Big Creek, MS

Teen in coma at burn center following Lee County house fire

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — A teenage girl is being treated at the nation's largest burn center after being hurt in a house fire in the Palmetto area of Lee County. Palmetto Old Union Fire Chief Jeff Pearson says doctors put the 17-year-old into a coma as part of her treatment at JMS Burn Center at Doctors Hospital in Augusta, Georgia.
120-foot cross raised along Highway 25, south of Starkville

After three years of planning, fundraising and problems finding a location, the Cross of Christ for Starkville was raised on Thursday morning. “It’s very exciting, obviously,” said Bob Daniels, president for the citizen organization that coordinated the effort. “It’s been three years since we first started talking about it, and we’ve been looking forward to this day for a while. Some of us had said it’s hard to believe it’s here. We didn’t think it would ever get here.”
Two More Local COVID Deaths Reported

COVID-19 is being blamed for the deaths of two more people in this part of central Mississippi. The State Health Department is reporting that a Leake County resident and another from Neshoba County died during the last two weeks. The number of new infections in the local area last week was up 68 per cent from the week before– with 23 cases in Attala County, 36 in Leake and 37 in Neshoba.
Water Valley Woman Arrested for Bank Robbery in Oxford, Mississippi

The suspect left the scene with approximately $2,051 in cash. Officers arrived on scene and were able to quickly disseminate a vehicle and suspect description to area law enforcement. Shortly after the robbery, the Yalobusha County Sheriff’s Department called and said they had the suspect, Karen Sue Bell (60 of...
UPDATE: Police hold two kids for threats at Tupelo High

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Police have identified two children believed to be responsible for two of the three threats made this week at Tupelo High School. Major Chuck McDougald says one is being held for Thursday's bomb threat and another is being held for the terroristic threat made Friday.
New Albany Middle School on brief lockdown

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) — New Albany Middle School was placed on lockdown for 20 minutes Friday morning while police looked into a report of something near the campus. The school district posted the message on its Twitter account but did not indicate what officers were checking on that led to the precautionary lockdown.
Lack of carbon dioxide results in a beer shortage

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A lack of carbon dioxide is causing a shortage of beer nationwide. The beer industry was hit hard by the pandemic, but they are not out of the woods yet. There are now reports of a C02 shortage, which is causing a massive delay in deliveries.
Mississippi’s first medical cannabis patient seminar exceeds expected attendance

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Mississippi’s first medical cannabis patient seminar was an overwhelming success, according to the Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance (MCPA), which hosted the state’s first medical cannabis patient seminar on Monday. Hundreds of patients, caregivers, practitioners, dispensaries, cultivators, and advocates packed Oxford’s Hampton Inn Conference Center,...
Pontotoc County supervisor arraigned on drug charges

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - A judge formally arraigned a member of the Pontotoc County Board of Supervisors on drug charges. District 5 Supervisor Dan McKnight is officially charged with the alleged possession of between 2 to 10 grams of methamphetamine. His arraignment was held this week in Lee County. State...
‘Big shoes to fill,’ New DA appointed by Mississippi governor

HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves was in Hernando Friday afternoon to announce his selection to lead the state’s Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP), the Mississippi Public Utilities Staff, and the D.A.’s Office for the 17th Circuit Court District. Reeves selected Lynn Posey to...
Porch camera caught moment when tree crashed into homes in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A tree fell onto two homes Monday evening in Tupelo and a porch camera captured the moment. The homes, which are on Woodlawn Street, suffered serious damage. One home suffered damage to its roof and porch. The second home suffered fire damage after the tree pulled...
Oxford Man Charged With False Pretense

The Oxford Police Department took a report of false pretense (bad check) from a business in the 1900 block of University Avenue on July 6. The suspect allegedly refused to pay the business multiple times after being contacted by the business owner. After investigation, Jeremiah Malone, 20, of Oxford was...
Pet of the Week - Dixie

Dixie is WTVA’s Pet of the Week for Sept. 22, brought to you by Cloverhaven Animal Hospital in Tupelo. Do you want to adopt her? The adoption fee has been waived. Call the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at 662-205-4221 or visit TupeloLeeHumane.org. TLHS is also on Facebook.
