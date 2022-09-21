Read full article on original website
Related
Fall Festivals to Visit Around Chicago: Huntley Fall Fest, Long Grove Apple Fest and More
Looking for ways to ring in the new season? Well, the Chicago area has plenty of fall festivals hitting the streets. From music festivals to Halloween events, local businesses have set the stage for seasonal festivities to commence in the area. Here are some ways to enjoy autumn around the...
Apple Fest returns to kick start the fall season
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Fall is officially here and that means Apple Fest is back.It starts Friday at noon in downtown Long Grove. There will be vendors with countless apple treats. Families can also enjoy live music, a carnival, kid's activities and more. The festival runs through Sunday. Tickets ARE $5.
Pumpkin Patches, Apple Picking and More Things to Do Around Chicago This Fall
Tell-tale signs of autumn are starting to fall into place: colorful leaves, brisk weather, shorter days, pumpkin spice — and, of course, an abundance of seasonal activities. From visiting pumpkin patches, to picking apples, to venturing through haunted houses, there are plenty of ways to rake in the season throughout the Chicago area.
Suburban nightclub to host 3-day Blues Fest
BERWYN – It’s been said the blues can open a door to your soul, and one west suburban music venue is doing just that. FitzGerald’s is hosting the second-annual Berwyn Blues Festival from Friday through Sunday at 6615 Roosevelt Rd. WGN News Now spoke to Will Duncan,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Adopt-A-Pet: Second City Canine Rescue
Time: 11am-3pm Venue: Durty Nellie’s Gastropub and Concert Hub, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. Tailgate for Tails includes lunch (veg option available), a goodie bag, and drink specials. 35 raffle prizes and a Split the Pot raffle will contribute to the fun! All proceeds from Tailgate for Tails directly benefit the dogs of Second City Canine Rescue!
Chicago area pumpkin patches to visit this fall
CHICAGO — It’s officially fall in the Chicago area meaning pumpkin patches are ready to welcome everyone to celebrate the fall season. Check out some of the pumpkin farms and patches you can visit in the area: Abbey Farms 2855 Hard Rd.Aurora, IL 60502abbeyfarms.org Bengtson’s Pumpkin Farm and Fall Fest 13341 W. 151st St.Homer Glen, […]
tmpresale.com
Pentatonix: A Christmas Spectaculars concert in Rosemont, IL Dec 1st, 2022 – presale code
The new Pentatonix: A Christmas Spectacular pre-sale code is now online. This is a great chance for you to get Pentatonix: A Christmas Spectacular concert tickets in advance of they go on sale 😀. This could be the last opportunity ever to see Pentatonix: A Christmas Spectacular LIVE in Rosemont.
chicagostarmedia.com
The Slow & Low: Chicago Lowrider Festival returns to Navy Pier
The Slow & Low: Chicago Lowrider Festival will take place at Navy Pier on Saturday, October 15 (10 am to 8 pm). This year's return follows its pre-pandemic festival in September 2018, taking over four city blocks in the Pilsen community, where it exhibited more than 250+ customized cars, dozens of bicycles, and motorcycles while welcoming more than 15,000 guests.
IN THIS ARTICLE
West suburban man loses 225 pounds, set to run the Chicago Half Marathon
FOREST PARK, Ill. — Jough Dempsey lost track of his weight when the indicator on his scale went beyond the maximum — 450 pounds. “I don’t know what my upper weight limit was,” Dempsey said. “Because when I bought a scale that went up to 450, I pinned it. I went over it.” Dempsey, […]
The “Fermilab Bubble”
I live in the “Fermilab Bubble,” in Batavia. Almost 95 percent of the time when a storm passes through, it never hits the Bubble, basically a two mile radius around Fermilab. What is the cause of this?. William Arthun, Batavia. Dear William,. The so-called “Fermilab Bubble,” in which...
napervillelocal.com
NAPERVILLE FAIRY WITCHES NIGHT OUT IS SET FOR OCT. 5
Naperville Fairy Witches Night Out, hosted by the Naperville Woman’s Club, will offer a Pixie Playground of themed carnival games and prizes designed especially for women from 4:30 to 9:30PM on Wed., Oct. 5, at Naper Settlement. In addition to the Pixie Playground, the evening of fun and fantasy...
