Boston, MA

goterriers.com

Terriers Compete at Battle in Beantown

BOSTON – The Boston University women's cross country team finished 12th in the 5K at the Coast-to-Coast Battle in Beantown on Friday at Franklin Park. BU scored 305 points in the race from one returner and four newcomers. Virginia won the 19-team race with a score of 27. Paving...
BOSTON, MA
goterriers.com

Men's Soccer to Host Lafayette Saturday Evening

BOSTON – Continuing a three-game homestand, the Boston University men's soccer team will host Lafayette in a Patriot League matchup Saturday evening with a 6 p.m. start time. The contest marks the Terriers' annual Pride Game, celebrating the LGTQIA+ community. Fans will be able to receive a free BU...
BOSTON, MA
goterriers.com

Terriers Blank Holy Cross, 3-0, for Starr's 500th Career Victory

BOSTON - Senior Rachel Borzymowski scored twice and freshman Martu Coulo notched her first collegiate goal as the Boston University field hockey team shut out Holy Cross, 3-0, on Saturday afternoon to give head coach Sally Starr's her 500th career victory. Starr becomes just sixth coach in Division I field hockey history to reach the 500-win mark.
BOSTON, MA
goterriers.com

Terriers Cruise Past Moncton in Preseason Exhibition

BOSTON – Boston University women's hockey topped the Université de Moncton 5-1 in an exhibition game Friday night at Walter Brown Arena. BU registered the first goal of the game on a power-play chance from junior Andi Calderone. Senior Brooke Ersoy extended the lead to 2-0 before freshman Brooke Disher lit the lamp to solidify the gap 3-0 by the end of the first period.
BOSTON, MA

