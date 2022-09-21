Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Launches Investigation Into Why Migrants Were Bused to Martha's Vineyardjustpene50San Antonio, TX
Cowgirls Take Down Cal Lutheran 1-0 SundayHardin-Simmons UniversitySan Antonio, TX
More Texas Stores Getting Self-Checkout MachinesCadrene HeslopTexas State
San Antonio's Hometown Burger Permanently Shuts Down OvernightBryan DijkhuizenSan Antonio, TX
The El Rey Feo River Parade in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month
SAN ANTONIO – Locals are getting into the Fiesta spirit as the El Rey Feo River Parade for Education took place Sunday night. The parade is hosted by Fiesta Royalty to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. El Rey Feo and La Reina were at the El Rey Feo River Parade...
7th Annual Wellness Expo for All
OPENING CEREMONIES – 10:00 am (FREE AMERICAN FLAG) Presentation of colors by Churchill High School ROTC. Lt. Col. Orlando Dona singing National Anthem. The Christian School of Castle Hills choir. (Antonian High School Band), prayer and honor all veterans present. FREE Breakfast tacos/coffee while it lasts. Food trucks/Vendors &...
The 39th Annual Jazz'SAlive festival begins Friday
SAN ANTONIO - If you're looking for a fun and free event to go to this weekend, the 39th Annual Jazz’SAlive kicks off Friday downtown at Travis and Legacy Park. There will be lots of great music for the family at this free event. The concert is happening Friday,...
What-an-opening! San Antonio airport celebrates its grand opening of Whataburger
SAN ANTONIO – Good news for all Whataburger lovers and travelers! The San Antonio International Airport celebrated its grand opening of Whataburger on Friday. Lucky travelers were treated to cool Whataburger merchandise plus they also had the chance to win Whataburger for a year!. Many local officials were there...
Happy 100th Birthday to World War II veteran Sgt. Antonio Carrizales
FLORESVILLE, Texas - World War II veteran Sergeant Antonio Carrizales turned 100 years old on Sunday. We told you about him last week when he requested 100 birthday cards to celebrate the milestone birthday. A party was held in his honor on Friday at the Frank M. Tejeda Texas State Veterans Home in Floresville.
High School Football Scores and Highlights
SAN ANTONIO - Crucial matchups in our 5th week of high school football. We have all your scores and highlights!
Woman identified who was found dead in drainage ditch in Live Oak
SAN ANTONIO – The Live Oak Police have identified the woman whose body was found in a drainage ditch off Judson Road on Monday. 50-year-old Laura Cavazos Briseno of Schertz had been missing since September 13th. Police are actively searching for the man last seen with her, 52-year-old Keith...
Apartment complex fire on the West Side leaves 20 tenants displaced
SAN ANTONIO – 20 individuals have been displaced following an apartment complex fire. The fire occurred Saturday around noon at the 1400 block of Cable Ranch Road on the West Side of town. According to the San Antonio Fire Department, crews noticed heavy smoke coming from the building and...
Northside ISD seeing rise in parent volunteers as extra layer of security, safety
SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - Several schools in Northside ISD have created their own groups of parent volunteers to act as an extra safety net, keeping an eye on who comes and goes on campus. "That's the reason why these dads are here, because it's letting us feel we're controlling the...
Man being tested for DWI after allegedly crashing truck into Fred's Fish Fry
SAN ANTONIO - A man is being questioned after allegedly crashing his truck into a Northwest Side restaurant. The accident happened just after 2:30 a.m. Monday at Fred's Fish Fry off Bandera Road near West Quill Drive. Police said the truck crashed into the storefront of the restaurant. Nobody was...
Upset patrons attend Town Hall on St. Mary's traffic concerns
Uproar has ensued over the N. St. Mary's strip, due to ongoing traffic concerns. Concerns mainly affected by construction that began in 2019. Construction pushing back customers for business establishments along the popular street. Other concerns came from residents who live near the area and are frustrated with bar patrons taking up parking space and trashing, or even, defecating on front lawns.
Three arrested following drug bust in Kerrville
KERRVILLE, Texas - Three people are in the Kerr County Jail Friday arrested on drug charges. Luz Carmona of San Antonio is accused of trying to sell Meth to an undercover officer on social media. Carmona was pulled over in Kerrville on Wednesday along with Mikel Conner of San Antonio...
Someone opens fire on Northeast Side apartment, hits man in stomach, police say
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for a suspect involved in a shooting at a Northeast Side apartment complex. The shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. Monday along Eisenhauer Road near Ray Bon Drive. Police arrived to find a man inside his apartment with a gunshot wound in the stomach....
Woman gunned down while riding in back seat of SUV following argument at East Side bar
SAN ANTONIO - A woman was killed in an overnight shooting near an East Side bar. The deadly shooting happened just after midnight Monday along South Gevers Street and Hammond Avenue. When police got to the scene, they found the body of the woman inside a white SUV. She had...
Police looking for missing teenage boy with medical condition
SAN ANTONIO - Authorities are looking for a teenage boy who went missing on Monday. Tyrecce "TJ" Roberts, 17, was last seen off Viking Oak near Thousand Oaks Drive on the Northeast Side. San Antonio Police said that Tyrecce is 6 foot, 2 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has...
Gloria Steinem helps Planned Parenthood South Texas raise $1 million
SAN ANTONIO - Planned Parenthood has been under fire for years, and faces an even more uncertain future in the wake of Roe v. Wade being overturned three months ago. While more than 1,000 people helped raised $1 million today at the local organization's annual fundrasier, others are hoping they fail.
Police search for teen missing for more than a month, Help Us Find: Beau Taylor
SAN ANTONIO -- The San Antonio Police Department is asking for your help to find 17-year-old Beau Taylor. Beau was last seen July 17 west of Downtown along W. Poplar St. not far from S. Zarzamora. Police are also concerned because they say Beau suffers from a medical condition. "What...
In honor of National Seat Check, University Hospital will offer free inspections
SAN ANTONIO - Research from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration shows that 46 percent of car seats are misused. Saturday is National Seat Check, so local health care experts are making sure you have your child's car seat installed correctly. University Health is offering free inspections at Losoya Intermediate School...
Bicyclist dies after being thrown 50 yards during a deadly hit-and-run on West Side
SAN ANTONIO - A bicyclist is dead after being hit by a car in a fatal hit-and-run along a West Side road early Monday morning. The deadly accident happened just before 1:30 am. along Enrique M. Barrera Parkway near Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium. Police said a man was on...
Police arrest SAISD teacher, accused of 'Improper Relationship' with student
CIBOLO -- The Cibolo Police Department has arrested 35-year-old Thomas Rivera of San Antonio and charged him with Improper Relationship Between Educator and Student, a second degree felony. According to police a criminal investigation started on Thursday, September 22 when a 16 year old from Steele High School reported to...
