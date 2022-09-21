Read full article on original website
Port St. Lucie officers under investigation for alleged falsified documents
A pair of high-ranking Port St. Lucie Police Department officials are now under investigation for a case of alleged falsified documents, authorities said Thursday.
Stuart man pulls gun on tow truck driver
STUART, FL– — A 60-year-old man has been arrested after he pointed a gun at a tow truck driver and demanded his vehicle be released. The Stuart Police Department says the tow truck driver was called to tow the vehicle because it had an expired tag and it was parked on private property.
Martin County Sheriff Seeks Helping Identifying Armed Robbers
Martin County - Friday September 23, 2022: The Martin County Sheriff's Office is seeking help identifying the two male suspects seen in this image. At 3:15 am Friday morning, September 23, these two men walked into the Sunoco gas station at the corner of Indian Street and Dixie Highway and demanded money from the clerk. The man wearing the 'NEVER' hoodie was armed with a handgun.
Retail thefts in St. Lucie and Palm Beach County
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives with the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office need your help in finding four female suspects involved in three separate retail theft incidents. On Sept. 11 around 3 p.m., four women entered Dollar General on Virginia Avenue in Fort Pierce, police say. After...
Life without parole: Man pleads guilty to killing 2 relatives on July 4 weekend near West palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH — A 57-year-old suburban West Palm Beach man has received a life sentence without the possibility of parole after he pleaded guilty to killing two family members this past July. Guillermo Silva pleaded to two counts each of first-degree murder and sexual battery and one count...
Florida Man Charged In Fentanyl Overdose Death
A Florida man has been charged in the death of a 31-year-old man who overdosed on Fentanyl. According to investigators, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshall’s Caribbean Regional Task Force, arrested Michael Stanley for
Port St. Lucie: Pair Arrested on Allegations of Burglarizing the Homes of Two Asian American Business Owners
PSLPD Port St. Lucie - Friday September 23, 2022: Port St. Lucie and Miami police officers have arrested two people in connection with burglaries at the homes of two Asian American business owners in Port St. Lucie on September 9th. 23-year-old Miller Giovanny Salgado Carvajal of Miami and 29-year-old Derly...
EXCLUSIVE: Video shows St. Lucie County deputy shooting man who was running away
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — New video shows aSt. Lucie County Sheriff’s Deputy shooting a man as he ran away on the North Causeway Bridge in Fort Pierce earlier this month. The sheriff’s office has identified the man as Dylan De Reivera. Investigators said a deputy initially encountered...
Florida police officer accused of having inappropriate relationship with minor
An officer with the Palm Bay Police Department was arrested Wednesday following allegations that they had been involved in an inappropriate relationship with a minor.
Man charged with trafficking fentanyl
VERO BEACH — A 28-year-old man was jailed after police found him with more than 50 grams of fentanyl – along with other drugs – during a traffic stop last week. Tyler Joseph Bendo, of the 6000 block of Sequoia Circle, Vero Beach, was charged with trafficking in controlled substance, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bendo was held Thursday at the Indian River County Jail on a $171,000 bond.
Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office Opens a Homicide Investigation into the Death of Alex Garland
Okeechobee County - Wednesday September 21, 2022: The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office has now begun a homicide investigation into the death of 27 year old Alex Garland. Garland was a resident of Okeechobee. He was found dead in the rim canal near Lake Okeechobee by a boater on Sunday August 7. The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Criminal Investigations Division initially launched a death investigation. That investigation has now been upgraded to determine whether someone may have been involved in his death.
Body found floating in canal near Palm City
A body was found floating in a canal near Palm City, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.
Parents of Florida teen awarded $15M in wrongful death lawsuit against sheriff’s office
TAMPA, Fla. — The parents of a Florida teen killed while trying to cross an interstate highway after being kicked out of the Florida State Fair were awarded $15 million in a wrongful death lawsuit on Thursday against the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. The parents of Andrew Joseph...
Port St. Lucie assistant police chief, sergeant on paid administrative leave after student-athlete recruiting complaint
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Two high-ranking Port St. Lucie Police officers are on paid administrative leave following an anonymous complaint raising questions about their role in recruiting student-athletes. The Port St. Lucie Assistant Police Chief and his brother, who is a sergeant with the police department, are both...
Florida Sheriff Ordered To Lock Man Up Again After Early Release From Jail
An appeals court Wednesday rejected a decision by the Baker County sheriff to release a man who had served only four days of a 60-day jail sentence. A three-judge panel of the 1st District Court of Appeal upheld a circuit judge’s ruling that ordered Sheriff
Deputies searching for St. Lucie County man missing after Uber ride
St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a man they say is on pretrial release and was last seen taking an Uber ride to a Fort Pierce location. According to the sheriff's office, Kyle Perkins,20, was last seen on Sept. 4 by his mother. Deputies said Perkins took...
Toyota SUV sought in hit-and-run in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Martin County Sheriff's Office needs your help in finding a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash on Aug. 19. Around 9:30 a.m. a white Volkswagen Jetta was traveling south on NW Federal Highway in the area of NW Sunset Blvd when a silver Toyota SUV collided with the passenger’s side of the VW, causing it to overturn.
Man's death in Okeechobee under investigation as a homicide
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man's death in a canal in Okeechobee is now under investigation as a homicide. A boater first discovered the body of Alex Garland on Aug. 7. Investigators said his family reported him missing on Aug. 6, after he didn't come home the night before.
Osceola deputies locate missing St. Cloud woman
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday said its deputies have located a St. Cloud woman reported missing. Emely Espinal was found in good health, according to the sheriff’s office. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Chances remain high for Invest 98L to develop | Do...
Crime Blotter: Sept. 20
Jeremy Ryan Fargo, 42, of the 700 block of 4th Avenue, Vero Beach; Status: Held without bond; Charge(s): aggravated battery on person over 65, possession of cocaine, felony possession of drug paraphernalia. Audra Kay Rey, 33, homeless, Vero Beach; Status: Held without bond; Charge(s): grand theft more than $300, felony...
