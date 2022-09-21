Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Little London Kitchen in Birmingham, AL Closes its Brick-and-Mortar Location Permanently After Staffing IssuesZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Alabama Mother Disappears After Stranger Asks Her To Braid His Daughters' HairThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Huntsville Utilities and Birmingham Water Works Charged Residents High Utility Bills for 'Half a Month' or Less UsageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Hoover Girls Win Miss Iron City TitlesP3 StrategiesHoover, AL
Related
otmj.com
Homewood Patriot Band Celebrates 50 Years with Reunion
The state’s largest high school marching band will host their 50th Anniversary Reunion during the Homewood High School football game vs. Pinson Valley at Waldrop Stadium tonight. The Homewood Patriot Band is celebrating 50 years and inviting alumni to bring their instruments and gear to perform in a pregame...
otmj.com
‘Quite an Honor’: Mountain Brook French Teacher Wins Yale Award
Mountain Brook High School French teacher John Binet has been recognized by Yale University’s Office of Undergraduate Admissions as a recipient of the 2022 Yale Educator Award. “It’s quite an honor,” said Binet, who joined the school’s faculty in 2010. “I’m humbled by it but it’s a great feeling.”...
ABC 33/40 News
Friday Night Blitz Week 5 scoreboard: 7A teams reign in week filled with non-region battle
It was a tough week for some of the top teams across the state as several of them lined up tough non-region matchups for the middle of the season. There were several cross-classification games featuring teams in the most recent Alabama Sports Writers Association rankings with a couple of upsets along the way.
otmj.com
Bruno Montessori Academy Celebrates 40th Anniversary
Bruno Montessori Academy marked its 40th anniversary with a reunion and celebration Sept. 18 at the school in North Shelby County. The event included a dedication ceremony for the late Theresa Sprain, who founded the academy with the late supermarket magnate Joseph S. Bruno in 1982. The school began as a small classroom of children ages 3-6. A year later, Sprain received her Montessori certification. Over the years, the campus expanded and grew into its current form as a toddler through eighth grade school.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Marching Southerners Will Perform Two Exhibition Shows
Jacksonville, AL – It’s exhibition season! The Marching Southerners will be performing their entire 2022 production “One Giant Leap” at both Albertville High School and Gadsden City High School at 5:30 pm and 9:00 pm, respectively on September 24th. Come out to support the band and to enjoy a great performance.
‘Kind, creative, intelligent’ high school senior mourned after fatal Jefferson County crash
A Jefferson County high school is mourning the loss of a student killed in a crash earlier this week. Wyatt Hunter Sargent, 17, died Wednesday. He was a senior at Oak Grove High School. Authorities said Sargent was driving a black Chevrolet Silverado on Toadvine Road Wednesday when, at 11:51...
otmj.com
Intense Energy: Homewood’s Humes Can’t Hide Her Enthusiasm on the Volleyball Court
Homewood senior libero Sydney Humes plays volleyball with unbridled enthusiasm, which befits her personality. “My whole family is kind of out there,” Humes said. “We’re loud. We like to talk. So, when the other team misses a serve and we get the point, or we score a point, or I make a dig, I believe it should be celebrated.
WAAY-TV
Birmingham VA to host large job fair to fill critical positions systemwide
Are you looking for a job or thinking about making a career change? The Birmingham VA Health Care System could be the answer. The health care system will host a job fair 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Birmingham VA East Clinic at 7901 Crestwood Blvd. in Irondale.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wvtm13.com
Groundbreaking marks start of construction on Hoover's first entertainment district, Village Green
HOOVER, Ala. — A groundbreaking celebration was held to kick off construction for Village Green, the city of Hoover’s first entertainment district and lifestyle venue. Watch the full story above.
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — ‘Childhood sweethearts’ from Mountain Brook, Alabama, compete on ‘The Amazing Race’
Though only in their mid-20s, Abby Garrett and Will Freeman have a long history together. They grew up down the street from each other in the Cherokee Bend section of Mountain Brook, Garrett often playing with Freeman’s little sister. At about age 16, things changed, and the lifelong friends, spurred on by their friends, became boyfriend and girlfriend, eventually attending the University of Mississippi together.
samford.edu
Samford Elects Six New Members to Board of Trustees
Six new members have joined the Samford University Board of Trustees. Amy Allen, Hon. Karon O. Bowdre ’77, J.D. ’81, Peter J. Clemens IV ’87, Rhega Gordon, Julie K. Jenkins and Steve Vinyard were elected on Friday, Sept. 9 during the Board of Trustees meeting. This is the second term for Bowdre.
wbrc.com
The Sound of the Valley begins a new era at Alexandria High School
ALEXANDRIA, Ala. (WBRC) - A new band director is no problem for the Sound of the Valley. A band with rich tradition and talented members is handling the transition period under first year director Michael Melton. “Not every band could handle what these students have dealt with since my arrival,”...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Meet Mike Suco, Coca-Cola United CEO and Co-Founder of Fiesta Birmingham
Mike Suco knows about stamina. The CEO of Birmingham-based Coca-Cola Bottling Company United (CCBCU) is an endurance-sport enthusiast—whose favorites are activities like long-distance running and triathlon. He has participated in about 10 or 11 marathons, including the Boston Marathon, as well as a couple of full Ironman races, considered to be some of the most challenging triathlons in the world.
vestaviavoice.com
Medical Properties Trust announces new Birmingham headquarters
Medical Properties Trust, a real estate investment company specializing in healthcare facilities, announced a brand new, state of the art headquarters for the Birmingham area coming to Vestavia Hills at an announcement at the Urban Center on Thursday, Sept. 23. The building will make the surrounding forest visible from anywhere...
New Pilgrim Baptist pastor followed a legend, then became one
The Rev. James H. Brooks, pastor of New Pilgrim Baptist Church in Birmingham since 2007, was remembered by politicians, friends, family and church members today for his leadership. Brooks, who suffered from pancreatic cancer, died Sept. 14. He was 56. “He was kind, sincere and a gentle giant,” said the...
thisisalabama.org
Alabama’s small cities are poised for growth
We founded Orchestra Partners in 2016, during the post-Recession renaissance of America’s downtowns. Birmingham’s historic building stock and untapped potential drew us back home. We were eager to test a theory. The theory was that small markets can overcome stagnation by focusing their economic development efforts downtown and...
wbrc.com
Weekend block party at Crossplex Village to celebrate opening of new restaurant
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The 5 Points West Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a block party at Crossplex Village this weekend to celebrate the opening of Crab Barrack. Crossplex Village is home to several businesses that serve the West Birmingham community and support Birmingham’s world class athletic facility the Birmingham CrossPlex.
Birmingham Water Works: What is it? Where did it come from? And who’s holding the reins?
This story originally appeared in The Lede. For more or to subscribe, visit www.birminghamlede.com. Billing issues, callouts from the mayor, and recent confusion over the board chair’s resignation have kept the Birmingham Water Works Board (BWWB) in the news and in local conversation for the better part of a year.
wbrc.com
Cookie Fix awarded Alabama’s Gold Retailer of the Year
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Cookie Fix first opened its doors in Homewood in 2016. Now, the local stop for sweet treats serves warm cookies in Cahaba Heights and Huntsville. On Wednesday, Cookie Fix was awarded Alabama’s Gold Retailer of the Year. Founder and Owner Amy Jason said they are...
Gov. Kay Ivey says Alabama needs to ‘lean in’ on electric vehicles
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey says the bus is leaving the station and the bus is electric. Delivering opening remarks at an electric vehicle summit in Birmingham today, Ivey told the crowd of a few hundred attendees that the future of transportation was electric, and that Alabama is being proactive in embracing the changing automotive markets.
Comments / 0