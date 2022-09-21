Read full article on original website
Gallery: Oxford downs Tupelo to clinch Region 3-6A title
Oxford volleyball secured the Region 3-6A title on Thursday as they defeated Tupelo 3-0 (25-13, 25-17, 25-17) to finish a perfect 6-0 in region play. Junior outside hitter Michael Ann East finished with a team-high 11 kills to go along with 11 digs, while sophomore defensive specialist Madi Jones recorded a match-high 13 digs.
Oxford’s Madi Jones becomes first player in school history to reach 1,000 career digs
A new name is now in the record books at Oxford High School. Junior defensive specialist Madi Jones became the first player in school history to reach 1,000 career digs this past weekend—eclipsing the mark during the Saint Showdown Tournament at St. Andrew’s. Head coach Ashley Martin told...
Oxford runs through Murrah for first region win
JACKSON, Miss. — Oxford football secured their first region win of the season on Friday as they dominated Murrah 43-8 on the road to improve to 3-1 on the season. The Chargers controlled the action on both sides of the ball all night against a Mustangs squad that looked outmatched from the first snap of the game.
Ole Miss vs Tulsa: how to watch Saturday’s game
Ole Miss plays host to Tulsa on Friday in their final non-conference game of the season before kicking off SEC play against Kentucky next week. The Rebels (3-0) boast one of the top defensive units in the country this year, but will have their work cut out for them against a Golden Hurricane passing attack that ranks first in the nation.
Ole Miss football to retire Ben Williams’ No. 74
Ben Williams, the first African-American to play in a varsity football game for Ole Miss, will have his No. 74 jersey number retired later this season, Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter announced on Thursday. Williams’ jersey retirement ceremony will take place at the 2022 Battle for the Golden...
Ole Miss volleyball drops five set heartbreaker with Texas A&M
Opening SEC play at home, Ole Miss volleyball dropped a heartbreaker to Texas A&M, falling in five sets Wednesday night at the Gillom Center. The Rebels (4-7, 0-1 SEC) and Aggies (9-3, 1-0 SEC) needed five sets for the second consecutive year and seventh time in the all-time series. In the end, Ole Miss couldn’t overcome 24 kills from Texas A&M senior Caroline Meuth and 16 blocks from the Aggie defense.
Ole Miss baseball claims nation’s No. 2 recruiting class
DURHAM, N.C. –The Ole Miss baseball team will soon set off on its national title defense, and it’ll do so with one of college baseball’s best recruiting classes. Baseball America announced its 2022 recruiting class rankings this week, slotting the Rebel class at No. 2 in the nation.
Ole Miss men’s basketball game time, network set at Memphis on Dec. 3
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Ole Miss men’s basketball now has a TV network and tipoff time for its Dec. 3 road contest at Memphis, with the Rebels and Tigers tipping off at 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN2. This morning, Ole Miss also received its TV assignments and tip times...
Ole Miss releases 2023 football schedule
The 2023 Ole Miss football schedule was unveiled Tuesday as the Southeastern Conference announced next year’s full league slate. The Rebels will open the season at home vs. Mercer (Sept. 2) before traveling to New Orleans to take on Tulane (Sept. 9). Ole Miss returns back home the following week and will host ACC foe Georgia Tech (Sept. 16) at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
Gaye Oakley Calhoun
Gaye Oakley Calhoun, 85, died Wednesday, September 22, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital – North Mississippi. A graveside service will be held Sunday, September 25, 2022, 12:30 P.M. at Oxford Memorial Cemetery with Rev. Dennis Gossett officiating. Waller Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Calhoun was born...
City of Oxford to recognize James Meredith Day on Oct. 1
The Board of Aldermen adopted a resolution to recognize Oct. 1 as James Meredith day in Oxford. The holiday will recognize and memorialize the day in 1962 when James Meredith became the first African American student at the University of Mississippi. James Meredith was born on June 25, 1933 in...
Baptist North Mississippi’s pulmonary program certified by leading cardiovascular and pulmonary organization
Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi’s pulmonary rehabilitation program was recently certified by the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation, in recognition of the hospital’s commitment to enhancing standards of patient care. To earn accreditation, Baptist North Mississippi’s rehabilitation program participated in an application process that requires extensive documentation...
Good Neighbor Day to be celebrated on Sept. 28 with events at City Hall
The Board of Aldermen adopted a resolution declaring Good Neighbor Day on Sept. 28. The city will start its celebration with free biscuits in front of City Hall at 7:30 a.m. Sponsored by a group called Random Acts of Kindness, the celebration will last all day. Chicken sandwiches will be handed out at lunch, followed by a mid-afternoon sweet treat.
Oxford teen charged with three counts of auto burglary
On Tuesday, September 20, 2022, officers with the Oxford Police Department began getting multiple calls in the area of Thacker Rd for vehicles that had been broken into. Investigators were able to locate a suspect shortly after and arrested Zander Wheeler (18 of Oxford, MS) and charged him with three counts of auto burglary.
Mississippi’s first medical cannabis patient seminar exceeds expected attendance
Mississippi’s first medical cannabis patient seminar was an overwhelming success, as hundreds of patients, caregivers, practitioners, dispensaries, cultivators, and advocates packed Oxford’s Hampton Inn Conference Center. Attendees and residents were lining up in advance before the event even started. Angie Calhoun, Founder and CEO of the Mississippi Cannabis...
Water Valley woman arrested for alleged bank robbery
On Tuesday, September 20, 2022, the Oxford Police Department responded to a bank in the 1900 block of University Ave for a reported bank robbery. The suspect left the scene with approximately $2,051 in cash. Officers arrived on scene and were able to quickly disseminate a vehicle and suspect description to area law enforcement.
