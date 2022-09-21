Read full article on original website
Related
Illinois Man Is So Drunk He Hits Two Cops In The Ding Ding
This man is going behind bars for a while after kicking some Illinois police officers below the belt. Just because it works, doesn't make it right. If you really want to hurt a guy, then kick him below the belt. Remember, it is the cheap way of knocking a man down. It is so painful for men that I don't feel really comfortable talking about it. I don't have respect for any dude that pulls that move on someone. If you want to take an arrest to the next level, then kick a police officer down there.
classichits106.com
Ex-Illinois cop charged in 2020 fatal shooting of Black man
WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — A former suburban Chicago police officer who was fired after he shot into a car two years ago, killing a Black man and seriously wounding the man’s girlfriend, has been charged with second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter. On Thursday, the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office announced it had unsealed grand jury indictments against former Waukegan police Officer Dante Salinas in the Oct. 20, 2020, shooting that killed a 19-year-old local man, Marcellis Stinnette, and wounded his girlfriend, Tafara Williams. He was also indicted on charges of aggravated battery and official misconduct stemming from a separate incident in 2019. The shooting sparked protests and led the police department to fire Salinas for what it described as “multiple policy and procedure violations.”
newschannel20.com
Central Illinois murder suspect arrested in Chicago
CHICAGO (WICS/WRSP) — One of the men who was wanted for the connection to the murder Arrion McClelland has been arrested in Chicago. The Decatur Police Department says Kyle Escoe,18, was located and arrested on an outstanding warrant in Chicago on Thursday. Escoe is currently being held at a...
wjol.com
String of Robberies to Mailboxes Across Will and Grundy Counties Under Investigation
WJOL has learned that there’s been a string of robberies to local outside mailboxes. Sources tell us that Minooka, Channahon and Wilmington are among several post offices in Will and Grundy counties that were hit. Apparently the thieves used crowbars in some cases to pry open the locked doors,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Illinois police arrest 15 people after they allegedly used PPP loans to bond out of jail
Police in Illinois arrested 15 people after they allegedly used funds from Paycheck Protection Program loans to bond out of jail. After a data investigation was performed by police, several inmates at the Will County Jail were found to have allegedly applied and received PPP loans that were then used to bond themselves out of jail for their felony cases, according to FOX 32.
classichits106.com
Boy shot in July 4 parade massacre returns home to family
CHICAGO (AP) — An 8-year-old suburban Chicago boy is back home after more than two months of treatment for severe injuries he sustained during the Fourth of July parade shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, his family said Thursday. Cooper Roberts was taken to Highland Park Hospital, where he underwent a life-saving surgery, then spent in-patient stays at Comer Children’s Hospital and Shirley Ryan Ability Lab in Chicago. He has returned home to his parents, five siblings, and French bulldog, George, but the family said the transition is “really, really hard.” with Cooper’s paralysis he can no longer play sports or ride his bike as he once loved to do.
wlip.com
Man Wanted by Illinois DOC Arrested in Lake County
(Barrington, IL) A McHenry County man wanted by the Illinois Department of Corrections was arrested in Lake County. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say James Henson was taken into custody Sunday (Sept 18th) in an unincorporated area of Barrington. Illinois DOC records show Henson was released from prison in February of this year…after getting a 6-year sentence for theft back in 2019. The nature of the 55-year-old’s alleged parole violation is unknown. Henson is currently in the Lake County Jail being held without bond. No court dates have been scheduled.
ourquadcities.com
Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:. CALEB FULLER, 45, 5’11”, 145 pounds, blonde hair, green eyes. Wanted in Rock Island County for felony theft....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police: Inmates got out of Illinois jail with pandemic loans
JOLIET, Ill. (AP) — More than two dozen people have been charged in Illinois with fraudulently obtaining pandemic relief money, with authorities alleging that some of them were behind bars when they used their relief money to post bond and free themselves from jail. Joliet Police Chief William Evans said Wednesday that 25 people were […]
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: Jones expected in court; inmates allegedly paid bail with PPP loans
An Illinois state senator accused of corruption is expected to make a plea Friday in court. Sen. Emil Jones III is accused of accepting a $5,000 bribe to help block legislation that would have been unfavorable for the red-light company Safespeed. Gov. J.B. Pritzker called on Jones to resign from...
