Shelby County, AL

Homewood Patriot Band Celebrates 50 Years with Reunion

The state’s largest high school marching band will host their 50th Anniversary Reunion during the Homewood High School football game vs. Pinson Valley at Waldrop Stadium tonight. The Homewood Patriot Band is celebrating 50 years and inviting alumni to bring their instruments and gear to perform in a pregame...
HOMEWOOD, AL
‘Quite an Honor’: Mountain Brook French Teacher Wins Yale Award

Mountain Brook High School French teacher John Binet has been recognized by Yale University’s Office of Undergraduate Admissions as a recipient of the 2022 Yale Educator Award. “It’s quite an honor,” said Binet, who joined the school’s faculty in 2010. “I’m humbled by it but it’s a great feeling.”...
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
For the Sake of the Music: ASO Sets Its Annual Maestro’s Ball for Oct. 7

The Alys Stephens Center’s Jemison Concert Hall will be the setting for the Alabama Symphony Orchestra’s Maestro’s Ball on Oct. 7. Laura and Jesse Vogtle (pictured) are the hosts for this year’s annual fundraiser for the ASO. Nick Willis is the corporate chair. Pianist Llewellyn Sanchez-Werner is the guest artist and Carlos Izcaray is conductor.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
