San Antonio, TX

news4sanantonio.com

7th Annual Wellness Expo for All

OPENING CEREMONIES – 10:00 am (FREE AMERICAN FLAG) Presentation of colors by Churchill High School ROTC. Lt. Col. Orlando Dona singing National Anthem. The Christian School of Castle Hills choir. (Antonian High School Band), prayer and honor all veterans present. FREE Breakfast tacos/coffee while it lasts. Food trucks/Vendors &...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

The 39th Annual Jazz'SAlive festival begins Friday

SAN ANTONIO - If you're looking for a fun and free event to go to this weekend, the 39th Annual Jazz’SAlive kicks off Friday downtown at Travis and Legacy Park. There will be lots of great music for the family at this free event. The concert is happening Friday,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Happy 100th Birthday to World War II veteran Sgt. Antonio Carrizales

FLORESVILLE, Texas - World War II veteran Sergeant Antonio Carrizales turned 100 years old on Sunday. We told you about him last week when he requested 100 birthday cards to celebrate the milestone birthday. A party was held in his honor on Friday at the Frank M. Tejeda Texas State Veterans Home in Floresville.
FLORESVILLE, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Woman identified who was found dead in drainage ditch in Live Oak

SAN ANTONIO – The Live Oak Police have identified the woman whose body was found in a drainage ditch off Judson Road on Monday. 50-year-old Laura Cavazos Briseno of Schertz had been missing since September 13th. Police are actively searching for the man last seen with her, 52-year-old Keith...
LIVE OAK, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Apartment complex fire on the West Side leaves 20 tenants displaced

SAN ANTONIO – 20 individuals have been displaced following an apartment complex fire. The fire occurred Saturday around noon at the 1400 block of Cable Ranch Road on the West Side of town. According to the San Antonio Fire Department, crews noticed heavy smoke coming from the building and...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Upset patrons attend Town Hall on St. Mary's traffic concerns

Uproar has ensued over the N. St. Mary's strip, due to ongoing traffic concerns. Concerns mainly affected by construction that began in 2019. Construction pushing back customers for business establishments along the popular street. Other concerns came from residents who live near the area and are frustrated with bar patrons taking up parking space and trashing, or even, defecating on front lawns.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Three arrested following drug bust in Kerrville

KERRVILLE, Texas - Three people are in the Kerr County Jail Friday arrested on drug charges. Luz Carmona of San Antonio is accused of trying to sell Meth to an undercover officer on social media. Carmona was pulled over in Kerrville on Wednesday along with Mikel Conner of San Antonio...
KERRVILLE, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Police looking for missing teenage boy with medical condition

SAN ANTONIO - Authorities are looking for a teenage boy who went missing on Monday. Tyrecce "TJ" Roberts, 17, was last seen off Viking Oak near Thousand Oaks Drive on the Northeast Side. San Antonio Police said that Tyrecce is 6 foot, 2 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Gloria Steinem helps Planned Parenthood South Texas raise $1 million

SAN ANTONIO - Planned Parenthood has been under fire for years, and faces an even more uncertain future in the wake of Roe v. Wade being overturned three months ago. While more than 1,000 people helped raised $1 million today at the local organization's annual fundrasier, others are hoping they fail.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

In honor of National Seat Check, University Hospital will offer free inspections

SAN ANTONIO - Research from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration shows that 46 percent of car seats are misused. Saturday is National Seat Check, so local health care experts are making sure you have your child's car seat installed correctly. University Health is offering free inspections at Losoya Intermediate School...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Police arrest SAISD teacher, accused of 'Improper Relationship' with student

CIBOLO -- The Cibolo Police Department has arrested 35-year-old Thomas Rivera of San Antonio and charged him with Improper Relationship Between Educator and Student, a second degree felony. According to police a criminal investigation started on Thursday, September 22 when a 16 year old from Steele High School reported to...
CIBOLO, TX

