Homewood senior libero Sydney Humes plays volleyball with unbridled enthusiasm, which befits her personality. “My whole family is kind of out there,” Humes said. “We’re loud. We like to talk. So, when the other team misses a serve and we get the point, or we score a point, or I make a dig, I believe it should be celebrated.

HOMEWOOD, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO