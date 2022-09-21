Read full article on original website
4 Places in Pennsylvania Worth Visiting During Fall FoliageMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
Popular discount store set to open new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrandville, MI
Going to a Penn State Game This Season? 4 Things You Should KnowMelissa FrostState College, PA
The Best BBQ on the Go at Gio’sJ.M. LesinskiWoodland, PA
Penn State Nittany LionsThe LanternState College, PA
COACHES CORNER: Juniata Valley edition
The Bellwood-Antis Blue Devils take on Juniata Valley tonight in Alexandria hoping to remain undefeated in the ICC. Coach Nick Lovrich sat down with the BluePrint to discuss his team’s fortunes against the Hornets.
Penn State WR commit Carmelo Taylor receives fourth star
Add another four-star recruit to Penn State's 2023 recruiting class. Roanoke (Va.) Patrick Henry wide receiver Carmelo Taylor made the jump from three-star recruit to four-star prospect in 247Sports' latest rankings update on Thursday. Taylor was previously a Composite four-star recruit and now joins offensive linemen Alex Birchmeier and J'ven Williams, linebacker Tony Rojas, cornerback Elliot Washington, defensive back King Mack, linebacker Ta'Mere Robinson, tight end Andrew Rappleyea, defensive lineman Jameial Lyons, safety DaKaari Nelson, safety Conrad Hussey and wide receiver Ejani Shakir as the 12th four-star in the 2023 class, according to 247Sports.
How to watch Penn State vs. Central Michigan: TV channel, radio, livestream and odds
The game kicks off at noon.
It’s official: Penn State gets OK to expand alcohol sales at Beaver Stadium during games
Five trustees voted in opposition to the plan.
Penn State didn’t tell townships, EMS about stadium alcohol plans beforehand. Some have concerns
If approved Friday by the board of trustees, service would not begin Saturday when Penn State plays Central Michigan, a spokesperson wrote in an email.
Furniture maker responds to lawsuit over injured Little Leaguer
MONTOURSVILLE, Pa. — An update on the lawsuit filed by the parents of the boy seriously injured after falling from a bunk bed at the start of this year's Little League World Series tournament. A Philadelphia law firm filed the lawsuit on behalf of Easton Oliverson's family, saying the...
Child missing from Montoursville
Montoursville, Pa. — A 13-year-old who is missing (runaway) from Montoursville was last seen in Philadelphia, according to Montoursville Police Department. Kenzie Zebreeyah Johnson was last seen on Sunday, Sept. 18 at Market and 10th streets in Philadelphia. Johnson is described as being African-American, 5'1" tall and 110 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. Montoursville Police are asking anyone who has heard from her since Sept. 19 to contact them at 570-368-2488. If anyone sees Johnson, they should contact the local police station that has jurisdiction in that area.
Digital Collegian
Penn State students weigh in which State College restaurant serves the best chicken
Throughout the State College area, there have been plenty of new chicken spots popping up around town — including Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers downtown. There are plenty of other chicken restaurants for students to choose from, and Penn State students have a lot to say about which spot is the best.
Amid budget crunch, Penn State trustees spent nearly $318,000 on meals, lodging and more for meetings
While it’s common for boards to cover the cost of doing business, details of the spending come as the university raises tuition and slashes spending to overcome a $127 million budget deficit.
tyroneeagleeyenews.com
The “Big E” = Big Success for Local FFA Members
Eight Tyrone Area FFA students attended the Eastern States Exposition in Springfield, Massachusetts, and competed against other FFA chapters from September 16-18. The “Big E,” as the exposition is known, is one of the largest gatherings of FFA groups in the Eastern FFA Region, with more than 700 FFA members from fifteen states competing in various ag-related competitions.
Elk-watching ‘spectacle’ in Pa. accessible via scenic drive, live stream
The prime time for viewing the Pennsylvania elk herd has arrived. Boss bulls throughout the Elk Range in Cameron, Clearfield and Elk counties are herding and protecting their harems of cows. The high-pitched bugling from those bulls and their competitors are echoing across the mountains and valleys of the region.
Huntingdon County Blair Building to be torn down
HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — After previously announcing plans to refurbish the property, the Blair House Building in Huntingdon is being demolished. Huntingdon Borough Council President, Jim Bair, said with the current state of the building, the former apartment complex cannot be revitalized. The planned restoration project was originally estimated to cost $10,000,000. Bair said the […]
Lewisburg industrial ruins to receive new life as mural
Lewisburg, Pa. — A mural will soon be painted in downtown Lewisburg on 18 of "The Piers"—concrete slabs that make up one of the town's most noticeable industrial ruins. Steve Gibson, founder of Milton Art Academy, will be visiting Lewisburg to create a temporary public art mural for The Piers Art Park. The project is funded by the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts and the Lewisburg Downtown Partnership. There are...
Elk make their way north, signs of spreading across Pennsylvania
Coudersport, Pa. — People driving in Potter County had some extra scenery to look at this month. It was hard to miss the site of elk walking amongst the streets and sites of Coudersport as the pictures began to go viral across Northern Pennsylvania. Although the elks' visit to Northcentral Pennsylvania feels unique, it was not always that way. Before and during the first-half of the 1800's, elk roamed across...
National Hunting & Fishing Day events Saturday and Sunday in Pennsylvania
National Hunting and Fishing Day, which was born in Pennsylvania, marks the 50th anniversary of its designation as an official national day on Saturday, September 24. The Pennsylvania Game Commission and Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission will mark the date with events at various spots across the state on Saturday and Sunday, September 25.
FEATURE TEACHER: Mrs. Auberzinski is living the dream
History teacher Mrs. Amber Auberzinski was hired by Bellwood-Antis for the 2021-2022 school year, when she served as a financial literacy teacher. This year Mrs. Auberzinski, also known as Mrs. A, transferred to the history department, fulfilling her dream of becoming a history teacher. Mrs. A was actually a student...
wesb.com
Driver Killed in Sunday 219 Crash.
One of the drivers in the collision which closed Route 219 in Elk County for almost twelve hours has died. According to the Elk County Coroner’s office, 56-year-old Clement McAlee of Johnsonburg was driving on 219 near Ridgway Sunday evening when he apparently suffered a medical emergency and his vehicle struck a Sheetz fuel tanker head-on, causing the tanker to burst into flames.
State College
Crumbl Cookies Sets Opening Date for State College Area Store
One of the most popular cookie chains in the nation will finally open its door in State College later this month. Crumbl Cookies will open its new State College location at 8 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, a spokesperson for the company confirmed. The store is located at 19 Colonnade Way in the former location of Jos. A. Bank, which closed in 2020.
State College
PennDOT narrows 322 connector options to 3
BOALSBURG — And then there were three. Recently, PennDOT narrowed the nine options to three for the State College Area Connector project, which will provide the “missing link” for U.S. Route 322 as it comes into Happy Valley. The three preferred alternatives are all in the current...
WOLF
Williamsport man arrested on home improvement fraud
BEECH CREEK TWP., CLINTON COUNTY, Pa. (WOLF) — Pennsylvania State Police arrested a man for home improvement fraud Wednesday. According to police, 43-year-old Michael Williams Bloom is the owner of Keystone Lift and Elevator and was hired by a Beech Creek couple in April to install a residential elevator in their home. By July, the victims paid $29,675 but the installation was never completed.
