Though only in their mid-20s, Abby Garrett and Will Freeman have a long history together. They grew up down the street from each other in the Cherokee Bend section of Mountain Brook, Garrett often playing with Freeman’s little sister. At about age 16, things changed, and the lifelong friends, spurred on by their friends, became boyfriend and girlfriend, eventually attending the University of Mississippi together.

MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO