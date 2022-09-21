ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Lucie County, FL

Stuart man pulls gun on tow truck driver

STUART, FL– — A 60-year-old man has been arrested after he pointed a gun at a tow truck driver and demanded his vehicle be released. The Stuart Police Department says the tow truck driver was called to tow the vehicle because it had an expired tag and it was parked on private property.
Martin County Sheriff Seeks Helping Identifying Armed Robbers

Martin County - Friday September 23, 2022: The Martin County Sheriff's Office is seeking help identifying the two male suspects seen in this image. At 3:15 am Friday morning, September 23, these two men walked into the Sunoco gas station at the corner of Indian Street and Dixie Highway and demanded money from the clerk. The man wearing the 'NEVER' hoodie was armed with a handgun.
Retail thefts in St. Lucie and Palm Beach County

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives with the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office need your help in finding four female suspects involved in three separate retail theft incidents. On Sept. 11 around 3 p.m., four women entered Dollar General on Virginia Avenue in Fort Pierce, police say. After...
Man charged with trafficking fentanyl

VERO BEACH — A 28-year-old man was jailed after police found him with more than 50 grams of fentanyl – along with other drugs – during a traffic stop last week. Tyler Joseph Bendo, of the 6000 block of Sequoia Circle, Vero Beach, was charged with trafficking in controlled substance, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bendo was held Thursday at the Indian River County Jail on a $171,000 bond.
Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office Opens a Homicide Investigation into the Death of Alex Garland

Okeechobee County - Wednesday September 21, 2022: The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office has now begun a homicide investigation into the death of 27 year old Alex Garland. Garland was a resident of Okeechobee. He was found dead in the rim canal near Lake Okeechobee by a boater on Sunday August 7. The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Criminal Investigations Division initially launched a death investigation. That investigation has now been upgraded to determine whether someone may have been involved in his death.
Toyota SUV sought in hit-and-run in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Martin County Sheriff's Office needs your help in finding a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash on Aug. 19. Around 9:30 a.m. a white Volkswagen Jetta was traveling south on NW Federal Highway in the area of NW Sunset Blvd when a silver Toyota SUV collided with the passenger’s side of the VW, causing it to overturn.
Man's death in Okeechobee under investigation as a homicide

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man's death in a canal in Okeechobee is now under investigation as a homicide. A boater first discovered the body of Alex Garland on Aug. 7. Investigators said his family reported him missing on Aug. 6, after he didn't come home the night before.
Osceola deputies locate missing St. Cloud woman

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday said its deputies have located a St. Cloud woman reported missing. Emely Espinal was found in good health, according to the sheriff’s office. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Chances remain high for Invest 98L to develop | Do...
Crime Blotter: Sept. 20

Jeremy Ryan Fargo, 42, of the 700 block of 4th Avenue, Vero Beach; Status: Held without bond; Charge(s): aggravated battery on person over 65, possession of cocaine, felony possession of drug paraphernalia. Audra Kay Rey, 33, homeless, Vero Beach; Status: Held without bond; Charge(s): grand theft more than $300, felony...
