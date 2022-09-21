ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyrone, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tyroneeagleeyenews.com

The “Big E” = Big Success for Local FFA Members

Eight Tyrone Area FFA students attended the Eastern States Exposition in Springfield, Massachusetts, and competed against other FFA chapters from September 16-18. The “Big E,” as the exposition is known, is one of the largest gatherings of FFA groups in the Eastern FFA Region, with more than 700 FFA members from fifteen states competing in various ag-related competitions.
TYRONE, PA
WTAJ

New coffee location opens in Duncansville

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– A new coffee location has officially taken over the old garage storage space on 3rd Avenue in Duncansville. Coffee on 3rd is a sit-down coffee restaurant and drive-thru located at 1524 3rd Ave. Folks can taste multiple coffee staples and homemade pastries and dishes. Owner Ashlyn Dugan found the shop, and […]
DUNCANSVILLE, PA
WTAJ

Huntingdon County Blair Building to be torn down

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — After previously announcing plans to refurbish the property, the Blair House Building in Huntingdon is being demolished. Huntingdon Borough Council President, Jim Bair, said with the current state of the building, the former apartment complex cannot be revitalized. The planned restoration project was originally estimated to cost $10,000,000. Bair said the […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Tyrone, PA
Education
City
Tyrone, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Claysburg, PA
State
Vermont State
Tyrone, PA
Sports
WTAJ

Officers catch 4 illegally purchasing alcohol at Wines and Spirits

(WTAJ) — Liquor enforcement officers in Centre and Blair counties cracked down on underage alcohol sales at local Wines and Spirits stores. On Friday, Sept. 16, and Saturday, Sept. 17, Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (BLCE) officers were stationed at the parking lots of Wines and Spirits in both the City of […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ski Lift#Local Life#Travel Info#Linus K12#Linus High School#What To Do#Tyrone Ski Club Returns#Snowboard Club#Blue Knob Ski Resort#Smugglers Notch
WTAJ

Ford pickup stolen out of Somerset County, search continues

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police in Somerset are asking anyone with information on a stolen inoperable Ford truck to come forward to help solve the case. State police were told the theft took place sometime between Aug. 18 at 10 p.m. to Aug. 22 at 6:30 p.m. at the 14700 block of Main […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Vehicle Collides with Fallen Tree in Pike Township

PIKE TWP, Pa. (EYT) – A vehicle collided with a tree that had fallen onto the roadway in Pike Township on Thursday afternoon. According to DuBois-based State Police, the incident occurred around 1:18 p.m. on Thursday, September 22, on Greenville Pike, in Pike Township, Clearfield County. Police say a...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Sports
WTAJ

Columbian worker accused of luring ‘teen’ to Clearfield motel

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A solar panel installer from Columbia reportedly tried to lure a teen to a motel room only to be busted by a married couple who told police they set the whole thing up. Lawrence Township police were called Sept. 20 to the area of Super 8 and McDonald’s on Clearfield-Shawville Highway […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
WJAC TV

DA: Two in custody following early morning bust in Johnstown's West End

Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Cambria County District Attorney's office say two individuals were taken into custody early Wednesday morning after a search warrant was executed at a home in the West End section of Johnstown. Authorities say members of the Cambria County SERT, the Pennsylvania Office...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
fcfreepress

Lucky? Depends on where you sit (or are tied)

It’s amazing how it’s possible to get used to something the longer it’s experienced. He has fleas. Has had them for years. Living outside, tied to a dog box like he is, it’s not unusual. He remembers early on when he was first tied out – after he’d had too many accidents in the house – the fleas used to drive him almost out of his mind. Crawling all over his skin. Making him itch.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Police: More than $12k, Skills machine stolen in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating a burglary where someone reportedly made off with a Skills Redemption Center machine. The machine itself is valued at $10,000 and it had nearly $13,000 in cash inside of it. The burglary happened at a business on River Road in Blair Township (East Freedom) on Sept. […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy