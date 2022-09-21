ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Many of the asylum-seeking migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard were families in search of a 'better life,' Massachusetts state senator says

By Natalie Musumeci
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47i5RQ_0i4iRRd000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tA1FP_0i4iRRd000
A Venezuelan migrant gathers outside of St. Andrew's Parish House in Martha's Vineyard to board a bus to the Vineyard Haven ferry terminal on September 16.

Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

  • Many of the migrants who were flown to Martha's Vineyard were families, a local lawmaker said.
  • Massachusetts State Sen. Julian Cyr said the migrants were in pursuit of a "better life."
  • Dozens of migrants were flown to Martha's Vineyard in a move planned by Florida Gov. DeSantis.

Many of the asylum-seeking migrants flown to the Massachusetts island of Martha's Vineyard by Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis were family members in pursuit of a "better life," a local lawmaker told Insider on Wednesday.

Among the 49 mostly Venezuelan migrants, who were taken to the upscale coastal enclave from Texas last week, were 27 "family units," Massachusetts State Sen. Julian Cyr said, explaining that some pairs and groups were brothers or cousins.

The majority of the migrants were men in their 20s and 30s, said the Democratic politician. The group included six children, he said.

One migrant, a 26-year-old systems engineer, traveled to the United States with his two brothers from Venezuela, said Cyr.

"These are people trying to make a better life," said Cyr who personally spoke to several of the immigrants after DeSantis had them flown on two chartered planes to Martha's Vineyard unannounced last week, sparking a political firestorm.

Cyr said that Venezuela is "a failing regime under a communist dictatorship." The migrants, Cyr said, spoke "about how they're fleeing that regime for opportunity, for democracy."

"I think we need to continue to remind everyone involved that we're talking about human beings and to see human beings, vulnerable, who were lawfully seeking a better life who were used as political pawns," Cyr said.

A group of the migrants on Tuesday filed a federal class action suit against DeSantis and other state officials, alleging that they carried out a "scheme to defraud vulnerable immigrants to advance a political motive."

Lawyers representing a majority of the migrants have called on state and federal prosecutors to open a criminal probe into what they have called a "shameful political stunt."

The immigrants have since been relocated to a military base in Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

"This is not about finding solutions to immigration," Cyr, who represents Martha's Vineyard, told Insider. "This is about a political stunt at the expense of vulnerable people — that's disgusting. That's un-American."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 403

River
5d ago

Wanting a better life isn't grounds for asylum. I thought they were supposedly asylum seekers. More lies to cover up the border crisis.

Reply(41)
177
Biden is dazed & confused
5d ago

This is a major embarrassment for Martha’s vineyards … using the the national guard to remove the people of color out of you’re fancy democrat village… But everything you say is like putting lipstick 💄 on 💩.. it still stinks.

Reply(21)
107
Clifton Cribb
5d ago

they are not asylum seekers, they are illegals. ask any of them did they apply for asylum before illegally crossing our border.

Reply(8)
124
Related
Daily Mail

Own it! Wealthy Martha's Vineyard locals now face pressure to welcome newly arrived Venezuelan migrants into their homes after displaying lawn signs saying 'we stand with immigrants... all are welcome here'

Conservatives have joked that Martha's Vineyard residents will be tearing down woke yard signs proclaiming that refugees and migrants are welcome after Ron DeSantis flew 50 of them to the wealthy island. Right-wing commenters believe many residents of the ritzy enclave will be tearing down the popular signs for fear...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Florida State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Texas State
City
Florida, MA
Local
Florida Government
Fox News

TUCKER CARLSON: Why no one in Martha's Vineyard - including the Obamas - celebrated the migrants

Finally, a happy story for once. Outbursts of irrepressible joy erupted throughout the exclusive island community of Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, last night. For hundreds of years, Martha's Vineyard has suffered from the soul crushing effects of its own Whiteness. Island residents understood there was only one cure. They badly needed diversity. In fact, they often said so, but despite their very best efforts over many years, diversity never came to Martha's Vineyard. It was tragic.
IMMIGRATION
americanmilitarynews.com

On video: Migrants at VP Harris’ home say border’s ‘open,’ one says ‘we came illegally’

Multiple migrants who had been bussed from the U.S. southern border and dropped off outside Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence in Washington D.C. admitted on camera that they entered the U.S. through an “open” border despite Harris’ claims that the border is secure. One migrant even admitted to entering the country “illegally.”
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julian Cyr
Person
Ron Desantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vineyard#A Better Life#Foreign Policy#Venezuelan#St Andrew#Parish House#The Boston Globe#Getty Images#Republican#Democratic
TheDailyBeast

Why Doesn’t DeSantis Ship Cuban Refugees to Martha’s Vineyard?

The 15 Cuban refugees whose makeshift boat chanced to land on Florida’s largest nude beach on Labor Day would have been convenient “unauthorized aliens” for Gov. Ron DeSantis to place aboard the two charter jets he had fly into into Martha’s Vineyard last week.Had some of those 15 been aboard, DeSantis likely could have filled both of the 30-seat Fairchild Dornier 328 jets from among the 100 other Cuban refugees who arrived over Labor Day weekend. And if DeSantis wanted to go through with his threat to fly and bus more “unauthorized aliens” into “sanctuary states,” he could recruit from...
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Massachusetts Town Being Terrorized By Flock of Unruly Turkeys

It seems as though turkeys in a Massachusetts town are getting revenge ahead of Thanksgiving this year. The birds have been terrorizing the residents of the town. A flock of unruly turkeys is harassing a neighborhood in Woburn, Massachusetts. Several residents shared their experience with the peckers. Meaghan Tolson is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
CBS Boston

19 Massachusetts police officers off the job as result of the new law enforcement certification

BOSTON - The WBZ I-Team has learned 19 police officers are no longer certified to serve in Massachusetts because of a new effort to boost the public's trust in law enforcement. "America and apple pie and 'Father Knows Best'. You know, kids wanted to grow up to be cowboys and police officers, not so much anymore," said police reform advocate Jamarhl Crawford. He was talking about the public's distrust in law enforcement, which Crawford says is an issue he's been tackling in Boston for decades. Finally, now prompted by the public outcry over high-profile police...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Daily Mail

Apocalyptic El Paso: Shocking photos show 1,000 migrants sleeping on border city's streets which now resemble 'a third-world country' with no sanitation

A humanitarian crisis is deepening in the Texas border town of El Paso, where nearly 1,000 migrants have been released to sleep on the streets amid a surge of illegal crossings that is overwhelming Border Patrol facilities. Following a large influx of migrants, primarily from Venezuela, Border Patrol facilities and...
EL PASO, TX
Washington Examiner

Rhode Island seizes 9-foot tuna from Massachusetts boat

A giant bluefin tuna measuring over 9 feet long was seized by the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management last week from a Massachusetts charter boat. DEM officials took the fish and issued a criminal summons for the charter boat's captain. Authorities determined the captain was both being paid by...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Business Insider

Business Insider

632K+
Followers
40K+
Post
339M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy