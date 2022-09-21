ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Camilo talks his official World Cup song, performing barefoot, and more

By Jovita Trujillo
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OwwTb_0i4iRrNm00

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is coming soon and it’s been revealed that Telemundo partnered with Grammy Award winner Camilo to produce the network’s official song. Fans will get a chance to listen to the premiere of his song “Aeropuerto” at the Billboard Latin Music Awards on Telemundo on Sept. 29. HOLA! USA had the opportunity to talk to the famous Colombian and his iconic mustache ahead of the news to hear about what the collaboration means to him, the release of his album De Adentro Pa Afuera, why he performs barefoot, and more. Read the special interview below.


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rnLsK_0i4iRrNm00 Telemundo

Tell me about this collaboration with Telemundo Deportes for the World Cup.

Well, I’m very happy because my song is going to be the official 2022 FIFA World Cup song for the Telemundo broadcast. And my song is going to be a flag of celebration for so many soccer-loving people, like myself. So it’s a cause for celebration for me.

When you think about previous World Cup anthems, which one has been the most memorable for you?

For me, it has been [Shakira’s] Waka Waka. Without a doubt. I loved that song. I never danced to it because at the time I didn’t have the skills to dance to it. But I loved it a lot.

And tell me a little bit about your relationship with soccer. Did you ever play when you were little? Do you have a favorite team or player?

Well, when I was little, I played in school. I was a defender on my team, and I was really bad, actually. But then I kind of gave up playing soccer and dedicated myself to just watching it, because I always loved watching the Colombia National Team games. I loved them. This year sadly we are not going to the World Cup, but watching Colombia National Team matches was a joy for me and for my family. But then, when I grew up, I started playing soccer again and I fell in love with soccer again. And I’m still there. I still love to play. I play with my friends every now and then and I love it.

And are you going to the World Cup?

I don’t know if I’m going to go (laughs). I’ll be watching it from a distance on Telemundo.


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PnK6K_0i4iRrNm00 GettyImages

How do you feel now that your album De Adentro Pa Afuera has been released?

It makes me feel very proud. I love this album so much and to be able to share it in the middle of my tour while I’m traveling on a plane all over the United States. It’s something that fills me with a lot of excitement and a lot of fuel because I get to meet the tribe, I get to see what these songs mean in their lives, and it gives me a lot of joy that an album that meant so much to me, that meant so much in the process of making it, is meaning so much in so many people’s lives.

And you’ve collaborated with so many artists. I can only imagine how crazy it was recording with them. Do you have any favorite memory your can share?

Well, Grupo Firme and I met outside of a hotel room at one of these awards. I don’t know where it was, but we met outside in between interviews, and we said, ‘we have to do a song together someday.’ And we said it there. And when I had the opportunity to get into my house to write my album De Adentro Pa Afuera, one of those days, the first idea for this song was born and I sent it by WhatsApp to Eduin from Grupo Firme. And that’s when we started working on it together. It’s not a song that’s just my sound but sounds a lot like them too. So to be sharing it together is a joy because I’m a fan of theirs.

I love that you do your shows barefoot, what is the significance of that preference?

Well, first of all, I grew up barefoot in my house. Being barefoot was the law. I mean, if you’re not barefoot, it’s not your house. It’s like the norm in my family. My parents, both of them always invited us to be barefoot everywhere. So I grew up like that. But other than that, it’s like it’s easier for me to be barefoot. It’s easier connecting with people and connecting with where I am. Connecting with the present, with the present moment. It’s like the image of when Moses was told to take off his sandals because he was stepping on the Holy Land. I thought that idea of being aware of the sacredness of the place where you are and taking off your shoes to be able to feel it, was beautiful. It’s something symbolic, but it’s very grounding for me.

And 2022 is coming to an end. What are you most proud of that you have achieved this year?

The birth of my daughter. Without a doubt, my daughter is my daughter. It has been the most immense thing that has happened this year. The most immense thing being in quotation marks because she is tiny, but she has been. I am a person devoted to creativity and undoubtedly my greatest creation has been her.

And what are your manifestations for 2023?

Well, I really don’t know. I haven’t really sat down to do them yet. I’m so focused on the present, on today, that I’m not really setting my eyes on next year yet. There will be a time for me to reflect on my intentions rather than makes plans or set goals. I think it’s more of an intentions thing.

So you’re on a big tour right now, what do you enjoy most when you’re traveling?

Being with family. Traveling with my family is my favorite thing. Traveling with my team, which is my family too. Getting to know beautiful places, connecting with the people of each place, listening to the different accents, and eating, are my favorite thing about that travels in my life.

And are there places you’re going to, that you’ve never been?

A lot. A lot. On this U.S. tour, there are a lot of cities I’ve never been to. A lot. In Texas, there are several cities I’ve never been to. In Florida and California, there are several cities that I’ve never been to either. So, to tell you the truth, I’m most excited about that.

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

Lil Baby Delivers Inspirational Anthem for 2022 FIFA World Cup

Lil Baby is the voice behind the new anthem for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Taking place in Qatar from November 20 to December 18, the event will mark the 22nd iteration of the international competition, as well as just the second World Cup to be held in Asia. “The...
FIFA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
The Associated Press

US missing many starters ahead of World Cup warmup vs Japan

Gregg Berhalter’s U.S. roster as the World Cup approaches is as notable for its absences as for those set to play in Friday’s warmup against Japan at Düsseldorf, Germany. Tim Weah, Yunus Musah, Chris Richards, Antonee Robinson and Zack Steffen are out with injuries for the Japan game and Tuesday’s final warmup against Saudi Arabia at Murcia, Spain. Miles Robinson will miss the World Cup because of a torn Achilles. “It definitely sucks to see some of the guys that are injured at this moment right now,” midfielder Tyler Adams said Thursday. “But it also, in a sense, gives them time to to be healthy for a World Cup.” Matt Turner, who has played just one match since Arsenal’s season started, will be in goal. Walker Zimmerman and Aaron Long will pair in central defense, and Sam Vines will start at left back.
FIFA
HOLAUSA

Rosalía interrupts New York concert to address sound issue

Rosalía is currently on her “Motomami” world tour. She’s had shows in a variety of countries and continents, with concert-goers thrilled with her skilled performance and the show’s simple yet artistic staging. On this Sunday’s performance in New York, Rosalía paused mid-song to address a sound issue. ...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shakira
Person
Moses
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latin Music#Colombian#Telemundo Deportes#Lsb Shakira
The Independent

World Cup: Biggest games of the group stage at Qatar 2022

The World Cup draw in Doha brought Qatar 2022 into even sharper focus and will have got plenty of mouths watering as the group stage fixtures became known and routes to the final can start to be plotted.The tournament begins on 20 November as 32 teams aim to reach the final and become world champions on 18 December. It’s the first time the World Cup will be held in the Arab world and only the second to take place in Asia, after Japan and South Korea joint-hosted the event in 2002. Gareth Southgate’s England were drawn into Group B alongside...
FIFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Associated Press

Lackluster US loses to Japan 2-0 in World Cup warmup

With the World Cup approaching and final roster decisions looming, U.S. soccer players gave a dismal performance in a 2-0 exhibition loss to Japan on Friday in Düsseldorf, Germany. Daichi Kamada scored following Weston McKennie’s giveaway in the 24th minute and Kaoru Mitoma added a goal in the 88th. In their next-to-last World Cup warmup, the Americans failed to put a single shot on goal, getting outshot 16-4 — including 8-0 in efforts on target. “Obviously really disappointing,” goalkeeper Matt Turner said. “I just kind of wish that we had a little more fight about us from the start. I think we hurt ourselves in a lot of ways.”
SOCCER
ESPN

Lionel Messi powers Argentina past Honduras in Miami

Lionel Messi scored twice and Argentina dominated Honduras 3-0 on Friday in Miami as the World Cup-bound team continues to fine-tune its game ahead of the upcoming international tournament in Qatar. Messi was at the center of the action from the opening whistle, lobbing a pass to the charging Papu...
SOCCER
Robb Report

First Look: Inside Doha’s Bonkers New Golden World Cup Stadium

Soccer fans, it’s almost time! Football fever has descended upon Doha, Qatar, leading up to the world’s most prestigious sporting tournament. This week, UK-based design studio Foster + Partners unveiled the design for the Lusail Stadium which will be the setting for 10 matches during the soccer World Cup—including the final. The stadium is unmissable, thanks to its burnished golden exterior: It lights up beautifully at night and even sparkles under the sun. Inside the showpiece, a muted sand-colored palette will allow fans to provide the color splash with flags, kits and scarves. The eye-catching design was inspired by Islamic...
SOCCER
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
66K+
Followers
13K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy