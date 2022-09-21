ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KTSA

AAA: Texas gas prices falling, no change in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — AAA Texas is reporting another drop in the average price of regular unleaded gas in Texas, but there is no change for drivers in San Antonio over the last week. The Texas average sits at $3.15 per gallon, a three-cent drop from this time...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Texas home builders say market and prices have peaked

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The red-hot real estate market in the most populated cities in Texas appears to be cooling down some. According to a new report from HomesUSA.com, the 3-month moving average of new home sales for San Antonio, Dallas-Ft. Worth, Houston, and Austin fell in August to 3,667 versus 3,724 in July. But the number of active listings in the MLSs in those same markets jumped to 22,073 in August, up from 18,950 in July – an increase of over 77% in the last 90 days.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Progress on San Antonio’s East Side brings higher rents, housing costs

SAN ANTONIO – Residents on San Antonio’s East Side say progress in their neighborhoods has led to higher rents and housing costs. Rosa Montalvo -- who was selling an assortment of shoes, clothes, toys, and more at a yard sale behind her home, spoke in Spanish with the expertise of a housing analyst about what’s happening on the East Side.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Texas A&M San Antonio reporting record-high enrollment

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas A&M University-San Antonio is reporting record-high enrollment in the fall of 2022. Current student enrollment is 7,353, which marks a five-percent increase over the enrollment tally in the fall of 2021. “Setting a new enrollment record at A&M-San Antonio is an indication of...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Toyota Sequoia now being built in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – The Toyota plant in San Antonio on Wednesday began production of the new hybrid Toyota Sequoia. The hybrid SUV will be exclusively built in Texas. According to a news release from Toyota, the new technical design of the hybrid Toyota Sequoia will minimize fuel costs and carbon footprint,
SAN ANTONIO, TX

