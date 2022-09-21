Read full article on original website
A Sojourner
2d ago
Out of these two, LA, you're only hope is Caruso. A vote for Bass means more of the same that is going on in LA now. More homeless addicts, more crime and fewer tourists
Reply(2)
6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Best Burger In PasadenaPeter DillsPasadena, CA
Video Catches American Airlines Passenger Sucker Punching Flight Attendant in HeadLarry Lease
5 Facts You May Not Know About Norms, LA’s Iconic DinerLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
5 LA Restaurants for Comforting Ramen BowlsLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Hit and Run leaves woman on life support in downtown LA.Gloria AdamsLos Angeles, CA
Related
LA mayor's race: Ethics, crime among issues discussed during contentious Bass-Caruso debate
The two candidates for mayor of Los Angeles agree that the city is in crisis, but during a debate they shared their different approaches to addressing homelessness and crime.
POLITICO delves into Nika Soon-Shiong’s dark tale
Nika Soon-Shiong’s infamy rose to new heights this month as a new POLITICO article details the disastrous impact she has had on her father’s newspaper, The Los Angeles Times. The plucky daughter of billionaire mogul Patrick Soon-Shiong first showed up on our radar in January after Councilmember Lindsey...
Los Angeles County drops mask mandate for public transit
Los Angeles County lifted the masking requirement for mass transit starting Friday, as coronavirus cases continue to decline. The county was the only jurisdiction in California to still mandate face masks for public transit. Now, masking will only be "strongly recommended" on transit vehicles and hubs. Los Angeles County is...
Laist.com
What You Need To Know Today: Discovering Community At Black Market Flea, LA Mayor And Sheriff Debates, Santa Monica’s Racist Past
Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. Good morning, L.A. It’s Wednesday, September...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
earnthenecklace.com
Mary Yoon Leaving Fox 11: Where Is the L.A. Meteorologist Going?
Mary Yoon has been brightening the weekends of Los Angeles residents with her weather forecasts on KTTV. But now, the meteorologist is leaving the station in September 2022. When she announced that she was departing from the station, locals naturally had questions about why Mary Yoon’s leaving Fox 11 and where she’s going next. Find out what Mary Yoon said about her departure from KTTV Fox 11 Los Angeles.
Tonight's Debates: Candidates For LA Mayor And LA County Sheriff Face Off Back-To-Back
It’ll be the first one-on-one debate between Rep. Karen Bass and developer Rick Caruso, who are competing to be L.A.’s next mayor.
theregistrysocal.com
100-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Downey, Calif. Moves Forward
A new affordable housing project is making its way through the entitlement process, recently receiving approval from Los Angeles County for the development to move forward. In a vote taken late last month, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has approved a lease agreement with the developers, Abode Communities and PATH Ventures, for the former American Legion Hollydale Post site in Downey, Calif., where the project will take shape.
protocol.com
LA is a growing tech hub. But not everyone may fit.
LA’s tech scene is on the rise. The number of unicorn companies in Los Angeles is growing, and the city has become the third-largest startup ecosystem nationally behind the Bay Area and New York with more than 4,000 VC-backed startups in industries ranging from aerospace to creators. As the number of tech companies in the region grows, so does the number of tech workers. The city is quickly becoming more and more like Silicon Valley — a new startup and a dozen tech workers on every corner and companies like Google, Netflix, and Twitter setting up offices there.
RELATED PEOPLE
LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl’s home raided
It’s been a tumultuous relationship at best. Los Angeles Sheriff Alex Villanueva and Third District Los Angeles County Supervisor Shiela Kuehl have been adversaries from the get-go when Villanueva was elected in late 2018. The outgoing supervisor has been one of Villanueva’s sharpest critics and has called for his resignation on numerous occasions over charges […] The post LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl’s home raided appeared first on The Malibu Times.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
These three California pizzerias are among the best in the world, 50 Top Pizza says
Three of the top pizza restaurants in the world are in California, according to 50 Top Pizza’s annual “Guide to the best pizzerias in the world.”. Judges from 50 Top Pizza visited pizzerias around the world then ranked and reviewed them for a free online guidebook. Two restaurants...
Los Angeles city councilman demands answers in Rep. Karen Bass home burglary from LAPD chief, city attorney
A Los Angeles city councilman is raising questions about a burglary involving U.S. Rep. Karen Bass, a mayoral candidate whose home was broken into earlier this month. City Councilman Joe Buscaino is asking Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore and City Attorney Mike Feuer for answers about the theft in which only two guns were stolen despite the weapons being secure, and why Bass' guns were targeted.
Dezeen
Photos reveal MAD's "iconic" Lucas Museum under construction in Los Angeles
The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art has released images of its MAD-designed home under construction in Los Angeles and announced an opening date of 2025. Under construction alongside the LA Memorial Coliseum stadium in Exposition Park, the five-story building will be home to the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art when it completes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
beverlypress.com
Encampment cleared in front of La Brea Tar Pits
Los Angeles city workers removed tents and belongings from a space along Wilshire Boulevard in front of the La Brea Tar Pits on Sept. 19 after what officials said was more than a month of outreach to people living in an encampment at the site. The cleaning operation was conducted...
claremont-courier.com
City sued over noncompliance with state housing element law
Californians for Homeownership, a nonprofit that aims to combat California’s “housing access and affordability crisis,” has sued the City of Claremont to compel it to comply with the State of California’s housing element law. Claremont was one of three cities, the others being Fullerton and La...
10 cities close to Los Angeles where homes are more affordable
When people think of Los Angeles, the last word that comes to mind is probably “affordable.” The median home price in Los Angeles is $950,000, according to Redfin. But take a short drive out of L.A. and home prices drop — dramatically, in some cases. Baldwin Park The median home price in Baldwin Park is […]
2urbangirls.com
OC man charged with punching flight attendant on LAX-bound flight
LOS ANGELES – An Orange County man caught on video punching a flight attendant in the back of the head during a flight from Mexico to Los Angeles International Airport was charged Thursday with a federal count of interfering with flight crew members and attendants. Alexander Tung Cuu Le,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2urbangirls.com
Letter to the Editor: Poverty Politics and the LA County Board of Supervisors
I feel like black Jesus with the escalation of Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors possible corruption case of Sheila Keuhl reaching the State Attorney General’s office. Did I not say that although Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva would suffer injury and lose some battles during his elongated 4 year battle against the Board of Supervisors he would generate huge victories?
This stunning downtown LA hotel just opened in the Bank of Italy building
A shimmering gold coffered ceiling greets you on the ground floor.
Where to Find the best Dumplings in Los Angeles
Jenn Harris, Food Columnist at The Los Angeles Times, knows her dumplings; so much so that she's got an entire YouTube series, “The Bucket List: Dumplings," where she profiles at least 30 different dumplings. I sat down with Jenn during a media event and got "filled in" on how she finds the best dumplings in Los Angeles and how you can have them all in one crawl.
Santa Clarita Radio
Smash And Grabs Make It To SCV, Woman Shares Frightening Experience
A woman is sharing her frightening experience after witnessing a smash and grab at Marshalls, and Sheriff’s officials are offering tips on how to act if caught in this situation. On Thursday, Aug. 18, Julie Behrens was casually shopping at Marshalls in Stevenson Ranch when a smash and grab...
Fox News
823K+
Followers
183K+
Post
659M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 6