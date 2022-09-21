Read full article on original website
Bay News 9
Montana voters to decide on 'born alive' abortion bill
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A referendum on the Montana ballot in November raises the prospect of criminal charges for health care providers unless they take “all medically appropriate and reasonable actions to preserve the life” of an infant born alive, including after an attempted abortion. Supporters of...
Bay News 9
Senate, governor debates canceled in Ohio after GOP opts out
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An independent commission in Ohio canceled a pair of debates in the state's governor's and U.S. Senate races on Wednesday because the Republican candidates declined to participate. The Ohio Debate Commission expressed disappointment that neither GOP Gov. Mike DeWine nor Republican Senate nominee JD Vance...
Bay News 9
‘Brew’ battle: California Democrat, Republican team up in beer competition
A brewing battle in Congress between Democrats and Republicans is nothing new in Washington, D.C. But an actual “brew” battle – over beer? It seems that’s something both parties can get behind. Anheuser-Busch hosted its 5th annual Brew Across America Congressional Brewing Competition at Nationals Park...
Bay News 9
VP Kamala Harris to deliver keynote address in Austin at 2022 Texas Dems reception
AUSTIN, Texas — Vice President Kamala Harris is due to return to Austin, Texas, as the keynote speaker for the Texas Democratic Party Johnson-Jordan Reception on Oct. 8. With Gov. Greg Abbott’s political move of delivering migrants near Harris’ Washington home on Sept. 15 and Sept. 19, many suspect the VP has much to address.
Bay News 9
DeSantis declares state of emergency for 24 counties as Tropical Depression 9 strengthens
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for 24 counties Friday as the potential impacts of Tropical Depression 9 continue to develop for the coming week. “This storm has the potential to strengthen into a major hurricane and we encourage all Floridians to make...
Bay News 9
More companies using Bossware to monitor employees
LOS ANGELES — More employers across the country are using what’s referred to as Bossware to monitor their employees’ work habits and determine whether their workers are productive. A survey by Digital.com found 60% of the companies they talked to with remote employees are using this software.
Bay News 9
Armored Combat attracting big audiences at Ohio Renaissance Festival
WAYNESVILLE, Ohio — For the second year in a row, the Ohio Renaissance Festival is featuring a new sport that’s inspired by their medieval time period, armored combat, also known as Buhurt, based on an old French word meaning “to wallop.”. “One of the things I love...
Bay News 9
Tropical Storm Ian continues to strengthen
ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Ian has strengthened some ovenight. Winds are at 45 mph and it is moving west-northwest at 14 mph. No impacts with land is expected this weekend as it travels west-northwest through the Caribbean. A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:. Cayman Islands. A Tropical...
Bay News 9
Sandbag operations set up in Orange, Seminole, Volusia and Brevard
CENTRAL FLORIDA — Emergency management officials in some Central Florida counties and municipalities are making sandbag materials available this weekend to help residents prepare their homes for the possibility of flooding if Tropical Depression Nine becomes a stronger storm and affects the area. Orange, Seminole, Brevard and Volusia counties...
Bay News 9
Tropical Depression Nine is now Tropical Storm Ian
TAMPA, Fla. — Tropical Storm Ian is south of Haiti in the central Caribbean. It’s moving west and will stay over the open waters of the Caribbean this weekend. Wind shear has decreased, and that has allowed Tropical Depression Nine to intensify into Tropical Storm Ian. The water temperatures in the western Caribbean are in the upper 80s. This will provide plenty of fuel for the tropical system. It is possible it may become a hurricane by the end of the weekend.
