ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 3

Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

DNA test confirms wolf killed in upstate New York

ALBANY, N.Y. — In 2021, a hunter shot what was thought to be a coyote 40 miles west of Albany, but DNA testing has revealed that it was an endangered wolf. Experts from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation revealed Thursday the DNA of the shot animal was that of a male wolf.
ALBANY, NY
wamc.org

Sunday’s “Change for Miguel” rally to renew calls for police reform, investment in mental health after March police killing of Pittsfielder

A march and rally Sunday in Pittsfield, Massachusetts will mark six months since the police killing of Miguel Estrella. Estrella’s shooting in the depths of a mental health crisis on March 25th devastated Pittsfield’s tight-knit West Side community and has inspired calls for the city to change its approach to policing in the months since.
PITTSFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Israel#Lebanon#Jews#Politics#Albany City Auditor#Democratic#Dutch#Gelderland#Nazi#Tulip Fest
The Jewish Press

Albany Beat – September 23, 2022

Earlier this month, I wrote an article (“Emotions Over Antisemitism Run High At CUNY,” Sept. 2) about antisemitism at the City University of New York and Brighton Beach-based Kingsborough Community College. In the article I quoted former Assemblyman Dov Hikind, who now runs a nonprofit organization, Americans Against Antisemitism. He took aim at two current state assemblymen who represent two different types of constituencies in Brooklyn neighborhoods. One assemblyman represents the neighborhood where Kingsborough Community College is located and the other represents a mostly religious Jewish community.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Troy and Saratoga Springs fire departments receive $8M in funding

The Troy City Fire Department and Saratoga Springs Fire Department will receive nearly $8M in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) program. The Troy Fire Department will receive $3,688,160, while the Saratoga Springs Fire Department will receive $4,154,523.52. The grants will be put toward staffing more firefighters.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
wamc.org

Troy officials discuss ways to combat homelessness

City officials in Troy held a roundtable discussion this week focused on addressing increased homelessness in the Collar City. The Troy City Council’s Public Safety Committee gathered on Tuesday to hear from experts on the growing issue of homelessness. Mayor Patrick Madden, a Democrat, was the first invited guest...
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

4 Schenectady organizations receive $125K in grants

Four Schenectady organizations received grants totaling $125,000 today. Representatives from Schenectady Community Ministries (SiCM), Schenectady Day Nursery, Boys & Girls Club and YWCA NorthEastern NY were each presented with a check during a presentation at one of SiCM’s urban farms.
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Latham Mobil worker allegedly sells alcohol to minor

A clerk at the Latham Mobil Mart was recently arrested, for allegedly selling alcohol to a minor at the shop. State Police checked 22 businesses across Albany County for compliance and found that nearly all of them followed proper procedures for alcohol sales.
wamc.org

SO+mewhere - 2022 O+ Festival in Kingston, NY

Founded in 2010 in Kingston, New York by a small group of artists-activists, doctors and a dentist, O+ is now a national nonprofit working in cities around the country. The group builds long-term relationships between creatives and health and wellness providers to help strengthen local communities. Their year-round efforts culminate in one-day and weekend-long celebrations, during which underinsured artists and musicians create and perform in exchange for a variety of services donated by doctors, dentists and complementary care providers.
KINGSTON, NY
NEWS10 ABC

More reenactments canceled over concerns with NYS gun laws

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS 10)–When it comes to re-enactments, the Governor’s Office said, “These laws allow historical re-enactments to occur, and there should be no concern otherwise…” Despite the statement, some reenactors don’t feel comfortable out of fear of violating the law. The Roger’s Island 18th Century Military Encampment and Battle Reenactment scheduled to happen this weekend has been […]
ALBANY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy