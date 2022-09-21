Read full article on original website
blockchain.news
Covalent Rolls Out Educational Program to Bridge Skills Gap in Web3
Covalent, a Web3 data provider that is backed by Binance Labs and Coinbase Ventures, launched a program aimed at bridging the data analytics skills gap for workers in Web3. Since data is considered as the new oil, the program dubbed Data Alchemist Boot-Camp will provide education related to data analytics in the Web3 and blockchain spaces. Per the report:
TechCrunch
8 investors discuss what’s ahead for reproductive health startups in a post-Roe world
Come the midterm elections, voters will weigh in on candidates and, consequently, measures that will dictate abortion access and other human rights issues. The role venture capital must play in all of this is becoming clearer: There has been a push to fund more reproductive health companies, include healthcare access in ESG investments and reevaluate the safest places to open a business for women employees.
anash.org
Should We Be Teaching Our Children English?
A recent article on Anash.org explored the Rebbe’s view on the study of secular subjects. What about teaching our children to read and write English? Rabbi Shimon Hellinger weighs in. A recent article on Anash.org explored the Rebbe’s view on the study of secular subjects. As all Chassidim know,...
Teens Can Earn While They Learn Thanks to WIOA Programs in Their High Schools
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- When students are given the opportunity to learn something they can apply in real life, they are more engaged in school and perform better academically 1. This is one reason why Learn4Life, a network of 85+ public high schools, integrates Workforce Innovation Opportunity Act (WIOA) partnerships into its learning model. This allows students to prepare for jobs by developing professional skills, land paid internships and earn high school credits while achieving industry-recognized certificate. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005417/en/ Learn4Life student Aaliyah M. speaks to the public as a brand ambassador in a paid internship with WIOA program partner Access, Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)
Phys.org
Female Airbnb hosts earn thousands less per year than male hosts
Female Airbnb hosts in the United States earn on average about 25% less per year than their male counterparts for their rentals, according to our new study. That's slightly higher than the annual gender wage gap reported by the U.S. Census Bureau and adds up to more than US$4,000 in lower earnings per year.
getnews.info
Announcing The WB Trading Scholarship For 2022-2023
Manchester, UK – September 22, 2022 – WB Trading is pleased to announce the WB Trading Scholarship for the 2022-2023 academic year. The WB Trading Scholarship is a $1,000 award given to a deserving student who plans to pursue a career in trading. To apply for the WB...
laboratoryequipment.com
Just 5 Universities Train Majority of Academics
Previous studies have shown that papers with a diverse set of authors are cited more often and produce higher-impact discoveries. That makes sense—different people with different life experiences bring different ideas to the table. It’s hard for new ideas and research to emerge if the opportunities are not present.
getnews.info
Head Rocking – A Book With An Engaging Storyline Focusing On Depression And Self-Motivation To Escape From The Hardships Of Life
The book focuses on self-motivation and how to pull oneself out of the darkness of depression. As daunting as it sounds, depression is a root cause of numerous mental illnesses and saps the self-motivation to perform even the simplest tasks. Head rocking, a book containing a message of self-motivation while focusing on human depression, has gained popularity and fame due to its engaging storyline. The book is authored by Russell Coyle and was published by Pen Culture Solution on 7th June 2022. Being a highly creative and professional author, Russell Coyle has penned the story beautifully by focusing on a young man striving hard to overcome the obstacles and challenges of his past, concentrate on his future and leave behind his worries. The story is highly relatable since it talks about life experiences and how the human mind becomes a victim of depression.
Nature.com
Crosswalks among stewardship maturity assessment approaches promoting trustworthy FAIR data and repositories
Various maturity assessment approaches have been developed to help research data repositories effectively manage their holdings at both the organizational and dataset levels. Repositories can use these approaches as self-assessment tools-potentially leading to formal certification-to benchmark the maturity of their data holdings, highlight gaps in their practices, and improve their sustainability. Understanding the differences among these assessment approaches can provide beneficial information on stewardship best practices for supporting FAIR data managed by Trustworthy Data Repositories. However, it is a daunting task due to diversity in the perspectives of the approaches and the potential for subjective interpretation of individual criteria. In this article, we outline the commonalities and distinctions of three established assessment approaches: i) CoreTrustSeal Trustworthy Data Repositories Requirements, ii) Data Stewardship Maturity Matrix, and iii) FAIR Guiding Principles. Strong correlations are found in data discovery, accessibility, interoperability, and usability due to overlapping requirements in digital object management. The study also reveals that the complexity of the approaches can lead to a large variety of inferred crosswalks among them.
