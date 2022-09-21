ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 6

A Sojourner
2d ago

Out of these two, LA, you're only hope is Caruso. A vote for Bass means more of the same that is going on in LA now. More homeless addicts, more crime and fewer tourists

Reply(2)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEHOville.com

POLITICO delves into Nika Soon-Shiong’s dark tale

Nika Soon-Shiong’s infamy rose to new heights this month as a new POLITICO article details the disastrous impact she has had on her father’s newspaper, The Los Angeles Times. The plucky daughter of billionaire mogul Patrick Soon-Shiong first showed up on our radar in January after Councilmember Lindsey...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fox News

Los Angeles County drops mask mandate for public transit

Los Angeles County lifted the masking requirement for mass transit starting Friday, as coronavirus cases continue to decline. The county was the only jurisdiction in California to still mandate face masks for public transit. Now, masking will only be "strongly recommended" on transit vehicles and hubs. Los Angeles County is...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Elections
Local
California Elections
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
earnthenecklace.com

Mary Yoon Leaving Fox 11: Where Is the L.A. Meteorologist Going?

Mary Yoon has been brightening the weekends of Los Angeles residents with her weather forecasts on KTTV. But now, the meteorologist is leaving the station in September 2022. When she announced that she was departing from the station, locals naturally had questions about why Mary Yoon’s leaving Fox 11 and where she’s going next. Find out what Mary Yoon said about her departure from KTTV Fox 11 Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theregistrysocal.com

100-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Downey, Calif. Moves Forward

A new affordable housing project is making its way through the entitlement process, recently receiving approval from Los Angeles County for the development to move forward. In a vote taken late last month, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has approved a lease agreement with the developers, Abode Communities and PATH Ventures, for the former American Legion Hollydale Post site in Downey, Calif., where the project will take shape.
DOWNEY, CA
protocol.com

LA is a growing tech hub. But not everyone may fit.

LA’s tech scene is on the rise. The number of unicorn companies in Los Angeles is growing, and the city has become the third-largest startup ecosystem nationally behind the Bay Area and New York with more than 4,000 VC-backed startups in industries ranging from aerospace to creators. As the number of tech companies in the region grows, so does the number of tech workers. The city is quickly becoming more and more like Silicon Valley — a new startup and a dozen tech workers on every corner and companies like Google, Netflix, and Twitter setting up offices there.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Eric Garcetti
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
Karen Bass
The Malibu Times

LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl’s home raided

It’s been a tumultuous relationship at best. Los Angeles Sheriff Alex Villanueva and Third District Los Angeles County Supervisor Shiela Kuehl have been adversaries from the get-go when Villanueva was elected in late 2018. The outgoing supervisor has been one of Villanueva’s sharpest critics and has called for his resignation on numerous occasions over charges […] The post LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl’s home raided appeared first on The Malibu Times.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Fox News

Los Angeles city councilman demands answers in Rep. Karen Bass home burglary from LAPD chief, city attorney

A Los Angeles city councilman is raising questions about a burglary involving U.S. Rep. Karen Bass, a mayoral candidate whose home was broken into earlier this month. City Councilman Joe Buscaino is asking Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore and City Attorney Mike Feuer for answers about the theft in which only two guns were stolen despite the weapons being secure, and why Bass' guns were targeted.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dezeen

Photos reveal MAD's "iconic" Lucas Museum under construction in Los Angeles

The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art has released images of its MAD-designed home under construction in Los Angeles and announced an opening date of 2025. Under construction alongside the LA Memorial Coliseum stadium in Exposition Park, the five-story building will be home to the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art when it completes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Los Angeles#Election Local#Downtown Los Angeles#Mayor Eric Garcetti#Republican
beverlypress.com

Encampment cleared in front of La Brea Tar Pits

Los Angeles city workers removed tents and belongings from a space along Wilshire Boulevard in front of the La Brea Tar Pits on Sept. 19 after what officials said was more than a month of outreach to people living in an encampment at the site. The cleaning operation was conducted...
LOS ANGELES, CA
claremont-courier.com

City sued over noncompliance with state housing element law

Californians for Homeownership, a nonprofit that aims to combat California’s “housing access and affordability crisis,” has sued the City of Claremont to compel it to comply with the State of California’s housing element law. Claremont was one of three cities, the others being Fullerton and La...
CLAREMONT, CA
KTLA

10 cities close to Los Angeles where homes are more affordable

When people think of Los Angeles, the last word that comes to mind is probably “affordable.” The median home price in Los Angeles is $950,000, according to Redfin. But take a short drive out of L.A. and home prices drop — dramatically, in some cases. Baldwin Park The median home price in Baldwin Park is […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

OC man charged with punching flight attendant on LAX-bound flight

LOS ANGELES – An Orange County man caught on video punching a flight attendant in the back of the head during a flight from Mexico to Los Angeles International Airport was charged Thursday with a federal count of interfering with flight crew members and attendants. Alexander Tung Cuu Le,...
WESTMINSTER, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
Elections
2urbangirls.com

Letter to the Editor: Poverty Politics and the LA County Board of Supervisors

I feel like black Jesus with the escalation of Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors possible corruption case of Sheila Keuhl reaching the State Attorney General’s office. Did I not say that although Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva would suffer injury and lose some battles during his elongated 4 year battle against the Board of Supervisors he would generate huge victories?
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Caroline at EatDrinkLA

Where to Find the best Dumplings in Los Angeles

Jenn Harris, Food Columnist at The Los Angeles Times, knows her dumplings; so much so that she's got an entire YouTube series, “The Bucket List: Dumplings," where she profiles at least 30 different dumplings. I sat down with Jenn during a media event and got "filled in" on how she finds the best dumplings in Los Angeles and how you can have them all in one crawl.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fox News

Fox News

823K+
Followers
183K+
Post
659M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy