Coin tour set to hit St. Pete’s Jannus Live
ST. PETERSBURG — Coin will perform Tuesday, Oct. 4, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $29.50 in advance and $32 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com. The group is on the road in support of their fourth...
Around Town: Clearwater news briefs
CLEARWATER — Ruth Eckerd Hall has been nominated for 2022 Theatre of the Year by a trade group representing entertainment professionals. The nomination by the International Entertainment Buyers Association puts the Clearwater venue up against prestigious theaters including the Beacon Theatre in New York, the Chicago Theatre in Chicago, the Fox Theatre in Atlanta, the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles and Radio City Music Hall in New York.
El Gran Combo to play Hard Rock Event Center
TAMPA — Musical group El Gran Combo will perform Sunday, Oct. 2, 6 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets start at $55. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com. Few musical groups have lasted half a century maintaining...
Sevendust to play Jannus Live
ST. PETERSBURG — Sevendust will perform Thursday, Sept. 29, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com. Sevendust is on the road celebrating the 21st anniversary of the...
The best concerts and live music happening in Tampa Bay from Sept. 22-29
Including an absolutely stacked Saturday night.
Capitol Theatre presents Spyro Gyra
CLEARWATER — Spyro Gyra will perform Saturday, Oct. 1, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400. In October 2019, Spyro Gyra released “Vinyl Tap,” an album of cover songs representing the band’s first release in six...
'We have the biggest boat parades in the country': Talking with Tampa Pride on the River host Brianna Summers
It goes down Saturday, Sept. 24.
Happenings: A&E news and events
The American Pickers are heading back to Florida. They plan to film episodes of The History Channel hit television series throughout the area in December 2022. “American Pickers” is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking” on The History Channel. The hit show follows skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They are always excited to find sizeable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them.
Stranger offers wedding venue to Tampa couple after original location backed out
After the venue canceled their event just three months before the wedding, the groom made a call for action to our Jackie Callaway. The story caught the attention of a very generous stranger.
Country Star’s New Bar Set To Open In Downtown St Pete
Raise ’em up because this Country star’s new bar is set to open in downtown Saint Petersburg. Welcome to the Farm (better known as WTF) is scheduled to open on Friday, October 7 at the location formerly occupied by MacDinton’s. WTF is owned by Forward Hospitality Group,...
Nothing Could Be Finer Than This Li’l Diner
It’s 2:30 a.m. I can’t sleep. I’m hungry, but there’s nothing I crave at home and nothing’s open around town, not even the fast-food joints. Oh wait, what about that diner I’ve passed on Gulf to Bay Blvd. a hundred times? Eh, at this time of night the food’s probably just so-so and nothing but semi-coherent drunks slumped over the tables.
Here's The Best Traditional Restaurant In Florida
Reader's Digest found the best traditional restaurant in every state.
Famous Rainbow Cone announces first ever Florida location
The foodie future in the Tampa Bay region is vibrant. The Original Rainbow Cone, a Chicago tradition for over 95 years, has announced its first out-of-state location. The new location will bring the Windy City favorite to Sarasota, Florida, through Rainbow Cone’s uniquely designed franchise program, with entrepreneurs Dave and Erica Campbell. The Campbell family are third-generation Rainbow Cone customers with strong personal connections to the historic brand, dating to its original Western Avenue building. The Sarasota shop is projected for late Spring 2023.
Florida Has 3 Of The Worst Traffic Spots In The US
Living in Tampa Bay, we know how bad traffic is. Another study has come out and shows that Florida has three of the worst traffic spots in the US. According to the study done by INRIX, they found that the average American driver lost 36 hours due to congestion. The number crunchers at INRIX gathered plenty of data from different sources and came up with the most congested roads in the US:
Nicholas Sparks at Don Cesar with new book set in St. Pete Beach
ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. - The man behind many people's favorite love stories, including "The Notebook," spoke with FOX 13's Linda Hurtado about his latest book "Dreamland," which is partially set in St. Pete Beach. Nicholas Sparks has written 23 books, all of which became New York Times bestsellers. Sparks...
Tampa's 'Bloom On Franklin' block party now extends to downtown and includes a free shuttle
It goes down Friday, Sept. 23
Tropical Storm Ian strengthening as it tracks toward Florida
The eight and ninth named storms of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season formed Sept. 23. Residents and guests all along the west coast of Florida are asked to stay tuned to the tropical weather forecast as a possible major hurricane could approach the state on Monday or Tuesday. The eight...
Buccaneers’ first-ever fan cruise to Key West, Bahamas will set sail next year
The team has partnered with Celebrity Cruise Line to give fans a "once-in-a-lifetime" experience at sea.
Report: Anna Maria Island 6th best ‘hidden gem’ to visit in US this fall
A recent study has revealed the best "hidden gems" in the United States to visit this fall, and Anna Maria Island has cracked the top 10.
Clearwater officials clash over project: ‘You and I can settle it outside’
CLEARWATER — Two Clearwater City Council members on Sept. 15 raised concerns that City Manager Jon Jennings did not disclose he was talking to the Church of Scientology about efforts to move a developer’s affordable housing project to a new location prior to the deal falling through in June.
