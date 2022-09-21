ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Look: Urban Meyer Makes Opinion On Michigan Fans Clear

Born and raised in Ohio and going on to coach the Ohio State Buckeyes for seven years, there's no Big Blue blood running through Urban Meyer's veins. Meyer will soon find himself back in Ann Arbor on FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" and speaking on "Urban's Take with Tim May," the college football analyst had some nice things to say about the Wolverines and their fans.
Football World Reacts To Ohio State-Michigan Betting Line

There's plenty of football left to play before Ohio State and Michigan collide for the annual Big Ten bout. That's not stopping sportsbooks -- and perhaps some bettors -- from planning ahead. As noted by Action Network's Brett McMurphy, the Buckeyes have opened as a 10.5-point favorite on FanDuel Sportsbook...
Minnesota at Michigan State preview: Will the Gophers stay undefeated?

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Golden Gophers travel to East Lansing to battle the Michigan State Spartans Saturday in both teams' conference opener. The Gophers are 2.5 point favorites.Minnesota is undefeated on the season with all three wins coming at home. Michigan State has won two of three, but the loss came last week at Washington, 39-28. It was only the third loss for the Spartans in the last 16 games. The Gophers have scored 149 points on the year, their fourth-biggest output in school history through the first three games of a season. However, the three teams they defeated are a...
What College Was Rated the Worst in Michigan?

Undoubtedly, Michigan is one of the top states for education past high school; from universities, colleges, adult education, you name it. We have some of the best in the country. Aw heck…make that the world. Before we reveal what is supposed to be our state’s worst college - according...
College Football World Reacts To Awesome Lloyd Carr News

On Thursday afternoon, the University of Michigan announced the tunnel of Michigan Stadium will be named after former coach Lloyd Carr. Michigan also announced when the change will officially happen. "The Lloyd Carr Tunnel at Michigan Stadium will be formally dedicated prior to the Penn State game on Saturday, Oct. 15," a statement said.
ESPN Computer's Prediction For Ohio State vs. Wisconsin

No. 3 Ohio State and unranked Wisconsin are set to face off in their first Big Ten matchup of the 2022 season on Saturday. The Buckeyes are heavy favorites to win the game. According to ESPN's FPI predicted outcome, Ryan Day's 3-0 squad has an 89% chance to take down the visiting Badgers. OSU is favored by 18.5 points in the Week 4 contest.
Know Your Minnesota Football Foe: Michigan State Spartans

Before each Minnesota football game, GopherIllustrated will ask five questions of an opposing beat writer. This week, we spoke with Michigan State beat writer Stephen Brooks of SpartanTailgate to preview the Gophers' Week 4 away game against the Michigan State Spartans. 1) After winning two laughers against MAC teams to...
Who has the best football helmet in the Jackson area?

JACKSON -- Last week, we asked you what you felt was the top football stadium in the Jackson area, and MLive readers voiced their preference for Addison. This week it’s time for focus not on the field of play but on the helmets the players are wearing.
Behind Enemy Lines: Previewing the Rutgers Scarlet Knights with Kristian Dyer of Rutgers Wire

Iowa opens up Big Ten play by hitting the road to Piscataway, N.J. for a date with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. The Hawkeyes are 2-0 all-time against Rutgers, winning at Rutgers in 2016, 14-7, and then beating the Scarlet Knights, 30-0, in 2019. “It’s our first Big Ten game, needless to say that’s important. First road game and then another night game. All those three things factored in, you know, it’s a little bit different here, and then playing a team that’s off to a really good start. Rutgers is playing well with a 3-0 record right now, you know, and they’re...
College Football Playoff: Ohio State, Michigan both making field possible according to Paul Finebaum

Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State and Michigan, in that order, hold the top four spots in this week's AP Top 25 Poll. While they’ve all experienced success early on in the season, it has led some to question whether there is a scenario where both Ohio State and Michigan can both make the College Football Playoff field. ESPN host Paul Finebaum shared his thoughts on the potential of that situation.
