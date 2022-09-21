Read full article on original website
Baby born with ‘three heads’ stuns doctors
Doctors in India were shocked after assisting the delivery of a three-headed baby girl in a health center in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, a state in India. The mother is from a village, Pilau, and was admitted to the hospital due to severe labor pains. Later, she had a normal delivery without any complications. The baby girl had two large protrusions from the back of her skull which were covered with hair, like a head.
39 Toxic Relationship Quotes So You Don’t Feel Alone
It’s a terrible feeling to know that you’re in a toxic relationship but have no idea how exactly you’re going to get out. People often will tell you just to go — as if it’s ever that easy.
Utah Grandma, 56, Serving as Surrogate for Son Whose Wife Had a Hysterectomy: 'Most Beautiful Thing'
Nancy Hauck is serving as a surrogate for her 32-year-old son, Jeff, and his 30-year-old wife, Cambria At 56, Nancy Hauck will soon experience something truly unique — she will give birth to her own granddaughter. Nancy, from Utah, is serving as a surrogate for her 32-year-old son, Jeff, and his wife, Cambria, 30, the family told SWNS. Jeff and Cambria — who are already parents to 3-year-old twins, Vera and Ayva, and 11-month-old siblings Diseal and Luka — struggled with infertility for years before they could conceive, they told the...
Psych Centra
What Is True Intimacy in a Relationship?
Intimacy is a sense of closeness and connection that transcends physical contact and may bring emotional, mental, and spiritual understanding to any relationship. Intimacy isn’t only the glue that keeps you connected to others, but the atmosphere of closeness you develop with special people in your life. Sometimes intimacy...
Single Mom Adopted 4 Siblings After Fostering Over 50 Kids in Six Years: It Was 'Meant to Be'
Melissa Servetz has always had a lot of love to give. The 45-year-old former elementary teacher from Florida fostered 60 children over six years — a selfless journey that eventually led her to give four young siblings a forever home. Over the last few years, Servetz adopted siblings Jade,...
psychologytoday.com
Dealbreakers That Ruin Passion and Connection
Dealbreakers can make potential partners appear unappealing for a short-term fling, a long-term relationship, or any type of romance in general. General dealbreakers focus on avoiding partners who are unavailable, unhealthy, or abusive. Short-term fling dealbreakers disqualify hookups who are unattractive, judgmental, or uninspiring in the bedroom. Long-term dealbreakers steer...
TODAY.com
Mom of twins educates people about her son with albinism: 'He has no limitations'
Stacy Omirin got the surprise of her life when she gave birth to twin boys in February 2019. Omirin knew she was carrying two babies — but she never imagined they would have different skin colors. Daniel has brown hair and brown skin like his mom and dad, while David has a head of golden blonde hair and a pale complexion, due to a rare genetic condition called albinism.
Opinion: Narcissists Have A Twisted Interpretation Of The Love Languages
The five love languages are Quality time, words of affirmation, physical touch, gifts, and acts of service. Love languages refer to when it comes to understanding how our partners receive and interpret love.
Dog Howling for Brother Missing in the Woods Praised: 'Started to Help'
A dog that helped her owner search for her missing brother is being applauded online. In a clip shared to TikTok by user @axelleontherun on September 18, Idy the Staffordshire bull terrier can be heard calling for her brother Atlas, a pitbull-boxer crossbreed who had gone missing in the woods.
Lack of intimacy in romantic relationships often goes unnoticed
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. The first few years of my marriage were blissful. I was young and in love, and we couldn’t get enough of each other. We were constantly touching, kissing, and exploring new ways to be intimate with each other. But then life happened. We had a kid, careers, and other obligations that seemed to take up our time. Intimacy became less and less of a priority until it was almost non-existent.
getnews.info
Head Rocking – A Book With An Engaging Storyline Focusing On Depression And Self-Motivation To Escape From The Hardships Of Life
The book focuses on self-motivation and how to pull oneself out of the darkness of depression. As daunting as it sounds, depression is a root cause of numerous mental illnesses and saps the self-motivation to perform even the simplest tasks. Head rocking, a book containing a message of self-motivation while focusing on human depression, has gained popularity and fame due to its engaging storyline. The book is authored by Russell Coyle and was published by Pen Culture Solution on 7th June 2022. Being a highly creative and professional author, Russell Coyle has penned the story beautifully by focusing on a young man striving hard to overcome the obstacles and challenges of his past, concentrate on his future and leave behind his worries. The story is highly relatable since it talks about life experiences and how the human mind becomes a victim of depression.
Opinion: The Steps Towards Recognizing PTSD After Narcissistic Abuse
By all accounts, I should have been having a great time. The engagement party for my boyfriend’s brother was going full swing, everyone had a drink in hand, and there were even dances breaking out in some parts of the huge house we had rented. A year prior, I would have been the life of the party and tried to mingle with everyone without needing anyone to check on me or ensure that I was okay.
BET
Exclusive: Snoop Dogg And Wife Shante Broadus Detail How Their Daughter Cori’s Early Lupus Diagnosis Inspired Their New Line Of Head Scarves
When it comes to branding, few do it better than Snoop Dogg. But when it’s a family affair, any sort of launch is far more personal and special. Last week, in collaboration with beauty supply corporation Annie, The Doggfather, along with his wife Shante Broadus and their daughter Cori Broadus, officially launched The Broadus Collection – a line of scarves that serve a plethora of purposes, including one that really hits home for the trio and the rest of their family.
My twin died by suicide. I’ve been too ashamed to talk about it – until now.
I haven’t been able to talk about my brother because of my guilt and shame in not being able to help him. But I want to find ways to help others.
Opinion: Four Signs A Victim Is Healing From Narcissistic Abuse
From the outside looking in, someone who has never gone through narcissistic abuse would assume that leaving is the most challenging part. The truth is that the hardest part comes after you leave the narcissist. Staying away for good is one battle in itself. The other is accepting what happened while simultaneously dealing with the trauma that can surface days, weeks, or years later.
pethelpful.com
Woman's Story of Starting an Animal Sanctuary in North Carolina With Her Mom Is So Moving
Finding your life's purpose can be the most special experience, especially when animals are involved--just ask @alexabmurray. She and her mom established Friendly Fields Farm--an animal sanctuary in North Carolina-- completely from scratch, and that's just the beginning of their feats! Alexa shares the farm's endeavors on her TikTok account, though her followers are just now getting the full story.
TODAY.com
Rosie O'Donnell pens moving essay about daughter with autism
In a personal essay published in People, Rosie O'Donnell is opening up about parenting a child with autism. O'Donnell's 9-year-old daughter, Dakota, was diagnosed with with autism in 2016 when she was 2 years old. “I worried about my longevity, because as you speak to parents of kids with autism, their main worry is what happens when they die," O'Donnell, 60, told People. "Who’s going to love their child and understand them the way you do?”
Exploring the "Near-Death Experience," a.k.a., "NDE"
When we die and leave this world, do we live on in some other form of existence?. Is there more to see beyond the grave? Or is this life all there is?. Since the days of Plato (and before), such age-old questions have been haunting (sorry!) humanity for eons. As documented on websites such as www.neardeath.com, in the last few decades, the "near-death experience," or NDE, has become even more popular (if that's the right word).
Psych Centra
The Psychology of Love
Love has fascinated researchers for decades. We look at what experts have learned about the origins and psychology of love. Love is a powerful, complex emotional experience that involves changes in your body chemistry, including your neurotransmitters (brain chemicals). It impacts your social relationships in varied ways, affecting how you relate to others around you.
