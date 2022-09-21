ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeview, IL

CBS Chicago

Apple Fest returns to kick start the fall season

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Fall is officially here and that means Apple Fest is back.It starts Friday at noon in downtown Long Grove. There will be vendors with countless apple treats. Families can also enjoy live music, a carnival, kid's activities and more. The festival runs through Sunday. Tickets ARE $5. 
LONG GROVE, IL
WGN TV

Suburban nightclub to host 3-day Blues Fest

BERWYN – It’s been said the blues can open a door to your soul, and one west suburban music venue is doing just that. FitzGerald’s is hosting the second-annual Berwyn Blues Festival from Friday through Sunday at 6615 Roosevelt Rd. WGN News Now spoke to Will Duncan,...
BERWYN, IL
Bridgeview, IL
Chicago, IL
WGN TV

Adopt-A-Pet: Second City Canine Rescue

Time: 11am-3pm Venue: Durty Nellie’s Gastropub and Concert Hub, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. Tailgate for Tails includes lunch (veg option available), a goodie bag, and drink specials. 35 raffle prizes and a Split the Pot raffle will contribute to the fun! All proceeds from Tailgate for Tails directly benefit the dogs of Second City Canine Rescue!
PALATINE, IL
WGN News

Chicago area pumpkin patches to visit this fall

CHICAGO — It’s officially fall in the Chicago area meaning pumpkin patches are ready to welcome everyone to celebrate the fall season. Check out some of the pumpkin farms and patches you can visit in the area: Abbey Farms 2855 Hard Rd.Aurora, IL 60502abbeyfarms.org Bengtson’s Pumpkin Farm and Fall Fest 13341 W. 151st St.Homer Glen, […]
CHICAGO, IL
chicagostarmedia.com

The Slow & Low: Chicago Lowrider Festival returns to Navy Pier

The Slow & Low: Chicago Lowrider Festival will take place at Navy Pier on Saturday, October 15 (10 am to 8 pm). This year's return follows its pre-pandemic festival in September 2018, taking over four city blocks in the Pilsen community, where it exhibited more than 250+ customized cars, dozens of bicycles, and motorcycles while welcoming more than 15,000 guests.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

The “Fermilab Bubble”

I live in the “Fermilab Bubble,” in Batavia. Almost 95 percent of the time when a storm passes through, it never hits the Bubble, basically a two mile radius around Fermilab. What is the cause of this?. William Arthun, Batavia. Dear William,. The so-called “Fermilab Bubble,” in which...
BATAVIA, IL
napervillelocal.com

NAPERVILLE FAIRY WITCHES NIGHT OUT IS SET FOR OCT. 5

Naperville Fairy Witches Night Out, hosted by the Naperville Woman’s Club, will offer a Pixie Playground of themed carnival games and prizes designed especially for women from 4:30 to 9:30PM on Wed., Oct. 5, at Naper Settlement. In addition to the Pixie Playground, the evening of fun and fantasy...
NAPERVILLE, IL
Secret Chicago

A Hidden Prohibition Era Speakeasy Is Now Open In Chicago—And You Don’t Want To Miss It!

If you’ve ever felt enamored by Prohibition Era tales from the times of Al Capone, now is your chance to experience it because a hidden Prohibition-style speakeasy is now open in Chicago for a limited time. The experience begins as soon as guests find the secret entrance at the green newspaper stand at 437 N. Rush Street in River North. As soon as you walk through the doors, time turns back to the 1920s for a delightfully unique evening. Revelers will be hurried down the stairs to a bustling hidden room full of historical energy. The dimly lit bar sets the stage for an exquisite evening with live music popular during the Prohibition Era that transports you back in time.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Defender

A Chicago Woman Celebrates Her 100 Birthday With Neighbors on The West Side

Mrs. Lethea Crump, affectionately known as Mother Crump, will be turning 100 years young on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Mother Crump never had any biological children of her own, however, she’s been a surrogate mother to many in our community and across the country. She’s opened her home to family and friends when times got hard. Mother Crump has lived and served in the Austin community for over 48 years, retiring from Leaf Candy Company after 29 years of service. The one thing that she wants people to remember about her is that she loves God and that she is serving in the ministry. Mrs. Crump is a native of Clarksdale Mississippi. She left there and moved to Memphis at the age of 18, then moved to Chicago at the age of 35 and has resided here ever since.
CHICAGO, IL
WBKR

Chicago’s Museum of Ice Cream Is The Sweetest Trip You’ll Ever Make

Ice Cream Lovers this is not a drill it is FOR REAL. Chicago has a museum dedicated strictly to the idea of all things ice cream. CHICAGO'S LARGEST PLAYGROUND IS FILLED WITH UNLIMITED ICE CREAM! There is no museum in the world where you can learn about ice cream by riding on the pink Sprink-L line, putting your golf skills to the test in our Putt-Putt course or taking a dip in a pool filled with millions of sprinkles. This is the only place in the world where anything is possible. Get ready to be transported into a world where all your wildest ice cream dreams come true.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

LaGrange School District, Pilsen art gallery welcome migrant children: ‘We wrap our arms and hearts around the families’

LAGRANGE, Ill. — As migrants arrived in Chicago after being bused from Texas, they have typically stayed at the Salvation Army for several days before being moved into hotels in the surrounding suburbs. Delilah Martinez — owner of Vault Gallerie in Pilsen — has been working to meet up with migrants and bring donations to […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Grab your sweaters! Coolest temps in 4 months coming

GET THE SWEATERS AND LIGHT JACKETS READY–CHICAGO IS HEADED FOR ITS COOLEST DAYTIME TEMPS IN THE 4-MONTHS SINCE THIS PAST MAY–A 15 to 20-DEG PULLBACK BETWEEN WED AND TOMORROW AFTERNOONS–MORNING TEMPS SLATED FOR A 20+-DEG PULLBACK BY DAYBREAK THURSDAY–INCOMING “NNW” WINDS TO CHURN LAKE MICHIGAN WITH WAVES & RIP CURRENTS TO BUILD—AND WEEKEND WARMING TO GIVE WAY TO STILL COOLER AIR BY/DURING EARLY/MID NEXT WEEK.
CHICAGO, IL

