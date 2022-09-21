Read full article on original website
Related
Baby born with ‘three heads’ stuns doctors
Doctors in India were shocked after assisting the delivery of a three-headed baby girl in a health center in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, a state in India. The mother is from a village, Pilau, and was admitted to the hospital due to severe labor pains. Later, she had a normal delivery without any complications. The baby girl had two large protrusions from the back of her skull which were covered with hair, like a head.
Hypebae
The September New Moon Puts Love in the Air
Sunday, September 25 brings a new moon in Libra and the stars are aligned for romance. Pumpkin spice latte and sweater weather offer the perfect excuse to cuddle up, which only means one thing — it’s cuffing season. While romantic partnerships usually take priority, note those bonds are not the only ones that matter. Jupiter in Aries urges us to put ourselves first in our relationships as the planet represents growth, good fortune and healing.
Psych Centra
What Is True Intimacy in a Relationship?
Intimacy is a sense of closeness and connection that transcends physical contact and may bring emotional, mental, and spiritual understanding to any relationship. Intimacy isn’t only the glue that keeps you connected to others, but the atmosphere of closeness you develop with special people in your life. Sometimes intimacy...
psychologytoday.com
Dealbreakers That Ruin Passion and Connection
Dealbreakers can make potential partners appear unappealing for a short-term fling, a long-term relationship, or any type of romance in general. General dealbreakers focus on avoiding partners who are unavailable, unhealthy, or abusive. Short-term fling dealbreakers disqualify hookups who are unattractive, judgmental, or uninspiring in the bedroom. Long-term dealbreakers steer...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lack of intimacy in romantic relationships often goes unnoticed
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. The first few years of my marriage were blissful. I was young and in love, and we couldn’t get enough of each other. We were constantly touching, kissing, and exploring new ways to be intimate with each other. But then life happened. We had a kid, careers, and other obligations that seemed to take up our time. Intimacy became less and less of a priority until it was almost non-existent.
Good News Network
Your Inspired Weekly Horoscope From Rob Brezsny: A ‘Free Will Astrology’
FREE WILL ASTROLOGY – Week of August 27, 2022. Whenever you are contemplating a major decision, I hope you raise questions like these: 1. Which option shows the most self-respect? 2. Which path would be the best way to honor yourself? 3. Which choice is most likely to help you fulfill the purposes you came to earth to carry out? 4. Which course of action would enable you to express your best gifts? Are there questions you would add, Virgo? I expect the coming months will require you to generate key decisions at a higher rate than usual, so I hope you will make intensive use of my guiding inquiries, as well as any others you formulate.
Scorpio—Your September Horoscope Says You’re Going Down A Rabbit Hole Of Self-Discovery
Are you ready to explore your inner psyche? Your Scorpio horoscope for September 2022 says it’s time to unleash all those pent-up emotions you’ve been holding inside. As Mercury in your 12th house of spirituality forms an opposition with expansive Jupiter on September 2, there’s a chance that visions from your subconscious could alert you to some deep-seated truths that need recognizing. If you’re already feeling confused, keep in mind that this is only the beginning! When Mercury stations retrograde on September 9, you can expect your dreams to get super wild, so remember to jot down what you can remember...
MindBodyGreen
Are Virgo & Scorpio Compatible? We Asked Astrologers To Weigh In
If you've ever looked up your crush's astrological sign, you're likely privy to the idea that the stars can influence compatibility. Some signs certainly are thought to get along better than others, and in the case of a Virgo-Scorpio matchup, here's what you'll want to know, according to astrologers. In...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
getnews.info
Head Rocking – A Book With An Engaging Storyline Focusing On Depression And Self-Motivation To Escape From The Hardships Of Life
The book focuses on self-motivation and how to pull oneself out of the darkness of depression. As daunting as it sounds, depression is a root cause of numerous mental illnesses and saps the self-motivation to perform even the simplest tasks. Head rocking, a book containing a message of self-motivation while focusing on human depression, has gained popularity and fame due to its engaging storyline. The book is authored by Russell Coyle and was published by Pen Culture Solution on 7th June 2022. Being a highly creative and professional author, Russell Coyle has penned the story beautifully by focusing on a young man striving hard to overcome the obstacles and challenges of his past, concentrate on his future and leave behind his worries. The story is highly relatable since it talks about life experiences and how the human mind becomes a victim of depression.
