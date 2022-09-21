Many fashion trends are hard to explain. Who knows why certain fashions become popular when they’re often unmoored from whatever else is happening. But the ascendant popularity of men’s mules makes sense right now. Because bending down to properly fit your shoe to your foot is so two years ago. Modern men’s fashion is all about comfort, from the latest athleisure brands to comfortable T-shirts and dad shoes. These popular slip-on shoes aren’t just about comfort, however. The best mules can also be a stylish addition to casual and formal outfits, and there are a ton of stylish mules to choose from...

APPAREL ・ 10 DAYS AGO