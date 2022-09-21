ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellefonte, PA

thebablueprint.com

COACHES CORNER: Juniata Valley edition

The Bellwood-Antis Blue Devils take on Juniata Valley tonight in Alexandria hoping to remain undefeated in the ICC. Coach Nick Lovrich sat down with the BluePrint to discuss his team’s fortunes against the Hornets.
ALEXANDRIA, PA
247Sports

Penn State WR commit Carmelo Taylor receives fourth star

Add another four-star recruit to Penn State's 2023 recruiting class. Roanoke (Va.) Patrick Henry wide receiver Carmelo Taylor made the jump from three-star recruit to four-star prospect in 247Sports' latest rankings update on Thursday. Taylor was previously a Composite four-star recruit and now joins offensive linemen Alex Birchmeier and J'ven Williams, linebacker Tony Rojas, cornerback Elliot Washington, defensive back King Mack, linebacker Ta'Mere Robinson, tight end Andrew Rappleyea, defensive lineman Jameial Lyons, safety DaKaari Nelson, safety Conrad Hussey and wide receiver Ejani Shakir as the 12th four-star in the 2023 class, according to 247Sports.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Child missing from Montoursville

Montoursville, Pa. — A 13-year-old who is missing (runaway) from Montoursville was last seen in Philadelphia, according to Montoursville Police Department. Kenzie Zebreeyah Johnson was last seen on Sunday, Sept. 18 at Market and 10th streets in Philadelphia. Johnson is described as being African-American, 5'1" tall and 110 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. Montoursville Police are asking anyone who has heard from her since Sept. 19 to contact them at 570-368-2488. If anyone sees Johnson, they should contact the local police station that has jurisdiction in that area.
MONTOURSVILLE, PA
tyroneeagleeyenews.com

The “Big E” = Big Success for Local FFA Members

Eight Tyrone Area FFA students attended the Eastern States Exposition in Springfield, Massachusetts, and competed against other FFA chapters from September 16-18. The “Big E,” as the exposition is known, is one of the largest gatherings of FFA groups in the Eastern FFA Region, with more than 700 FFA members from fifteen states competing in various ag-related competitions.
TYRONE, PA
WTAJ

Huntingdon County Blair Building to be torn down

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — After previously announcing plans to refurbish the property, the Blair House Building in Huntingdon is being demolished. Huntingdon Borough Council President, Jim Bair, said with the current state of the building, the former apartment complex cannot be revitalized. The planned restoration project was originally estimated to cost $10,000,000. Bair said the […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Lewisburg industrial ruins to receive new life as mural

Lewisburg, Pa. — A mural will soon be painted in downtown Lewisburg on 18 of "The Piers"—concrete slabs that make up one of the town's most noticeable industrial ruins. Steve Gibson, founder of Milton Art Academy, will be visiting Lewisburg to create a temporary public art mural for The Piers Art Park. The project is funded by the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts and the Lewisburg Downtown Partnership. There are...
LEWISBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Elk make their way north, signs of spreading across Pennsylvania

Coudersport, Pa. — People driving in Potter County had some extra scenery to look at this month. It was hard to miss the site of elk walking amongst the streets and sites of Coudersport as the pictures began to go viral across Northern Pennsylvania. Although the elks' visit to Northcentral Pennsylvania feels unique, it was not always that way. Before and during the first-half of the 1800's, elk roamed across...
POTTER COUNTY, PA
thebablueprint.com

FEATURE TEACHER: Mrs. Auberzinski is living the dream

History teacher Mrs. Amber Auberzinski was hired by Bellwood-Antis for the 2021-2022 school year, when she served as a financial literacy teacher. This year Mrs. Auberzinski, also known as Mrs. A, transferred to the history department, fulfilling her dream of becoming a history teacher. Mrs. A was actually a student...
BELLWOOD, PA
wesb.com

Driver Killed in Sunday 219 Crash.

One of the drivers in the collision which closed Route 219 in Elk County for almost twelve hours has died. According to the Elk County Coroner’s office, 56-year-old Clement McAlee of Johnsonburg was driving on 219 near Ridgway Sunday evening when he apparently suffered a medical emergency and his vehicle struck a Sheetz fuel tanker head-on, causing the tanker to burst into flames.
ELK COUNTY, PA
State College

Crumbl Cookies Sets Opening Date for State College Area Store

One of the most popular cookie chains in the nation will finally open its door in State College later this month. Crumbl Cookies will open its new State College location at 8 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, a spokesperson for the company confirmed. The store is located at 19 Colonnade Way in the former location of Jos. A. Bank, which closed in 2020.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

PennDOT narrows 322 connector options to 3

BOALSBURG — And then there were three. Recently, PennDOT narrowed the nine options to three for the State College Area Connector project, which will provide the “missing link” for U.S. Route 322 as it comes into Happy Valley. The three preferred alternatives are all in the current...
BOALSBURG, PA
WOLF

Williamsport man arrested on home improvement fraud

BEECH CREEK TWP., CLINTON COUNTY, Pa. (WOLF) — Pennsylvania State Police arrested a man for home improvement fraud Wednesday. According to police, 43-year-old Michael Williams Bloom is the owner of Keystone Lift and Elevator and was hired by a Beech Creek couple in April to install a residential elevator in their home. By July, the victims paid $29,675 but the installation was never completed.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA

