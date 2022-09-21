Read full article on original website
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Georgia
While there are many other beautiful states that are much more popular that Georgia, this is still a state that you should explore next time you have the chance. That's because there is something for everybody in Georgia, so no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will most definitely find something for your liking here. So if you have never visited this beautiful state, here are three beautiful but underrated places in Georgia that make for a good start. All of them are great options for both a weekend getaway, as well as a longer vacation or even just a quick stop along the way, if that's the only option you have time for.
“Pop-Up Doc” coming to help Fayette, Coweta food workers
Food service workers in Fayette and Coweta counties will get free medical service next week thanks to a “pop-up doc” exp...
3 Amazing Steakhouses in Georgia
If you happen to live in Georgia and you also love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should visit if you haven't already.
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Kennesaw, GA
Whether you are a local or have traveled to the area, Kennesaw, Georgia, is home to a diverse array of delicious restaurants just waiting for you to take a chance. We have taken the time and done the work for you, using search engine rankings, customer reviews, travel websites, and food blogs to find the best restaurants in Kennesaw, GA. We looked for the best that cover a range of prices and food choices to suit various needs.
Newnan Times-Herald
Family members recall famous Sharpsburg landmark
A longtime Sharpsburg landmark is being declared a total loss after a significant fire at the Heirloom Market and Bakery. The building is located at 8861 Highway 54. The call came in after occupants of the building noticed smoke and flames coming from the building. The building was successfully evacuated as crews began the process of containing the fire, according to Chief Robbie Flanagan of Coweta County Fire Rescue.
APS superintendent rescinds Midtown elementary principal recommendation
Atlanta Public Schools announced the principal selected to lead the new Midtown elementary school on Wednesday.
‘Your white fragility is showing’ | Crime-themed billboards dot Atlanta ahead of midterms
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With less than two months before Georgia’s nationally watched 2022 midterms, commuters in metro Atlanta are seeing a new series of conservative-themed billboards designed to parody many progressive, left-leaning beliefs and ideologies. The billboards are financed by Citizens for Sanity, a 501(c)(4) nonprofit organization whose...
Former adult entertainer attempting to save metro Atlanta girls from similar circumstance
ATLANTA — As a former strip club dancer, fighting to rescue girls and women from sex trafficking is personal for Kasey McClure. That’s why on Thursday night she led the so-called “Unholy Tour” once again. It’s a bus tour meant to motivate those on board to take steps to save lives.
thecomeback.com
Medical emergency leads to death at flag football game
Tragedy struck at a Georgia school as a high school student died as a result of a medical emergency during a flag football game on Wednesday afternoon. According to a report from CBS46, the student was a member of the senior class at Weber School, a private Jewish school in Sandy Springs.
Raffensperger: Coffee County probe stalled because local officials lied
ATLANTA — Note: This story was modified to include comments made Friday by Gabriel Sterling, a top official in the Georgia Secretary of State's office. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says an investigation into a south Georgia security breach got stalled by local officials who covered up what happened. Much of the evidence has emerged only in recent weeks.
Months into job, Atlanta’s Howard Middle School principal leaves post
Janet McDowell, hired just two months ago as principal of Atlanta’s David T. Howard Middle School, is no longer the school’s leader. Atlanta Public Schools’ Superintendent Lisa Herring notified parents of the leadership change in a Sept. 13 message, saying the day marked McDowell’s “final day” at the school. A district spokesman confirmed the departure […] The post Months into job, Atlanta’s Howard Middle School principal leaves post appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Popular Georgia bakery erupts in flames
SHARPSBURG, Ga. - Firefighters from multiple agencies responded to a massive fire at a well-known bakery and market in Coweta County. Flames could be seen shooting through the roof of the Heirloom Bakeshop located along Georgia Highway 54 near Georgia Highway 34 just around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Firefighters could be...
thecitymenus.com
A List of What’s Coming to West Georgia & East Alabama
Our pinpointed coverage area includes the cities of Bremen, Bowdon, Carrollton, Franklin, Hogansville, LaGrange, Newnan, Peachtree City, Sharpsburg, Temple, Town at Trilith, Villa Rica, and West Point. * represents article from our media friends. ~represents news tip being worked by The City Menus. +represents direct link to a Facebook page...
Judge Slashes $100M Payout to Elderly Black Man Paralyzed by Atlanta Cop for Panhandling
ATLANTA, GA — Amassive nine-figure payout awarded to an elderly Black man left paralyzed from an encounter with a violently overzealous police officer in Georgia’s capital city has been slashed by more than half after a judge agreed that Atlanta shouldn’t have to pay so much despite the brutal nature of the case.
Don’t Miss The Latest Steakhouse Opening In Georgia
Atlanta is not short on fantastic steakhouses, but what’s the harm in one more?! The latest steakhouse set to debut is Enzo. This is a Northern Italy inspired restaurant will officially be open next Tuesday September 27. Guests can expect to experience Northern Italy-inspired cuisine with the comforts of...
This Is Georgia's Best Grocery Store
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery store in every state.
3 Times Stacey Abrams Matched Atlanta’s Energy
From “Goonica” to Gucci Mane, Georgia's gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams proves she is dedicated to meeting every voter where they are. Distrust for politicians within the Black community comes from disingenuity. Far too often the community only sees politicians during the campaign trail when it is time to secure our vote. And that pandering can be patronizing, like in 2016, when Hilary Clinton told the Breakfast Club she carried hot sauce in her bag–an obvious reference to Beyonce’s hit song “Formation.” Or, when Joe Biden also told Charlamagne Tha God of the Breakfast Club that he “ain’t Black” he didn’t vote for him. Only in the last 60 or so years has the community seen candidates that not only look like us, but are truly for us. Stacey Abrams is the latest addition to the list.
Big festival weekend ahead in Atlanta
The weather looks perfect for the slew of festivals happening this weekend – Sept. 23-25 – including art, film, food, and music. East Atlanta Strut –The annual festival in East Atlanta Village is Saturday from noon – 6 p.m. with arts and crafts, food and drink, a parade, live music, general quirkiness, and more. Sandy Springs […] The post Big festival weekend ahead in Atlanta appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Metro Atlanta mother scammed by fake work from home job
ATLANTA — An Atlanta woman says she worked for more than a month at a work from home job that she thought was legitimate, until she never got paid. As a single mother of four, Sonya Scott says she was specifically looking for work from home opportunities and was excited to find the job as a shipping and packaging specialist.
06 Best Airbnb in Atlanta, Georgia
There are plenty of great places to stay on Airbnb in Atlanta, Georgia. Most of them are located within 20 minutes from the city center, so you won’t have to worry about traffic or parking. The best Airbnb in Atlanta have nice touches and unique features, and are close...
