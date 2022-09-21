Okeechobee County - Wednesday September 21, 2022: The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office has now begun a homicide investigation into the death of 27 year old Alex Garland. Garland was a resident of Okeechobee. He was found dead in the rim canal near Lake Okeechobee by a boater on Sunday August 7. The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Criminal Investigations Division initially launched a death investigation. That investigation has now been upgraded to determine whether someone may have been involved in his death.

