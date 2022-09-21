Read full article on original website
Related
MLive.com
Purcell’s Picks: Predicting Week 5 Metro Detroit football matchups
I was as close as could be to having a perfect week of picks. Yet, Brother Rice spoiled my chances by upsetting Warren De La Salle, 43-42, which in turn put my record at 15-1 last week. The Warriors have shown they are the real deal despite their 0-2 start...
MLive.com
Jackson roundup: Napoleon remains unbeten
Napoleon remained unbeaten with a 35-7 win over Hanover-Horton on Friday. Bart Laretz had 34 carries for 171 yards and a touchdown for the Pirates. Grant Bradley was 9-for-11 passing for 161 yards and two touchdowns, finding Trent Jester and Kayden Fowler. Fowler and Bradley also had rushing scores. Graham...
MLive.com
Check out Metro Detroit high school football scores from Week 5 on Sep. 23
The following scores are collected from either the Michigan High School Athletic Association or the Associated Press. These are score from Week 5 of the 2022 football season.
MLive.com
Kellen Russell-Dixon’s big night sparks Catholic Central past undefeated FHE
GRAND RAPIDS – Catholic Central junior running back Kellen Russell-Dixon made all sorts of big plays in the Cougars’ 49-21 victory over Forest Hills Eastern Friday night. Russell-Dixon rushed for 204 yards on 19 carries, and he scored four touchdowns. He also had one reception for 12 yards and made seven tackles on defense.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MLive.com
Metro Detroit 2022 high school football power rankings for Week 5
West Bloomfield continues to climb among a lot of shuffling in the Metro Detroit football rankings. Here are the top 10 football teams in the Metro Detroit coverage area, along with the top 10 in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties.
MLive.com
15 of the best Metro Detroit high school football helmets
When it comes to a football team’s identity, there is nothing more prominent than a team’s helmet. Over the years, high school football teams across Metro Detroit have come up with some excellent helmet designs. Some are takes on timeless classics while others really bring the flair. Because...
MLive.com
2022 Michigan High School Football Player of the Year watch list heading into Week 5
The running backs on the Michigan High School Football Player of the Year watch list have been proving impressive performance after impressive performance through the first four weeks of the season. One of the most consistently impressive running backs has been Walled Lake Western’s Darius Taylor. Committed to play for...
MLive.com
Who has the best football helmet in the Jackson area?
JACKSON -- Last week, we asked you what you felt was the top football stadium in the Jackson area, and MLive readers voiced their preference for Addison. This week it’s time for focus not on the field of play but on the helmets the players are wearing.
RELATED PEOPLE
wkar.org
Summary of Emoni Bates arrest; College Football week 3 overreactions; Leah Johnson and Damon Rensing MSU coaches sound | Current Sports | Sept. 20, 2022
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we dive into details that led to the arrest Eastern Michigan University basketball star Emoni Bates, who is now facing two counts of gun charges. However, there are still some questions that need to be answered. Also, what are the biggest overreactions from the college football season after three weeks? And hear what first year MSU volleyball coach Leah Johnson and MSU men's soccer coach Damon Rensing have to say concerning the start of Big Ten play.
Famed Michigan Tunnel Named After Legendary Coach
The tunnel that leads the team, the team, the team out onto the field every Saturday has been named.
MLive.com
Urban Meyer back in Ann Arbor for FOX’s ‘Big Noon Kickoff’
At the previous stop for FOX’s college football pregame show, local fans chanted Urban Meyer’s name. It’s a safe bet he’ll receive a different reception this weekend. FOX’s “Big Noon Kickoff” will be in Ann Arbor on Saturday for Michigan’s game against Maryland, which will kick off at 12:10 p.m. ET on the network.
ClickOnDetroit.com
5 fun activities to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
The North American International Auto Show runs through the end of the weekend, and along with that, there are plenty of other events happening around the D that you and your family could check out. 🎭 Let’s start in Detroit, where it’s ‘Youth Design Community Free Day’ at the Michigan...
IN THIS ARTICLE
HometownLife.com
McAllister's Deli set to open first metro Detroit location in Westland
People who live and work in Westland are about to have one more option during lunchtime. McAllister's Deli, a fast-casual sandwich chain, plans to open its first metro Detroit location in Westland next year. The company recently received the necessary approvals from Westland's city council to break ground this coming March.
3 Great Burger Places in Michigan
What comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side then this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Michigan that you should definitely visit you want to see what a good burger should taste like. All of these places are approved by locals and we all know that if a local personal recommends a restaurants, then the food has to be really good. However, you don't have to take my word for it. Go check them out yourself.
insideradio.com
Jackie Paige Moves To Mornings With Jonathan Carlson As Part Of Revamped Lineup At WWJ Detroit.
Legacy Audacy news outlet WWJ Detroit (950) unveils a new on-air lineup as longtime anchor Jackie Paige moves from afternoons to mornings and joins Jonathan Carlson from 7-10am (ET). Paige will also host middays (10am-12pm), followed by Brooke Allen (12-2pm). Tony Ortiz takes over from 2-7pm with Allen sharing anchor duties from 3-6pm. Erin Vermeulen will remain the evening news anchor from 7pm-12am.
hourdetroit.com
6 Things to Do This Weekend (Sept. 23-25)
Beloved for ’80s hits like “Hold on Loosely” and “Caught up in You,” this Southern rock group led by vocalist and guitarist Don Barnes has sold 20 million albums worldwide. More than four decades after the band’s inception, Barnes and company continue to bring bombastic, high-energy live performances to more than 100 U.S. cities every year. $45+. Sept. 23. Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts, Detroit; musichall.org.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WILX-TV
Of Heumann Interest: Ann Emmerich’s family broadcasting ties
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This week’s Of Heumann Interest story is a little different. It’s not a sports story, but the story of one family that produced two notable Michigan broadcasters. When I was a kid in Detroit, one of my broadcast idols was a man named Jerry...
What College Was Rated the Worst in Michigan?
Undoubtedly, Michigan is one of the top states for education past high school; from universities, colleges, adult education, you name it. We have some of the best in the country. Aw heck…make that the world. Before we reveal what is supposed to be our state’s worst college - according...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning anchor Evrod Cassimy decides to leave WDIV after 9 years
Detroit. After nine years, I have chosen to leave WDIV Local 4 News. I knew this moment would come some day but that doesn’t make this any easier. Detroit has become my home. I started here when I was 28 years old and now at 38, I have spent some of my most memorable moments in this incredible city.
The Oakland Press
Bed Bath & Beyond closing 5 stores in Detroit area
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing five stores in the Detroit area and one in west Michigan. The home goods retailer based in New Jersey said liquidation sales are underway. Some employees will be offered positions at other locations.. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. said 150 stores nationwide are closing....
Comments / 0