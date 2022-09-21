Read full article on original website
Homewood Patriot Band Celebrates 50 Years with Reunion
The state’s largest high school marching band will host their 50th Anniversary Reunion during the Homewood High School football game vs. Pinson Valley at Waldrop Stadium tonight. The Homewood Patriot Band is celebrating 50 years and inviting alumni to bring their instruments and gear to perform in a pregame...
‘Quite an Honor’: Mountain Brook French Teacher Wins Yale Award
Mountain Brook High School French teacher John Binet has been recognized by Yale University’s Office of Undergraduate Admissions as a recipient of the 2022 Yale Educator Award. “It’s quite an honor,” said Binet, who joined the school’s faculty in 2010. “I’m humbled by it but it’s a great feeling.”...
OTM Students Named National Merit Semifinalists, Vestavia Hills High Leads State With 21
Dozens of Over the Mountain high school students are among the more than 16,000 students nationwide named as 2023 National Merit Scholarship semifinalists. Vestavia Hills High School has 21 seniors who were named semifinalists, the most from any individual school in the state. The semifinalists entered the competition by taking...
For the Sake of the Music: ASO Sets Its Annual Maestro’s Ball for Oct. 7
The Alys Stephens Center’s Jemison Concert Hall will be the setting for the Alabama Symphony Orchestra’s Maestro’s Ball on Oct. 7. Laura and Jesse Vogtle (pictured) are the hosts for this year’s annual fundraiser for the ASO. Nick Willis is the corporate chair. Pianist Llewellyn Sanchez-Werner is the guest artist and Carlos Izcaray is conductor.
Comfort and Joy: Designer Alex Papachristidis Loves Making People Feel at Home
When Alex Papachristidis arrives for this year’s Antiques at the Gardens show, it will be the noted designer’s first visit to Birmingham. But chances are he’ll feel right at home. “I think that I was Southern in another life,” he said. “I have lots of friends who...
Rescue Mission: Mountain Brook Honors Vestavia Teen Who Saved Woman in House Fire
A Vestavia Hills High School senior is being hailed as a hero and was honored with the Medal of Valor from the city of Mountain Brook after saving an elderly woman from a house fire. John Michael Chandash, 17, not only managed to wake the 87-year-old woman sleeping on her...
Intense Energy: Homewood’s Humes Can’t Hide Her Enthusiasm on the Volleyball Court
Homewood senior libero Sydney Humes plays volleyball with unbridled enthusiasm, which befits her personality. “My whole family is kind of out there,” Humes said. “We’re loud. We like to talk. So, when the other team misses a serve and we get the point, or we score a point, or I make a dig, I believe it should be celebrated.
