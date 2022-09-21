Read full article on original website
BANGKOK, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Thailand has signed a contact to buy Hermes 900 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) made by Israeli defence electronics company Elbit Systems (ESLT.TA) for 4 billion baht ($107.67 million), the Thai navy said on Wednesday.
Laura Perruchon and François Gautier traveled to Bangkok and filmed an aerial view of a train passing through stalls at the Maeklong Railway Market.
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
The land of the free is heading for ‘developing country’ status, based on a UN index that ranks quality of life. The UK’s not doing much better, writes Arwa Mahdawi
Across the world, our ideas of what makes someone "beautiful" vary immensely.If you ever needed proof that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, look no further than this one collection of photographs.Journalist Esther Honig asked Photoshop editors around the world to edit her face according to the beauty standards of their country, and the results are very revealing.Esther told Buzzfeed her project, Before & After, “made her shriek,” when she saw the finished looks.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere is the original photo Esther sent to the experts:Here are the finished, Photoshopped images:ArgentinaIn accordance with this...
After more than two years of tight border restrictions, Japan will finally reopen to independent tourists on October 11. As reported by The Japan Times and Nikkei Asia, this full reopening means that tourists can visit the country without a visa and they no longer need to go through a travel agency. Plus, the daily entry cap will also be lifted entirely.
If you're planning a trip to Thailand, here's what you'll need to know and expect if you want to visit during the global coronavirus pandemic.
Come the midterm elections, voters will weigh in on candidates and, consequently, measures that will dictate abortion access and other human rights issues. The role venture capital must play in all of this is becoming clearer: There has been a push to fund more reproductive health companies, include healthcare access in ESG investments and reevaluate the safest places to open a business for women employees.
(Reuters) - Consumer inflation in Sri Lanka accelerated to 70.2% in August, the statistics department said on Wednesday, as the island nation reels under its worst economic crisis in decades.
LONDON (Reuters) - Credit Suisse shares dropped to a record low on Friday after a Reuters report said the company is looking to raise fresh cash. Credit Suisse has started sounding out investors for a capital hike for the fourth time in seven years as it attempts a radical overhaul of its investment bank, which could include exiting the U.S. market, two sources told Reuters.
When September wraps, we’ll start a countdown for earnings reports from consumer-serving fintech giants, data that will help us understand present-day market appetite for trading and investing products; given the sheer number of fintech startups that touch at least a part of that operating space, we have our eyes open.
Whether investing for gains or for pleasure, these two startups help investors reap the benefits of overseas real-estate investing.
(Reuters) -Shares of retail brokerage Robinhood Markets Inc and market maker Virtu Financial jumped following a media report that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will stop short of banning payment-for-order-flow (PFOF). The SEC may still enact other changes that make the practice less profitable, Bloomberg News reported on...
After moving to Sweden in 2021 to work at a green-steel startup, Mark Bula shared what he finds different between working in Sweden and the US.
Romana Didulo is a Canadian conspiracy theorist who falsely asserts she is the queen and ruler of Canada. On her instructions, some of her disciples recently attempted to arrest police officers in southern Ontario. The plan was then to turn the police over to the military to be tried as war criminals. If convicted of crimes against humanity, the police officers would be executed, according to Didulo. Instead, her followers were arrested and charged with assaulting police officers. Nonetheless, Didulo is making strides in replicating her movement in the United States and beyond. This expansion began in July 2022. As a behavioural scientist...
Thailand downgrades COVID-19 threat, lifts emergency decree
BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s government will lift an emergency decree it imposed in March 2020 to battle the coronavirus, officials said Friday, as it relaxes most pandemic restrictions. From Oct. 1, foreign visitors will no longer be required to show proof of being vaccinated, and people found to be infected will no longer need to quarantine. The emergency decree, which has been renewed repeatedly despite opposition, will not be extended at the end of this month, officials said. The decree, which allowed the government to take actions such as curtail movements, limit crowd sizes and close private establishments, was also used against anti-government protesters. “The overall trend globally of the COVID situation is improving. The number of new cases is in decline and the number of deaths is falling,” said Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesperson for the government’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration. He said the center will also halt operations and be dissolved.
Manchester, UK – September 22, 2022 – WB Trading is pleased to announce the WB Trading Scholarship for the 2022-2023 academic year. The WB Trading Scholarship is a $1,000 award given to a deserving student who plans to pursue a career in trading. To apply for the WB...
Southwest Airlines trailed more than ten spots behind Delta at number 35, followed by JetBlue Airways at 41.
Fantastic news to end the week – Japan has announced that it will resume visa-free entry for individual travellers from October 11. It will also be lifting its cap on travellers allowed to enter the country. With today's announcement, travellers will no longer need to book flights and accommodation...
Hong Kong Ends Hotel Quarantine But It Remains to Be Seen If Travelers Will Return
Hong Kong officials announced on Friday the end of hotel quarantine for incoming travelers, as the government seeks to repair its battered image as a global financial center. From Sept. 26, visitors and returning residents do not have to undergo isolation in a designated hotel. They will be allowed to go to offices and use public transport but they won’t be allowed to visit restaurants and bars for their first three days in the city.
