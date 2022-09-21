Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Look: Urban Meyer Makes Opinion On Michigan Fans Clear
Born and raised in Ohio and going on to coach the Ohio State Buckeyes for seven years, there's no Big Blue blood running through Urban Meyer's veins. Meyer will soon find himself back in Ann Arbor on FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" and speaking on "Urban's Take with Tim May," the college football analyst had some nice things to say about the Wolverines and their fans.
Football World Reacts To Ohio State-Michigan Betting Line
There's plenty of football left to play before Ohio State and Michigan collide for the annual Big Ten bout. That's not stopping sportsbooks -- and perhaps some bettors -- from planning ahead. As noted by Action Network's Brett McMurphy, the Buckeyes have opened as a 10.5-point favorite on FanDuel Sportsbook...
Michigan football recruiting: Expert explains why Jim Harbaugh, Wolverines are on the rise
The Michigan Wolverines finished with the No. 12 recruiting class in 2022, third best in the Big Ten Conference behind only Ohio State and Penn State. They are currently trending upward as head coach Jim Harbaugh has pulled off some big wins on the recruiting trail as of late. 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong explained why the Wolverines are on the rise.
Minnesota at Michigan State preview: Will the Gophers stay undefeated?
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Golden Gophers travel to East Lansing to battle the Michigan State Spartans Saturday in both teams' conference opener. The Gophers are 2.5 point favorites.Minnesota is undefeated on the season with all three wins coming at home. Michigan State has won two of three, but the loss came last week at Washington, 39-28. It was only the third loss for the Spartans in the last 16 games. The Gophers have scored 149 points on the year, their fourth-biggest output in school history through the first three games of a season. However, the three teams they defeated are a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaytradition.com
Tom Izzo, Michigan State HC, sets the record straight on retirement rumors
When will Tom Izzo hang up the whistle at Breslin Center? For those hoping his reign is coming to an end, think again. Izzo is at the ripe young age of 67. And he’s only getting started entering Year 28. As a guest on the Draymond Green Show, Izzo...
What College Was Rated the Worst in Michigan?
Undoubtedly, Michigan is one of the top states for education past high school; from universities, colleges, adult education, you name it. We have some of the best in the country. Aw heck…make that the world. Before we reveal what is supposed to be our state’s worst college - according...
College Football World Reacts To Awesome Lloyd Carr News
On Thursday afternoon, the University of Michigan announced the tunnel of Michigan Stadium will be named after former coach Lloyd Carr. Michigan also announced when the change will officially happen. "The Lloyd Carr Tunnel at Michigan Stadium will be formally dedicated prior to the Penn State game on Saturday, Oct. 15," a statement said.
ESPN Computer's Prediction For Ohio State vs. Wisconsin
No. 3 Ohio State and unranked Wisconsin are set to face off in their first Big Ten matchup of the 2022 season on Saturday. The Buckeyes are heavy favorites to win the game. According to ESPN's FPI predicted outcome, Ryan Day's 3-0 squad has an 89% chance to take down the visiting Badgers. OSU is favored by 18.5 points in the Week 4 contest.
RELATED PEOPLE
5TH QUARTER SCOREBOARD: FOWLER WINS BACKROAD BRAWL, MASON REMAINS THE TOP DAWGS FOR REDS
We've got huge games all around the schedule, including out at Haslett where Mason is in town for the Big Game.
Staff Predictions: Michigan State vs. Minnesota
Coming off a Week 3 loss, the Spartans look to bounce back in a vitally important game against the Golden Gophers to begin Big Ten play...
How to Watch Indiana's Football Game Against Cincinnati on Saturday
Indiana (3-0) travels to Cincinnati (2-1) for a Week 4 matchup on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET from Nippert Stadium. Here's how to watch, with game time and TV information, the latest on the point spread and three things to see from Indiana.
Know Your Minnesota Football Foe: Michigan State Spartans
Before each Minnesota football game, GopherIllustrated will ask five questions of an opposing beat writer. This week, we spoke with Michigan State beat writer Stephen Brooks of SpartanTailgate to preview the Gophers' Week 4 away game against the Michigan State Spartans. 1) After winning two laughers against MAC teams to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Minnesota vs. Michigan State schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time
Minnesota vs. Michigan State schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game timeHow to watchWhen: Sat., Sept. 24 Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern TV: Big Ten Network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) What you need to knowMinnesota: The Big Ten West hopefuls are off to a solid 3-0 start as ...
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt details 'prove it' game against Wisconsin for Ohio State in Week 4
Joel Klatt is very excited to see how Ohio State does against Wisconsin in its B1G opener. He spoke about the game on his podcast ‘The Joel Klatt Show: A College Football Podcast’. Klatt thinks that this will be a good test for the Ohio State offense, as...
Game Day Prediction: Indiana Seeks Revenge Against Cincinnati in First Road Game
Indiana (3-0) travels to Cincinnati (2-1) for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff at Nipper Stadium. The first road game of the year represents a chance for Indiana to avenge last year's loss to Cincinnati. Here's my prediction.
Big Ten Roundtable (Episode 4): Ohio State Primed For Conference Opener, Nebraska's Search
No. 3-ranked Ohio State cruised through its nonconference schedule and now they get busy with Wisconsin in their Big Ten opener. We'll break that game down on our Big Ten Roundtable podcast, and talk about the Nebraska coaching search and some surprises that are stepping up around the league.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLive.com
Who has the best football helmet in the Jackson area?
JACKSON -- Last week, we asked you what you felt was the top football stadium in the Jackson area, and MLive readers voiced their preference for Addison. This week it’s time for focus not on the field of play but on the helmets the players are wearing.
Behind Enemy Lines: Previewing the Rutgers Scarlet Knights with Kristian Dyer of Rutgers Wire
Iowa opens up Big Ten play by hitting the road to Piscataway, N.J. for a date with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. The Hawkeyes are 2-0 all-time against Rutgers, winning at Rutgers in 2016, 14-7, and then beating the Scarlet Knights, 30-0, in 2019. “It’s our first Big Ten game, needless to say that’s important. First road game and then another night game. All those three things factored in, you know, it’s a little bit different here, and then playing a team that’s off to a really good start. Rutgers is playing well with a 3-0 record right now, you know, and they’re...
247Sports
College Football Playoff: Ohio State, Michigan both making field possible according to Paul Finebaum
Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State and Michigan, in that order, hold the top four spots in this week's AP Top 25 Poll. While they’ve all experienced success early on in the season, it has led some to question whether there is a scenario where both Ohio State and Michigan can both make the College Football Playoff field. ESPN host Paul Finebaum shared his thoughts on the potential of that situation.
Comments / 0