As Fall Begins, Here's When Winter Will Arrive in the Northern Hemisphere
Thursday is a day that millions of Americans had been waiting for, as the autumnal equinox finally arrived in the Northern Hemisphere. The equinox, which technically arrives at 8:04 p.m. Central Daylight Time, signals the approach of cooler weather and changing leaves, but it also points to the looming winter that many Chicagoans dread.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Best After Dark Destination: Kevin’s Hamburger Heaven
Best of Bridgeport and Canaryville 2022 The post Best After Dark Destination: Kevin’s Hamburger Heaven appeared first on South Side Weekly.
A Hidden Prohibition Era Speakeasy Is Now Open In Chicago—And You Don’t Want To Miss It!
If you’ve ever felt enamored by Prohibition Era tales from the times of Al Capone, now is your chance to experience it because a hidden Prohibition-style speakeasy is now open in Chicago for a limited time. The experience begins as soon as guests find the secret entrance at the green newspaper stand at 437 N. Rush Street in River North. As soon as you walk through the doors, time turns back to the 1920s for a delightfully unique evening. Revelers will be hurried down the stairs to a bustling hidden room full of historical energy. The dimly lit bar sets the stage for an exquisite evening with live music popular during the Prohibition Era that transports you back in time.
A Chicago Woman Celebrates Her 100 Birthday With Neighbors on The West Side
Mrs. Lethea Crump, affectionately known as Mother Crump, will be turning 100 years young on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Mother Crump never had any biological children of her own, however, she’s been a surrogate mother to many in our community and across the country. She’s opened her home to family and friends when times got hard. Mother Crump has lived and served in the Austin community for over 48 years, retiring from Leaf Candy Company after 29 years of service. The one thing that she wants people to remember about her is that she loves God and that she is serving in the ministry. Mrs. Crump is a native of Clarksdale Mississippi. She left there and moved to Memphis at the age of 18, then moved to Chicago at the age of 35 and has resided here ever since.
Chicago’s Museum of Ice Cream Is The Sweetest Trip You’ll Ever Make
Ice Cream Lovers this is not a drill it is FOR REAL. Chicago has a museum dedicated strictly to the idea of all things ice cream. CHICAGO'S LARGEST PLAYGROUND IS FILLED WITH UNLIMITED ICE CREAM! There is no museum in the world where you can learn about ice cream by riding on the pink Sprink-L line, putting your golf skills to the test in our Putt-Putt course or taking a dip in a pool filled with millions of sprinkles. This is the only place in the world where anything is possible. Get ready to be transported into a world where all your wildest ice cream dreams come true.
LaGrange School District, Pilsen art gallery welcome migrant children: ‘We wrap our arms and hearts around the families’
LAGRANGE, Ill. — As migrants arrived in Chicago after being bused from Texas, they have typically stayed at the Salvation Army for several days before being moved into hotels in the surrounding suburbs. Delilah Martinez — owner of Vault Gallerie in Pilsen — has been working to meet up with migrants and bring donations to […]
Grab your sweaters! Coolest temps in 4 months coming
GET THE SWEATERS AND LIGHT JACKETS READY–CHICAGO IS HEADED FOR ITS COOLEST DAYTIME TEMPS IN THE 4-MONTHS SINCE THIS PAST MAY–A 15 to 20-DEG PULLBACK BETWEEN WED AND TOMORROW AFTERNOONS–MORNING TEMPS SLATED FOR A 20+-DEG PULLBACK BY DAYBREAK THURSDAY–INCOMING “NNW” WINDS TO CHURN LAKE MICHIGAN WITH WAVES & RIP CURRENTS TO BUILD—AND WEEKEND WARMING TO GIVE WAY TO STILL COOLER AIR BY/DURING EARLY/MID NEXT WEEK.
Austin’s Iconic Pink House Isn’t Being Demolished — But It Won’t Be Pink Much Longer
AUSTIN — The iconic “Pink House” on Chicago’s West Side is not being demolished, but it also won’t be pink for long, as its new owners have begun a full interior remodel to restore the dilapidated property — and give it a new paint job.
Need a ‘Tasty Lunch?’ Apparently, This is Illinois Best Sandwich Shop
Lunch seems to be the meal that gets the least amount of love, am I right?. People everywhere today will just eat a sandwich and call it a day. A lot of times, people don't even care where the sandwich comes from, just as long as they get lunch in, and move on to whatever's next.
Comments / 0