Elite Daily
Your Fourth House In Astrology Represents Your Deepest Emotions
Knowing the arrangement of signs and planets in a birth chart can provide a pretty solid idea of a person and their personality. But where things get really precise — like scary accurate — is the houses in astrology. This is not an astrological lesson to be skipped, as the houses reveal key details about the birth chart and are major points in predictive astrology, aka horoscopes. So if you want to look like an astrological genius to your friends, study up on these bad boys. Today’s lesson? The fourth house in astrology.
Exploring the "Near-Death Experience," a.k.a., "NDE"
When we die and leave this world, do we live on in some other form of existence?. Is there more to see beyond the grave? Or is this life all there is?. Since the days of Plato (and before), such age-old questions have been haunting (sorry!) humanity for eons. As documented on websites such as www.neardeath.com, in the last few decades, the "near-death experience," or NDE, has become even more popular (if that's the right word).
These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Best Week & They’re An Inspiration To Everyone
There’s never a dull moment in the sky, because astrology always gives us something to look forward to. Unless, of course, you’re talking about Mercury retrograde *insert eye roll emoji here*. Fortunately, it’s the last Mercury retrograde of the year, but three zodiac signs will have the best week of September 5 to September 11 (and for now, they’re in the clear). We can all benefit from a little constructive criticism, so be sure to keep an open mind this week. After all, with Venus entering meticulous Virgo on September 5, energies surrounding romance, finances and guilty pleasures will be put...
New York Post
September 2022 new moon: Will your zodiac sign find the perfect partner?
A new moon in Libra will soon appear, giving us the opportunity to improve our relationships or find significant new ones. The new moon appears on September 25, 2022 and will bring vivid focus to how we are mirroring others and connecting to them in business, love or collaboration. Commitments,...
Psych Centra
The Psychology of Love
Love has fascinated researchers for decades. We look at what experts have learned about the origins and psychology of love. Love is a powerful, complex emotional experience that involves changes in your body chemistry, including your neurotransmitters (brain chemicals). It impacts your social relationships in varied ways, affecting how you relate to others around you.
Be Hopeful And Take A Leap Of Faith Every Day
When you take a leap of faith regularly, you enable yourself to get comfortable with discomfort, overcome fear, and live without regrets.~ Terri Kozlowski. Most of you are afraid of entering the unknown, you doubt yourself, are uneasy with the unfamiliar, and of not knowing what will happen. You are concerned things might not turn out as planned, things may go wrong, and situations might be uncomfortable. Therefore, taking a leap of faith isn’t something you do regularly.
In Style
Your Fall Tarot Card Reading, By Zodiac Sign
Fall has officially arrived! With the change of seasons comes a whole new vibe and energy. This autumn will have its issues due to all the planetary retrogrades (Mercury, Mars, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune, and Pluto), two eclipses, and tons of fraught astrological aspects in between. The sweet spot is October 22, when the Venus Star Point (the connection between the Sun and Venus) brings us lots of TLC and hope for the future. Don’t fret! Live, love, and be in the moment.
psychologytoday.com
A Common Misunderstanding That Leads Couples Into Conflict
There are several types of support that relationship partners commonly offer each other: emotional, tangible, and informational. It is not uncommon for there to be a mismatch between the kind of support one partner seeks and the kind of support their partner offers. Learning to discuss explicitly the kinds of...
Opinion: Behaviors Codependents Can Change To Begin Healing
Someone who struggles with codependency seeks validation, love, and approval, from everywhere except within themselves. It is all too easy for someone wrapped up in making everyone else happy that they fail to identify what they need, think, or feel.
psychologytoday.com
Busting Misconceptions About Mindfulness
Mindfulness is not about individual stress reduction or calm, but collective human harmony. As we practice mindfulness, we learn how to best use our minds to be our best selves for others. Staying commited to a mindfulness practice long-term could ulitimately benefit your family and community. Approximately 30 years ago,...
qhubonews.com
Opinion: Finding the love of your life…how do you do it?
There are many people who are currently in love relationships with people who they themselves know are not the person they want to spend the rest of their lives with. If you are that person, you must understand the following: Your problem is not that you don’t know how to get a new boyfriend or girlfriend, your problem is that you are not looking for THE right KIND of person. If you are in a relationship with a person who wants to waste time, get into vices, be unfaithful, use drugs or other bad habits, YOU CANNOT THINK THAT YOU ARE GOING TO MAKE THAT PERSON CHANGE.
Comments / 0