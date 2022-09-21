Saferci Fund launched multiple algorithms and strategy quantitative trading to create the ultimate trading experience for customers

Arquant Capital SAS has already launched its new banking service. The bank will market the service under the moniker “Finance Innovation.”. According to a statement released on Wednesday, French Bank Societe Generale, the third largest French bank by market cap is entering the cryptocurrency fund industry in response to rising investor demand. Cryptocurrencies and other forms of digital assets are gaining the attention of investors and businesses. So, SGSS Bank is making an effort to meet these demands.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO