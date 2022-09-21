ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vestavia Hills, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
otmj.com

Homewood Patriot Band Celebrates 50 Years with Reunion

The state’s largest high school marching band will host their 50th Anniversary Reunion during the Homewood High School football game vs. Pinson Valley at Waldrop Stadium tonight. The Homewood Patriot Band is celebrating 50 years and inviting alumni to bring their instruments and gear to perform in a pregame...
HOMEWOOD, AL
otmj.com

‘Quite an Honor’: Mountain Brook French Teacher Wins Yale Award

Mountain Brook High School French teacher John Binet has been recognized by Yale University’s Office of Undergraduate Admissions as a recipient of the 2022 Yale Educator Award. “It’s quite an honor,” said Binet, who joined the school’s faculty in 2010. “I’m humbled by it but it’s a great feeling.”...
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
otmj.com

Bruno Montessori Academy Celebrates 40th Anniversary

Bruno Montessori Academy marked its 40th anniversary with a reunion and celebration Sept. 18 at the school in North Shelby County. The event included a dedication ceremony for the late Theresa Sprain, who founded the academy with the late supermarket magnate Joseph S. Bruno in 1982. The school began as a small classroom of children ages 3-6. A year later, Sprain received her Montessori certification. Over the years, the campus expanded and grew into its current form as a toddler through eighth grade school.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vestavia Hills, AL
Education
City
Vestavia Hills, AL
Local
Alabama Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Linus High School#National Merit#Highschool
alabamawx.com

Alabama NewsCenter — ‘Childhood sweethearts’ from Mountain Brook, Alabama, compete on ‘The Amazing Race’

Though only in their mid-20s, Abby Garrett and Will Freeman have a long history together. They grew up down the street from each other in the Cherokee Bend section of Mountain Brook, Garrett often playing with Freeman’s little sister. At about age 16, things changed, and the lifelong friends, spurred on by their friends, became boyfriend and girlfriend, eventually attending the University of Mississippi together.
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
samford.edu

Samford Elects Six New Members to Board of Trustees

Six new members have joined the Samford University Board of Trustees. Amy Allen, Hon. Karon O. Bowdre ’77, J.D. ’81, Peter J. Clemens IV ’87, Rhega Gordon, Julie K. Jenkins and Steve Vinyard were elected on Friday, Sept. 9 during the Board of Trustees meeting. This is the second term for Bowdre.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

The Sound of the Valley begins a new era at Alexandria High School

ALEXANDRIA, Ala. (WBRC) - A new band director is no problem for the Sound of the Valley. A band with rich tradition and talented members is handling the transition period under first year director Michael Melton. “Not every band could handle what these students have dealt with since my arrival,”...
ALEXANDRIA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
AL.com

Meet Mike Suco, Coca-Cola United CEO and Co-Founder of Fiesta Birmingham

Mike Suco knows about stamina. The CEO of Birmingham-based Coca-Cola Bottling Company United (CCBCU) is an endurance-sport enthusiast—whose favorites are activities like long-distance running and triathlon. He has participated in about 10 or 11 marathons, including the Boston Marathon, as well as a couple of full Ironman races, considered to be some of the most challenging triathlons in the world.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
vestaviavoice.com

Medical Properties Trust announces new Birmingham headquarters

Medical Properties Trust, a real estate investment company specializing in healthcare facilities, announced a brand new, state of the art headquarters for the Birmingham area coming to Vestavia Hills at an announcement at the Urban Center on Thursday, Sept. 23. The building will make the surrounding forest visible from anywhere...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

New Pilgrim Baptist pastor followed a legend, then became one

The Rev. James H. Brooks, pastor of New Pilgrim Baptist Church in Birmingham since 2007, was remembered by politicians, friends, family and church members today for his leadership. Brooks, who suffered from pancreatic cancer, died Sept. 14. He was 56. “He was kind, sincere and a gentle giant,” said the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thisisalabama.org

Alabama’s small cities are poised for growth

We founded Orchestra Partners in 2016, during the post-Recession renaissance of America’s downtowns. Birmingham’s historic building stock and untapped potential drew us back home. We were eager to test a theory. The theory was that small markets can overcome stagnation by focusing their economic development efforts downtown and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Weekend block party at Crossplex Village to celebrate opening of new restaurant

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The 5 Points West Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a block party at Crossplex Village this weekend to celebrate the opening of Crab Barrack. Crossplex Village is home to several businesses that serve the West Birmingham community and support Birmingham’s world class athletic facility the Birmingham CrossPlex.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Cookie Fix awarded Alabama’s Gold Retailer of the Year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Cookie Fix first opened its doors in Homewood in 2016. Now, the local stop for sweet treats serves warm cookies in Cahaba Heights and Huntsville. On Wednesday, Cookie Fix was awarded Alabama’s Gold Retailer of the Year. Founder and Owner Amy Jason said they are...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Gov. Kay Ivey says Alabama needs to ‘lean in’ on electric vehicles

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey says the bus is leaving the station and the bus is electric. Delivering opening remarks at an electric vehicle summit in Birmingham today, Ivey told the crowd of a few hundred attendees that the future of transportation was electric, and that Alabama is being proactive in embracing the changing automotive markets.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy