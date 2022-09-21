BOSTON – Boston University women's hockey topped the Université de Moncton 5-1 in an exhibition game Friday night at Walter Brown Arena. BU registered the first goal of the game on a power-play chance from junior Andi Calderone. Senior Brooke Ersoy extended the lead to 2-0 before freshman Brooke Disher lit the lamp to solidify the gap 3-0 by the end of the first period.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO