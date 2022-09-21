Read full article on original website
Correction: Election 2022-Wisconsin-Governor story
In a Sept. 19 story about parole in Wisconsin, The Associated Press erroneously reported that discretionary paroles for a person sentenced to life in prison were not possible if the person’s crime was committed before 2000. In general, such inmates can be eligible for parole unless a judge imposed a sentence of life without parole.
California governor travels to Texas amid feud with GOP
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom will travel to Texas on Saturday, venturing into the territory of one of his chief political foils while seeking to boost his own profile amid a noncompetitive reelection campaign back home. Newsom is on his way to an easy victory for...
Gov. Hochul will debate Congressman Lee Zeldin in October
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Governor Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday she’ll be part of one general election debate. Hochul debated twice during the Democratic Primary. This will be her third of the year. Two weeks ago, Zeldin was in Rochester, criticizing Hochul for not agreeing to any debates yet.
Are Permanent NYS Teaching Certificates Really Permanent?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — For months, News10NBC has been reporting on the teacher shortage being felt across New York State. Many districts across our region have plenty of openings and there just aren’t enough new teachers in the pipeline to fill them. That’s why recent retirees are surprised to find out that their permanent teaching certificates are becoming inactive.
Attorney General James is making a “major announcement” at 11:30 a.m.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — New York Attorney General Letitia James is making a “major announcement” at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday. There is no word about what the announcement is. You can watch it live here.
AG releases report on death of Janet Jordan
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The New York State Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation released a report on Wednesday on the death of Janet Jordan. The AG says off-duty RPD Officer Sergeant Melvin Williams murdered Janet Jordan, and then took his own life. According to the report, on...
NY State allows third parties to give commercial driver’s bus and truck license tests
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — An attempt to address the bus and truck driver shortage still affecting some industries. New York State is now allowing third parties to give commercial driver’s license road tests. Certain agencies have been working with the DMV to become certified since January. Now, school bus, tour bus, and trucking companies will be able to administer road tests.
Pontillo’s Pizzeria: the temporary closure situation is ‘devastating’
PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WHEC) — The owners of the Pittsford Pontillo’s Pizza are speaking out after its Pittsford location was shut down due to code violations. A spokesperson for the family-owned business says the entire situation is “devastating.” We’ve been tracking this story for a few days, and there’s been a lot of confusion about the closure. At one point, deputies and town leaders had different stories.
Pontillo’s in Pittsford closed due to code violations
PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WHEC) — A popular pizza place in the village of Pittsford is closed tonight. There’s a notice on the door of the Pontillo’s Pizza restaurant on State Street saying it’s shut down for code violations. Inspectors found fire and safety code violations—specifically, issues with...
Pontillo’s Pizza hoping to reopen next week
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The owner of the Pontillo’s Pizza in Pittsford hopes to reopen next week after a temporary shutdown – that’s has the whole town talking. We went inside the State Street pizza shop on Friday and spoke to the owner on camera. News10NBC spoke...
