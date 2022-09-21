Saferci Fund launched multiple algorithms and strategy quantitative trading to create the ultimate trading experience for customers

Read full article on original website
Related
Coinbase CEO: Crypto is up there with chips and 5G as a matter of ‘national security’
Brian Armstrong, CEO and cofounder of crypto exchange Coinbase, warned the industry might be forced offshore if regulators don't change their approach. Is the cryptocurrency industry a matter of national security?. Brian Armstrong, cofounder and CEO of crypto exchange Coinbase, seems to think so, and argues it needs to be...
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Real Estate Tycoon to Raise $500,000,000 for Crypto and Private Equity Investments: Report
Hong Kong billionaire and real estate tycoon Adrian Cheng’s investment firm is reportedly raising funds to invest in the crypto space as the selloff further pushes down the price of Bitcoin (BTC) and the rest of the digital assets market. According to Bloomberg, C Capital is planning to pool...
Staked ETH Coins See $33 Million Inflow Thanks To Ethereum’s PoS Upgrade: Nansen
On-chain analytics startup Nansen reported massive inflows into staked Ether tokens following the Merge. Ethereum’s proof-of-stake upgrade successfully shipped on September 15, EWN reported. “Smart money” investors have deployed over $33 million into locked-up Ether coins in the past week alone. Ethereum’s upgrade dubbed the merge seemingly bolstered...
thenewscrypto.com
French Bank Societe Generale Forays Into Crypto Sector
Arquant Capital SAS has already launched its new banking service. The bank will market the service under the moniker “Finance Innovation.”. According to a statement released on Wednesday, French Bank Societe Generale, the third largest French bank by market cap is entering the cryptocurrency fund industry in response to rising investor demand. Cryptocurrencies and other forms of digital assets are gaining the attention of investors and businesses. So, SGSS Bank is making an effort to meet these demands.
IN THIS ARTICLE
TechCrunch
Alibaba Cloud pledges $1B to boost overseas alliance
The Chinese cloud giant is ready to double down on its overseas reach and announced today a $1 billion investment in a “global partner ecosystem upgrade.” Alibaba Cloud is now the world’s third-largest public cloud provider, an achievement that’s inseparable from the large network of local allies it’s formed worldwide.
kitco.com
A digital dollar would allow Americans to directly open up an account at the Fed
(Kitco News) - Central bank digital currencies (CBDC) have become a popular topic of discussion in recent months as more than 100 governments from around the world are in various stages of exploring the launch of digital cash. Friday’s release of a regulatory framework by the Biden White House included...
bitcoinist.com
Top 3 Cryptocurrencies With The Potential To Make You A Millionaire – Flasko (FLSK), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Avalanche (AVAX)
The use of cryptocurrencies goes well beyond merely purchasing and holding. Every investor has one primary goal: to generate a profit. Blockchain technology is a distributed, decentralized, and cryptographically secure record of all transactional history, which is why it is a hot commodity for investors. Cryptocurrencies have emerged as one...
cryptoglobe.com
Billionaire Mike Novogratz Explains When We Will ‘See a Big, Big Rally in Crypto’
On Tuesday (September 20), billionaire investor Mike Novogratz was asked to share his thoughts on the crypto market. Former hedge fund manager Novogratz is the Founder and CEO of Galaxy Digital, “a technology-driven financial services and investment management firm that provides institutions and direct clients with a full suite of financial solutions spanning the digital assets ecosystem.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What Ethereum's 'Merge’ Means for You, the Market, and the Climate
Ethereum, the world’s second-most valuable digital currency by market capitalization, completed a long-awaited upgrade to its system on September 15. The move, known in the cryptocurrency community as “The Merge”, is expected to slash energy costs and lay the groundwork for more use of crypto technology in mainstream applications, including finance.
This Surprising Crypto May Be the Next Big Ethereum Challenger in 2023
Algorand continues to gain traction in the blockchain world, but will it ever be enough to unseat Ethereum?
FIFA・
cryptopotato.com
JPMorgan CEO Slams Crypto Again, Calls Bitcoin ‘Decentralized Ponzi Scheme’
True to himself, Jamie Dimon described himself as a “major critic on crypto tokens.”. Jamie Dimon – Chief Executive Officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co. – reiterated his negative stance on the crypto industry, describing bitcoin and other digital assets as “decentralized Ponzi schemes.”. Despite the...
CNBC
Trump-linked Digital World Acquisition Corp shares are now around $16 after hitting $97 earlier this year
Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. fell this week as the company missed a key deadline to hold on to about $1 billion in financing. DWAC, which is a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, has been set to be the vessel to take Trump Media and Technology Group public.
Business Insider
A long position means you buy a stock or stock option in the bullish belief its value will increase over time
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. A long position in investing refers...
How Coinbase's $1B crypto philanthropy ambitions left a trail of disappointment and workers in the lurch
Inside the murky world of crypto-based charity: a force for good or for marketing ambitions?
Exclusive-Credit Suisse sounds out investors about capital hike -sources
ZURICH, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse is sounding out investors for fresh cash, two people familiar with the matter said, approaching them for the fourth time in around seven years as it attempts a radical overhaul of its investment bank.
decrypt.co
Coinbase Rejects Proprietary Trading and Crypto ‘Market Maker’ Allegations
Coinbase vociferously denies that it engages in proprietary trading—but asserts that some of its competitors do. A Wall Street Journal report published Thursday alleges that Coinbase hired traders to use the company’s own funds to make trades and stake crypto with the goal of making a profit. According to the report, $100 million of Coinbase funds was used in a test trade that an undisclosed number of unnamed Coinbase employees reportedly called “proprietary.”
ServiceNow Unveils the Now Platform Tokyo Release to Help Organizations Drive Business Transformation Amid Complex Macro Environment
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, today announced the Now Platform Tokyo release, designed to help organizations navigate complex business challenges amid an uncertain macro environment. The ServiceNow Tokyo release is purpose-built to deliver better employee and customer experiences, supercharge automation and trust in operations, and accelerate value in ways that are good for people, good for the planet, and good for profits. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005370/en/ ServiceNow Vault (Graphic: Business Wire)
zycrypto.com
Neobank Revolut Adds Dogecoin To Growing U.S. Crypto Offerings
According to a Tuesday report by The Block, London-based neobank Revolut is considering adding 29 new including Dogecoin, AVAX, Shiba Inu and Solana, through a new partnership with Apex Crypto for its U.S. clientele as the demand for cryptocurrencies picks up. “Today we’ve more than quadrupled our token portfolio to...
u.today
One of Europe's Largest Fund Management Groups Snubs Crypto
Sandro Pierri, chief executive of BNP Paribas Asset Management, has categorically dismissed the idea of getting into cryptocurrencies, according to a report by London-based business outlet Financial News. Pierri claims that the French fund management group, which controlled roughly 537 billion euros as of December 2021, does not have any...
TechCrunch
A quick checkup on consumer fintech activity ahead of Q3 data
When September wraps, we’ll start a countdown for earnings reports from consumer-serving fintech giants, data that will help us understand present-day market appetite for trading and investing products; given the sheer number of fintech startups that touch at least a part of that operating space, we have our eyes open.
Comments / 0