25newsnow.com
Fulton County woman killed in southern Illinois traffic crash
ST. CLAIR COUNTY (25 News Now) - Illinois State Police are investigating after a Fulton County woman was killed after a traffic crash in St. Clair County. Illinois State Police say that Makenze Coulter, 23, of Table Grove, was standing through the sunroof of a vehicle in the front passenger seat when she fell out of the top of the vehicle as the driver went through a curve on the interstate.
WZZM 13
Passenger falls out of car sunroof in Illinois, dies from injuries
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Illinois — A Table Grove, Illinois, woman died after falling out of the sunroof on a car early Tuesday morning on Interstate 64 in St. Clair County. At about 4:10 a.m. Tuesday, the 2017 Mercedes-Benz C300 was traveling westbound on I-64 near Interstate 55 south, according to Illinois State Police.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police chase begins in Illinois and ends in Missouri early Thursday morning
A police chase that started in Illinois ended in south St. Louis County early Thursday morning.
When Cash Bail Ends in Illinois, Which Defendants Can Still be Held in Jail Pretrial?
The practice of setting cash bail in the state of Illinois is slated to end on Jan. 1 thanks to the "Pretrial Fairness Act" passed by the General Assembly, but what rules will guide whether a defendant is released from custody or not prior to their trials?. While some social...
25newsnow.com
32 law enforcement agencies around Illinois to receive firearm enforcement grants
(25 News Now) - A handful of area law enforcement agencies are on the list to receive a portion of $1 million in grants for firearm enforcement. The Illinois State Police say the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office and the Spring Valley, Peru and South Pekin police departments are some of the 32 agencies on the list for grants aimed at keeping guns out of the hands of those who pose a significant threat to themselves or others.
Could Illinois' SAFE-T Act Make It Harder for Prosecutors to Detain Accused Violent Criminals? Legal Experts Weigh In
The state of Illinois will eliminate cash bail entirely in January as part of controversial new legislation that has been the source of misinformation, with some even likening it to the horror film "The Purge." Under the Pretrial Fairness Act, part of the SAFE-T Act passed by the Illinois General...
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: Pritzker calls for two lawmakers’ resignations; fentanyl warning issued
Gov. J.B. Pritzker is calling on two Democratic lawmakers embroiled in controversies to step down. In a statement issued Thursday, Pritzker said Sen. Emil Jones III and Sen. Michael Hastings should both resign from office. Jones was charged this week with bribery in connection to a red-light camera probe by federal investigators. Hastings is dealing with domestic violence allegations from his wife, accusations he has denied.
Illinois, If You Smell Cucumbers In Your Garage Leave Immediately
I doubt anyone is making a salad in the garage which means the smell of Cucumbers could be a very bad thing. Allegedly some venomous snakes do smell like vegetables. With it getting colder outside more, and more animals try to move inside. While Bats and Birds usually go to...
Pritzker issues statement after 2 Illinois senators accused of misconduct
CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker issued a statement Thursday rebuking two state senators accused of misconduct. “Integrity is essential to public service, and corruption for personal gain and abuse in private or public is unacceptable. Illinoisans deserve to have elected leaders who are focused on representing them – not on holding office […]
Maps of the old mines under Missouri and Illinois
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A train went off the rails Monday near Albers, Illinois. There are reports of mine subsidence in the area. It isn’t clear if the crumbling underground caverns are connected to the crash. But, it is worth exploring where the old mines are located in Missouri and Illinois. The cracking or sagging ground has damaged homes, businesses, roads, and schools.
Comments / 0