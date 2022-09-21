Nearly every nurse has a story of why they got started in the profession, and almost all involve a nurse providing care and comfort to them or a loved one. For Addie Griffith, it was after breaking her orbital bone, face, nose and suffering a severe concussion when getting in a nasty collision on the soccer field at Shawnee Mission East High School. It took a lengthy hospital stay and nearly three years to fully recover.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO