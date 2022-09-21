Read full article on original website
Texas Launches Investigation Into Why Migrants Were Bused to Martha's Vineyardjustpene50San Antonio, TX
More Texas Stores Getting Self-Checkout MachinesCadrene HeslopTexas State
Cowgirls Take Down Cal Lutheran 1-0 SundayHardin-Simmons UniversitySan Antonio, TX
San Antonio's Hometown Burger Permanently Shuts Down OvernightBryan DijkhuizenSan Antonio, TX
Amtrak Suspending Texas Routes as Possible Rail Strike Gears UpLarry LeaseDallas, TX
KTSA
AAA: Texas gas prices falling, no change in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — AAA Texas is reporting another drop in the average price of regular unleaded gas in Texas, but there is no change for drivers in San Antonio over the last week. The Texas average sits at $3.15 per gallon, a three-cent drop from this time...
KSAT 12
Only ONE San Antonio restaurant made Yelp’s list of top 100 taco spots in the US
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio is the city of tacos so it’s surprising that only one location made Yelp’s top 100 taco spots in the U.S. Yelp, a user-review website for restaurants and various businesses, announced that Sangria on the Burg came in a No. 51 on the list.
KTSA
Texas home builders say market and prices have peaked
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The red-hot real estate market in the most populated cities in Texas appears to be cooling down some. According to a new report from HomesUSA.com, the 3-month moving average of new home sales for San Antonio, Dallas-Ft. Worth, Houston, and Austin fell in August to 3,667 versus 3,724 in July. But the number of active listings in the MLSs in those same markets jumped to 22,073 in August, up from 18,950 in July – an increase of over 77% in the last 90 days.
Rammstein, Lina Khil: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week
Our review of German band Rammstein's fiery, ear-splitting and generally over-the-top performance at the Alamodome was the most-read story by far.
Whataburger finally opens first location at San Antonio airport
The airport just got sweeter.
$25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in San Antonio
There aren't many better victories Dallas Cowboys fans can feel than watching the silver and blue take home a win from a division rival on Monday Night Football, however, that's going to have to wait.
All the places in the San Antonio area to celebrate Oktoberfest
Don't forget your dirndls and lederhosen.
CannaBus, Texas' first mobile marijuana dispensary, coming to San Antonio
It will also be making the trip to the DFW
Reader’s Digest Says This is the Best Pizza in All of Texas
I think by now, it has become very obvious that I LOVE pizza. A while back I was upset that the best pizza in El Paso (according to TripAdvisor) wasn't a local place, then it began what I called "the great pizza debate". Well, today I come with another list,...
KSAT 12
Pilot residential parking restrictions could be headed to a San Antonio neighborhood near you
San Antonio – The Tobin Hill community is set to be the first in San Antonio to get a pilot program that would limit residential parking through permits as part of an ongoing effort to find common ground between neighbors and late-night entertainment venues. Tobin Hill area residents and...
KSAT 12
Progress on San Antonio’s East Side brings higher rents, housing costs
SAN ANTONIO – Residents on San Antonio’s East Side say progress in their neighborhoods has led to higher rents and housing costs. Rosa Montalvo -- who was selling an assortment of shoes, clothes, toys, and more at a yard sale behind her home, spoke in Spanish with the expertise of a housing analyst about what’s happening on the East Side.
KTSA
Texas A&M San Antonio reporting record-high enrollment
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas A&M University-San Antonio is reporting record-high enrollment in the fall of 2022. Current student enrollment is 7,353, which marks a five-percent increase over the enrollment tally in the fall of 2021. “Setting a new enrollment record at A&M-San Antonio is an indication of...
Fire in garage causes $100K in damages to northeast side home
SAN ANTONIO — A fire in the garage of a northeast side home caused about $100,000 in damages, but thankfully nobody was injured. It happened around 7:44 a.m. Thursday on the 18500 block of Taylore Run near E Sonterra Blvd. Firefighters responded for reports of a structure fire and...
Texan near San Antonio seven figures richer after $1 million Powerball win
Someone down near San Antonio is going to have to buy a new belt after their pockets just got seven figures heavier due to a massive win from the Texas Lottery.
San Antonio Burrito Bites: 3 Buc-ee's burritos to try in New Braunfels
Yes, I'm ranking gas station burritos now.
San Antonio's Emily Morgan Hotel named one of the most haunted by Hotels.com
Book your Halloween 'Room with a Boo' now.
San Antonio Current
A San Antonio mansion once owned by one of the city's biggest oil tycoons is for sale
A lavish home in the Dominion once owned by a former top exec of Ultramar Diamond Shamrock, the San Antonio-based oil and gas giant eventually gobbled up by even bigger Valero Energy Corp., has hit the market for $3.2 million. The 7,600-square-foot mansion was owned by one-time Ultramar CEO Jean...
KSAT 12
Toyota Sequoia now being built in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – The Toyota plant in San Antonio on Wednesday began production of the new hybrid Toyota Sequoia. The hybrid SUV will be exclusively built in Texas. According to a news release from Toyota, the new technical design of the hybrid Toyota Sequoia will minimize fuel costs and carbon footprint,
Historic East San Antonio structure to be demolished to make way for food truck park
The landmark Achtzehn House was extensively damaged by a fire in March of this year.
Wurstfest is hiring employees for 10-day New Braunfels festival
A celebration of German culture needs bartenders and more.