NASA・
Phys.org
Being a librarian isn't just about books. It's about helping everyone get access to information and resources
Michelle Martin is the Beverly Cleary Professor for Children and Youth Services in the Information School at the University of Washington. She primarily teaches students who will be youth services librarians who work with children and young adults in libraries or other information science spaces. Below are highlights from an interview with The Conversation U.S. Answers have been edited for brevity and clarity.
Traditional University Teacher Ed Programs Face Enrollment Declines, Staff Cuts
The pandemic has exacerbated a troubling national trend: Fewer potential teachers are entering the profession. Nearly every state lost a large proportion of teaching candidates between 2010 and 2018, according to a Center for American Progress report — and the pandemic has further strained traditional colleges and universities programs, many of which face declining enrollment […]
clearadmit.com
Episode 253: New Online MBA at Georgetown McDonough
With Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business announcement of launching an Online MBA program, we welcome Shelly Heinrich, the Associate Dean for MBA Admissions and Director of Marketing, and Prashant Malaviya, Professor of Marketing and Senior Associate Dean of MBA Programs, to the Clear Admit podcast to discuss the new offering.
getnews.info
One Key Visa Helps International Students Navigate US Student Visa and Higher Education Process
The Agency Guides Students Through the Entire Process Using A Personalized Approach. The United States is home to some of the best academic training centers in the world. It is no wonder many foreign students take the leap, hoping to land in one of the country’s prestigious universities. However, facing such bureaucratic procedures, accomplishing this could be a daunting task for many.
New Alliance Launched to Tackle Global Seed Shortage and Scale Reforestation
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- Terraformation, the world’s first global forest carbon accelerator, today announces the launch of the Seed to Forest Alliance, with American Forests, Ecosystem Restoration Camps and One Tree Planted as founding members, as well as 1t.org US as an advisory partner. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005905/en/ Estimated Number of seed banks still needed per country based on low, medium and high “need for seeds scenarios”. Source: Terraformation
TechCrunch
Meet the winners of the student pitch competition at Disrupt 2022
There were hundreds of impressive entries, sent by remarkable young people from all over the world. In the end, our judges narrowed it down to a select group of winners. Each and every one of these winners will be on hand at Disrupt this year, their tickets and accommodations paid for as part of their prize for winning. They’ll also be given free tickets to every single TechCrunch event in 2023 and a mentorship session with sponsors Blackstone LaunchPad and Techstars.
geteducated.com
Math Majors: A Guide to Higher Education in Mathematics
Are you thinking about majoring in math? Then you’re making a great decision! Math is a fascinating and versatile field of study leading to infinite possibilities. This guide will discuss what math majors can do with their degree, the different specializations within the field, and how to choose the right program for you.
Nature.com
Impact of using different-sized touch keyboards on free-text keystroke dynamics authentication in the Arabic language
Authentication using keystroke dynamics (KD) has become an active research area due to its usability and security aspects. Nowadays, the scale of touch keyboard use has expanded to include most modern devices. Although KD typically focuses on a single device at a particular time, authentication systems are adjustable within their environments, as these systems' users frequently switch between multiple devices. Thus, this paper assesses users' typing behavior on different tablet devices with varying touch keyboard sizes. In particular, we empirically assess whether the validation results from free-text KD authentication vary depending on the touch keyboard size. The results reveal interesting research directions for future feasibility studies on changing the dynamic keystroke typing-pad effect on user-security and trust-authentication analysis.
Poets and Quants
Meet the MBA Class of 2024: Amrit Sandhu, Harvard Business School
“Father and ex-army trainee surgeon and documentary enthusiast pursuing an MBA at HBS.”. Fun Fact About Yourself: I have been a best man three times. Undergraduate School and Major:) Warwick Medical School (Medicine), Kingston University (Sports and Exercise Science) Most Recent Employer and Job Title: British Army, Medical Officer. What...
Imperial College London: inside the university that is in the business of studying
Deep inside Imperial’s South Kensington campus, teams of current and former students are tapping away on laptops, running businesses and sharing ideas. There’s a company using sailboats to gather data to chart weather patterns, another providing AI-powered, low-cost tutoring, one with an innovative way to weigh chickens, and another dreaming up ways to hand over more power to retail investors.
Methodology behind the Guardian University Guide 2023
We use nine measures of performance, covering all stages of the student life cycle, to put together a league table for 66 subjects. We regard each provider of a subject as a department and ask each provider to tell us which of their students count within each department. Our intention...
