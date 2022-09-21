TAMPA, Fla. — Tropical Storm Ian is south of Haiti in the central Caribbean. It’s moving west and will stay over the open waters of the Caribbean this weekend. Wind shear has decreased, and that has allowed Tropical Depression Nine to intensify into Tropical Storm Ian. The water temperatures in the western Caribbean are in the upper 80s. This will provide plenty of fuel for the tropical system. It is possible it may become a hurricane by the end of the weekend.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO