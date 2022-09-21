ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lasalle, IL

Illinois Man Is So Drunk He Hits Two Cops In The Ding Ding

This man is going behind bars for a while after kicking some Illinois police officers below the belt. Just because it works, doesn't make it right. If you really want to hurt a guy, then kick him below the belt. Remember, it is the cheap way of knocking a man down. It is so painful for men that I don't feel really comfortable talking about it. I don't have respect for any dude that pulls that move on someone. If you want to take an arrest to the next level, then kick a police officer down there.
ILLINOIS STATE
classichits106.com

Ex-Illinois cop charged in 2020 fatal shooting of Black man

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — A former suburban Chicago police officer who was fired after he shot into a car two years ago, killing a Black man and seriously wounding the man’s girlfriend, has been charged with second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter. On Thursday, the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office announced it had unsealed grand jury indictments against former Waukegan police Officer Dante Salinas in the Oct. 20, 2020, shooting that killed a 19-year-old local man, Marcellis Stinnette, and wounded his girlfriend, Tafara Williams. He was also indicted on charges of aggravated battery and official misconduct stemming from a separate incident in 2019. The shooting sparked protests and led the police department to fire Salinas for what it described as “multiple policy and procedure violations.”
WAUKEGAN, IL
newschannel20.com

Central Illinois murder suspect arrested in Chicago

CHICAGO (WICS/WRSP) — One of the men who was wanted for the connection to the murder Arrion McClelland has been arrested in Chicago. The Decatur Police Department says Kyle Escoe,18, was located and arrested on an outstanding warrant in Chicago on Thursday. Escoe is currently being held at a...
CHICAGO, IL
Lasalle, IL
Illinois Crime & Safety
Fox News

Illinois police arrest 15 people after they allegedly used PPP loans to bond out of jail

Police in Illinois arrested 15 people after they allegedly used funds from Paycheck Protection Program loans to bond out of jail. After a data investigation was performed by police, several inmates at the Will County Jail were found to have allegedly applied and received PPP loans that were then used to bond themselves out of jail for their felony cases, according to FOX 32.
JOLIET, IL
classichits106.com

Boy shot in July 4 parade massacre returns home to family

CHICAGO (AP) — An 8-year-old suburban Chicago boy is back home after more than two months of treatment for severe injuries he sustained during the Fourth of July parade shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, his family said Thursday. Cooper Roberts was taken to Highland Park Hospital, where he underwent a life-saving surgery, then spent in-patient stays at Comer Children’s Hospital and Shirley Ryan Ability Lab in Chicago. He has returned home to his parents, five siblings, and French bulldog, George, but the family said the transition is “really, really hard.” with Cooper’s paralysis he can no longer play sports or ride his bike as he once loved to do.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
wlip.com

Man Wanted by Illinois DOC Arrested in Lake County

(Barrington, IL) A McHenry County man wanted by the Illinois Department of Corrections was arrested in Lake County. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say James Henson was taken into custody Sunday (Sept 18th) in an unincorporated area of Barrington. Illinois DOC records show Henson was released from prison in February of this year…after getting a 6-year sentence for theft back in 2019. The nature of the 55-year-old’s alleged parole violation is unknown. Henson is currently in the Lake County Jail being held without bond. No court dates have been scheduled.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
ourquadcities.com

Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:. CALEB FULLER, 45, 5’11”, 145 pounds, blonde hair, green eyes. Wanted in Rock Island County for felony theft....
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, IL
WGN News

25newsnow.com

Fulton County woman killed in southern Illinois traffic crash

ST. CLAIR COUNTY (25 News Now) - Illinois State Police are investigating after a Fulton County woman was killed after a traffic crash in St. Clair County. Illinois State Police say that Makenze Coulter, 23, of Table Grove, was standing through the sunroof of a vehicle in the front passenger seat when she fell out of the top of the vehicle as the driver went through a curve on the interstate.
FULTON COUNTY, IL
WZZM 13

25newsnow.com

32 law enforcement agencies around Illinois to receive firearm enforcement grants

(25 News Now) - A handful of area law enforcement agencies are on the list to receive a portion of $1 million in grants for firearm enforcement. The Illinois State Police say the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office and the Spring Valley, Peru and South Pekin police departments are some of the 32 agencies on the list for grants aimed at keeping guns out of the hands of those who pose a significant threat to themselves or others.
PUTNAM COUNTY, IL
wmay.com

Illinois quick hits: Pritzker calls for two lawmakers’ resignations; fentanyl warning issued

Gov. J.B. Pritzker is calling on two Democratic lawmakers embroiled in controversies to step down. In a statement issued Thursday, Pritzker said Sen. Emil Jones III and Sen. Michael Hastings should both resign from office. Jones was charged this week with bribery in connection to a red-light camera probe by federal investigators. Hastings is dealing with domestic violence allegations from his wife, accusations he has denied.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Pritzker issues statement after 2 Illinois senators accused of misconduct

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker issued a statement Thursday rebuking two state senators accused of misconduct. “Integrity is essential to public service, and corruption for personal gain and abuse in private or public is unacceptable. Illinoisans deserve to have elected leaders who are focused on representing them – not on holding office […]
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX2Now

Maps of the old mines under Missouri and Illinois

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A train went off the rails Monday near Albers, Illinois. There are reports of mine subsidence in the area. It isn’t clear if the crumbling underground caverns are connected to the crash. But, it is worth exploring where the old mines are located in Missouri and Illinois. The cracking or sagging ground has damaged homes, businesses, roads, and schools.
ILLINOIS STATE

