Montoursville, Pa. — A 13-year-old who is missing (runaway) from Montoursville was last seen in Philadelphia, according to Montoursville Police Department. Kenzie Zebreeyah Johnson was last seen on Sunday, Sept. 18 at Market and 10th streets in Philadelphia. Johnson is described as being African-American, 5'1" tall and 110 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. Montoursville Police are asking anyone who has heard from her since Sept. 19 to contact them at 570-368-2488. If anyone sees Johnson, they should contact the local police station that has jurisdiction in that area.

MONTOURSVILLE, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO