DNA test confirms wolf killed in upstate New York
ALBANY, N.Y. — In 2021, a hunter shot what was thought to be a coyote 40 miles west of Albany, but DNA testing has revealed that it was an endangered wolf. Experts from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation revealed Thursday the DNA of the shot animal was that of a male wolf.
NYS Capital District Electric Week to be held in Schenectady
The City of Schenectady will play host to the New York State Capital District Drive Electric Week and Sustainability Fair, which will kick off on Sunday, September 25 at 10 a.m. and go until 2 p.m. The event will be held on Liberty Street around the Schenectady City Hall, during the Schenectady Greenmarket.
Sunday’s “Change for Miguel” rally to renew calls for police reform, investment in mental health after March police killing of Pittsfielder
A march and rally Sunday in Pittsfield, Massachusetts will mark six months since the police killing of Miguel Estrella. Estrella’s shooting in the depths of a mental health crisis on March 25th devastated Pittsfield’s tight-knit West Side community and has inspired calls for the city to change its approach to policing in the months since.
Hopes are high for Port of Albany’s future thanks to major wind project
In January 2021, officials celebrated the selection of the Port of Albany as the first offshore wind tower manufacturing site in the United States. Here is an update as we approach the two-year mark. The goal of the $357 million dollar project is to manufacture 150 offshore wind towers annually....
The Jewish Press
Albany Beat – September 23, 2022
Earlier this month, I wrote an article (“Emotions Over Antisemitism Run High At CUNY,” Sept. 2) about antisemitism at the City University of New York and Brighton Beach-based Kingsborough Community College. In the article I quoted former Assemblyman Dov Hikind, who now runs a nonprofit organization, Americans Against Antisemitism. He took aim at two current state assemblymen who represent two different types of constituencies in Brooklyn neighborhoods. One assemblyman represents the neighborhood where Kingsborough Community College is located and the other represents a mostly religious Jewish community.
Troy and Saratoga Springs fire departments receive $8M in funding
The Troy City Fire Department and Saratoga Springs Fire Department will receive nearly $8M in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) program. The Troy Fire Department will receive $3,688,160, while the Saratoga Springs Fire Department will receive $4,154,523.52. The grants will be put toward staffing more firefighters.
Restored building creates necessary apartments
A foreclosed building was acquired by Albany Clinton Redevelopment from Albany County Land Bank. In March 2021, work began on restoring the building starting the $1.2 million project.
New York town justice who pulled gun on defendant removed from bench
WHITEHALL, N.Y. — A town justice in upstate New York who bragged to fellow judges about wielding his loaded, semi-automatic weapon at a defendant he described as a “large Black man” has been removed from the bench. Robert J. Putorti Jr., 52, a non-attorney who has served...
Troy officials discuss ways to combat homelessness
City officials in Troy held a roundtable discussion this week focused on addressing increased homelessness in the Collar City. The Troy City Council’s Public Safety Committee gathered on Tuesday to hear from experts on the growing issue of homelessness. Mayor Patrick Madden, a Democrat, was the first invited guest...
Gloversville mayor says chief still on the job, hopes for "resolution" after graphic news report
Albany news television station WNYT-NewsChannel 13 recently reported that the police chief of the Fulton County City of Gloversville was being “forced to resign” after city officials were unhappy with the station’s coverage of the opioid crisis and city police department – which included graphic police body camera footage.
Hudson Valley HS principal suspended with pay after accusations of homophobic remarks on Facebook
He allegedly made the inappropriate remark on his personal Facebook page in a post about the high school football team.
4 Schenectady organizations receive $125K in grants
Four Schenectady organizations received grants totaling $125,000 today. Representatives from Schenectady Community Ministries (SiCM), Schenectady Day Nursery, Boys & Girls Club and YWCA NorthEastern NY were each presented with a check during a presentation at one of SiCM’s urban farms.
Latham Mobil worker allegedly sells alcohol to minor
A clerk at the Latham Mobil Mart was recently arrested, for allegedly selling alcohol to a minor at the shop. State Police checked 22 businesses across Albany County for compliance and found that nearly all of them followed proper procedures for alcohol sales.
Public hearing set for revised "aggressive" panhandling ordinance in Saratoga Springs
A revised ordinance to curb aggressive panhandling in Saratoga Springs has been introduced after a similar measure failed in August. Following the legislation’s defeat weeks earlier, Saratoga Springs Public Safety Commissioner Jim Montagnino on Tuesday introduced a revised ordinance to limit “aggressive” panhandling. The Democrat says the...
SO+mewhere - 2022 O+ Festival in Kingston, NY
Founded in 2010 in Kingston, New York by a small group of artists-activists, doctors and a dentist, O+ is now a national nonprofit working in cities around the country. The group builds long-term relationships between creatives and health and wellness providers to help strengthen local communities. Their year-round efforts culminate in one-day and weekend-long celebrations, during which underinsured artists and musicians create and perform in exchange for a variety of services donated by doctors, dentists and complementary care providers.
Rotterdam opts into water assistance program
Some Rotterdam residents who owe money on their water and sewer bills may be able to receive financial assistance.
More reenactments canceled over concerns with NYS gun laws
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS 10)–When it comes to re-enactments, the Governor’s Office said, “These laws allow historical re-enactments to occur, and there should be no concern otherwise…” Despite the statement, some reenactors don’t feel comfortable out of fear of violating the law. The Roger’s Island 18th Century Military Encampment and Battle Reenactment scheduled to happen this weekend has been […]
Is this the Most Spooktacular House in Rensselaer County? We Think So!
I guess you could say that this is one Halloween House in Rensselaer County putting the howl in Halloween, perhaps even the kill in Poestenkill. See the 80 + decorations outside of a house in Poestenkill that has become an annual drive-thru for families and is so popular, that it stops traffic!
Colonie investigating sick, dead ducks at The Crossings
The town of Colonie is issuing a warning after an increase in sick or dead waterfowl have been found by the pond at The Crossings.
