window.
fox26houston.com
Things to do this weekend: Rodeos, corn maze, shrimp festival and more!
Fall is finally here! You can start it off with a trip to a rodeo, a corn maze or even a shrimp festival. Here's a look at just some of the events to check out in the Greater Houston area this weekend. Fort Bend County Fair & Rodeo. The 86th...
papercitymag.com
Houston’s Best Dressed Women Embrace Sequins at Lunch With This Famed Designer In Town
The 2022 Houston Chronicle Best Dressed honorees backstage at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson) What a conundrum the Houston Chronicle Best Dressed luncheon presented to Houston fashion mavens on this late September day when the ornery mercury soared to 95 degrees. And what to wear midday in homage to featured designer Naeem Khan, whose fashions trend toward glitz and evening?
luxury-houses.net
This $5.499 Million Home in Spring is A Dream Place for A Perfect Lifestyle
The Home in Spring, a dream property with details in every corner, lots of natural light throughout featuring a floating staircase, covered patio deck with summer kitchen and fireplace and more is now available for sale. This home located at 26 Norlund Way, Spring, Texas offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 11,500 square feet of living spaces. Call Alejandra De La Campa (Phone: 936-777-4626) at Keller Williams Woodlands for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Spring.
Mexican Mom Cocina Tradicional brings homemade food to The Woodlands area
Mexican Mom, a traditional Mexican kitchen, opened Sept. 21 on Sawdust Road. (Courtesy Mexican Mom) Mexican Mom Cocina Tradicional opened Sept. 21 at 1027 Sawdust Road, Ste. 375, The Woodlands. The Mexican restaurant offers a weekly menu featuring homemade recipes. 832-614-1798. Facebook: Mexican Mom. REPORTER, THE WOODLANDS. Kylee joined Community...
365thingsinhouston.com
The 15 Best Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: September 23 to 25, 2022
Take a tour of H-Town’s weekend highlights with our 365 Houston guide to the best things to do in Houston this weekend, from Friday, September 23 to Sunday, September 25, 2022. Every weekend, Houston has plenty of happenings to be found around town—but which ones are the highlights that...
Fort Bend Star
Suya Hut a one-of-a-kind food lover’s destination
Consider this a one-of-a-kind review for a one-of-a-kind restaurant. Months ago, a different food reviewer with this same publication visited one of my favorite spots in Fort Bend County and wrote – not a negative review, exactly, but one not as positive as I thought this place deserved. Life...
These Texas chocolate shops named among best chocolate shops in the nation
Chocolate, everybody loves it... unless you don't and that's okay.
Why did Krispy cream fail in Houston ?
I can tell you that A LOT rides on how well the franchise licensee (franchise owner) understands the company they are buying into. A ton of nationally successful brands will fail in a new market if there is not support from the company in terms of Marketing and Advertising and support infrastructure. Most companies will gladly take your money in franchise fees, especially if the liability for success is not on their shoulders. Basically, if the franchise operator does know the ins and outs of how the company is structured, they can sometimes be left stranded in an isolated market with little support from the company they bought into. Krispy Kreme has some more complex machinery that has to be maintained as well. If you can’t get a tech out to fix it because the nearest one is in MS, that HOT NOW light is either not coming on, or will be false advertising.
