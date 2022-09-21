Read full article on original website
Spirit Lake Basement Fire
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — The Spirit Lake Fire Department was dispatched last night. Chief Pat Daly tells KICD News the flames were out by the time they arrived. The fire was discovered when the occupants returned home. The home is owned by Ben and Amy Brandt.
East Lake Okoboji Sewage Emergency Averted
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — The Director of Iowa Great Lakes Sanitary Sewer says an investment in backup generators helped avert a nasty situation Wednesday afternoon. Steve Anderson tells KICD News power was out on the East side of East Lake Okoboji for approximately half an hour, which in the past would have meant the lift stations wouldn’t have worked. Standard procedure in the past was to bypass the station and allow sewage to dump directly into the lake. Anderson says the backup electricity allowed the system to keep functioning Wednesday to avoid the bypass, and also prevented backups into homes.
Buena Vista County Supervisors Pass Final Reading of Truck Noise Ordinance
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– A small section of highway in Buena Vista County will now have a truck noise ordinance in place after the Board of Supervisors approved the final reading on Tuesday. The area in question involves a two mile stretch of Highway 7 and some nearby county...
Buena Vista County Supervisors Discuss Funding Options For Colorize Building
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– The Buena Vista County Board of Supervisors spent some time on Tuesday discussions funding options for a building that was originally passed on last month. The former Colorize building just a short distance from the Buena Vista County Courthouse first showed up on the radar...
Work On Spencer Hospital’s Emergency Department Project Begins
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Work on Spencer Hospital’s multi-million dollar Emergency Department expansion project is officially underway. Hospital CEO Bill Bumgarner told the Board of the Trustees on Thursday the initial work is focused on the east side of the existing campus. Bumgarner says the main piece of the...
City of Spencer Working To Find New Planning Director
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The City of Spencer is working to fill one more department head position, this time in the Planning Department. City Human Resources Director Jessica Wright tells KICD News the City Council interviewed two candidates on Thursday evening with an offer expected to be made sometime Friday.
Winter Games 42 Chair and Co-Chair Announced
Arnolds Park, IA (KICD)– The Iowa Great Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the Chair and Co-Chair for the 42nd Annual University of Okoboji Winter Games. Michael Meyers, the City Administrator for the City of Okoboji and last year’s Co-Chair, will serve as the Chair in 2023. He first became involved in Winter Games in 2020 when he was elected to be an official cheerleader.
Lyon County dips toe into pond purchase
ROCK RAPIDS—Lyon County might have found a new fishing hole. The board of supervisors decided to wait and see if it can negotiate down the asking price but new land for the conservation department could soon get approval. Conservation director Justin Smith first spoke about the idea in August...
Possible Injuries Reported in Dickinson County Crash
Wahpeton, IA (KICD) — The Dickinson County Sheriff’s department reports possible injuries when two pickups collided 3 miles west of Wahpeton Wednesday afternoon. 48 year old Christopher Pratt of Superior was Eastbound on 180th Street, and 52 year old Joseph Berg of Milford was Northbound on 140th Avenue when they both entered the intersection at the same time.
Fair Emergency Team Sees Near Average Medical Calls
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The weather during the Clay County Fair is being credited for helping bring higher numbers of people to the grounds this year, but Mother Nature is also being praised for having around average numbers for medical calls. Clay County EMS Director Tammy McKeever told the Board...
Trailer unhooks, causes $200,000 damage
ALTON—No one was injured, but a crash resulted in an estimated $200,000 damage to a trailer and its cargo about 1:05 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, on the Highway 60 expressway south of Alton. Forty-one-year-old Nicholas Ryan Dills of Mankato, MN, was driving a 2006 Sterling semitruck pulling a flatbed...
Semi’s Cargo Sustains Over $100,000 In Damages In Highway 60 Accident
Alton, Iowa — No injuries were reported but hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage was done to the cargo a truck was hauling when an accident occured near Alton on Monday, September 19. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office tells us that shortly after 1:00 p.m., 41-year-old Nicholas...
Discussion Continues On Needed Work At Fairview Tennis Courts
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Spencer Park Board resumed discussion Tuesday on what some needed work should look like on the Fairview Tennis Courts after the initial bid gathering process failed to attract any attention by contractors. Part of the original concern was working a possible rebuild around the high...
Massive Fish Kill Costs Iowa Farmer over $30 Thousand
After over a year, an Iowa dairy farmer has been fined after a manure spill caused a massive fish kill. On April 14th, 2021, Bernard Bakker contacted his local DNR Field Office to report a spill on his dairy operation. Bakker owns and operates Rock Bottom Dairy in Rock Rapids, Iowa where he raises around 3,600 head of cattle.
Storm Lake Superintendent Shocked at Open Enrollment Numbers Following State Policy Change
The Storm Lake School Board on Wednesday approved recent open enrollment numbers for the district. Storm Lake has received 82 open enrollments into the district since August 1st, and 16 open enrollments out of the district. One open enrollment into Storm Lake was denied, which consisted of a special education student whose future programming needs won't be able to be provided by Storm Lake at this time due to space issues.
Passenger In Sheldon Teen’s Car Taken To Hospital After Accident In Orange City
Orange City, Iowa– A passenger in a Sheldon teen’s car was taken to the hospital after an accident in Orange City on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. The Orange City Police Department reports that at about 6:45 p.m., 15-year-old Aidan Roozeboom of Sheldon was driving a 2009 Buick westbound on 5th Street Northeast in Orange City. They tell us that 51-year-old Cristi Kelch of Orange City was southbound on Albany Avenue in a 2018 Chevy SUV.
Another pipeline company sues landowners for survey access
Summit Carbon Solutions filed lawsuits this week against three sets of northern Iowa landowners who have allegedly prevented its agents from surveying their properties, according to court records. The company is in the process of finalizing the route of its proposed pipeline, which would carry carbon dioxide captured from Iowa ethanol plants for underground sequestration […] The post Another pipeline company sues landowners for survey access appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Estherville Man Wins $10,000 Lottery Prize
(Storm Lake)--An Estherville man has won a $10,000 lottery prize. Alfredo Leon won the 14th prize of $10,000 in the Iowa Lottery’s “Super 20s” scratch game. He purchased his winning ticket at the Casey’s located at 1615 Central Ave. in Estherville. Leon claimed his prize Tuesday...
Fareway Meat Market opens its 1st Minnesota store
Fareway Stores Inc., which touts its fresh, high-quality meat as “second-to-none,” on Wednesday opened its first Fareway Meat Market in Minnesota. The 2,300-square-foot market in the former W-2’s Quality Meats store at 220 W. Main St. in Luverne, will serve a population of about 5,000, Fareway said in a release.
