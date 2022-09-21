Read full article on original website
Are These Old Kentucky Sayings or Just Southern Phrases?
You could spend a long time going over a list of folk sayings that are uniquely American. I did it in my Introduction to Folklore class at Western Kentucky University. The whole class had a ball. But "uniquely American" is one thing; "specifically regional" is another thing entirely. And I've...
linknky.com
NKY philanthropist and local leader learn they are father and son
Editor’s note: This story is written by LINK nky contributor Patricia A. Scheyer, who was once married to Bill Scheyer, a main subject in this story. Typically such a close connection would prohibit one of our journalists from writing on the topic, but given the nature of the article pertaining to family connections, we permitted it and are disclosing the connection here.
WLKY.com
Kentucky couple finds blue crayfish crawling in their garage
A couple in Kentucky made a recent colorful discovery when they found a blue crayfish crawling around in their garage. Crystal Hash said her husband, Allen, found the colorful crayfish crawling in their garage, saying he was surprised since they aren't near a creek or body of water. She said...
seniorresource.com
Where Are The Best Places In Kentucky For Retirement?
Kentucky, nicknamed the Bluegrass State, is home to the world’s first KFC, the Kentucky Derby, and a growing number of retirees! This state boasts more than its fair share of tourist attractions, including Mammoth Cave, Cumberland Falls, and the Louisville Slugger Museum. The cost of living in Kentucky is...
WTVQ
Block party to help heal hurt in community
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A block party with a goal- to heal and bridge gaps between law enforcement and the community. “We are Survivors”, an organization created by the late Anita Franklin, will hold its second community block party next Friday. “It’ll be the first one held...
$10 million invested into Louisville Zoo for new exhibit
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Zoo received $10 million in one-time funds from the General Assembly on Sept. 22 to construct the Kentucky Trails Habitat. This line item is a first for the local zoo. Zoo representatives said the habitat will celebrate the wildlife and cultural heritages of Kentucky.
WTVQ
Ground broken on Secretariat Park Project in Paris
PARIS, Ky. (WTVQ) – It’s part of a re-vitalization project in downtown Paris and a celebration of one of the world’s most famous racehorses. It’s called the Secretariat Park Project, named for the racehorse who spent his years after racing retired at Claiborne Farm. An unused...
WTVQ
Jessamine Maze Days opens
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – As the fall season begins, so do fall activities, and one corn maze in Jessamine County is for a good cause. It’s called Jessamine Maze Days and proceeds go to the Jessamine County Homeless Coalition. “Last year was our first year and over 1,000...
WKYT 27
‘It’s just so disheartening:’ Lexington business burglarized
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington family has been hit not once, but twice, by burglars at their local businesses. Java Jukebox on Maxwell Street was hit early Thursday morning. Local musician Lane Allen opened his Java Jukebox Café and Eatery back in July with a main goal in mind....
spectrumnews1.com
After nearly 40 years of service, 'Heart of Danville' to end operations
DANVILLE, Ky. — At the end of this year, after almost 40 years, the Heart of Danville, one of the city’s leading nonprofits, will say goodbye. The Heart of Danville is sun-setting its operations after nearly 40 years of service. A few of the Heart’s leaders reflected on...
WTVQ
Kentucky woman sentenced for involvement in Jan. 6 riot
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Kentucky woman who was seen shouting “this is our house” and other statements while filming herself inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021 riots was sentenced Wednesday. A federal judge ordered Reva Vincent, of Brownsville, to serve 24 months of...
wmky.org
WMKY Feature: Ginseng Harvesting Prohibited
The Kentucky ginseng harvest on federal land has been placed on pause to allow plant populations to recover. WMKY's Lacy Wallace has the story...
WTVQ
Council for Community Recovery and Resiliency created to tackle natural disasters faster
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — With an increase in natural disasters in Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear has signed an executive order to establish a Council for Community Recovery and Resiliency, he announced in his Thursday Team Kentucky update. The group will consist of members from a number of state and...
WSAZ
Lucasville Trade Days returns this weekend
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Lucasville Trade Days is coming to the Scioto County Fairgrounds this weekend. Jim Wirth stopped by First Look at Four to talk about what’s new for the event this year. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are...
WKYT 27
Winchester neighborhood fighting against zoning change
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hundreds of Winchester neighbors are concerned about a possible facility coming to their neighborhood. Now, they’re trying to get ahead of any zoning changes. One couple said they may have to move if another industrial plant calls their street home. “This is just some of...
WLKY.com
Radcliff becomes 2nd city in Kentucky to prohibit sale of dogs bred in puppy mills
RADCLIFF, Ky. — Selling puppies from a mill is now against the law in another Kentucky city. The city of Radcliff's council members voted yes on an ordinance that would prohibit the selling of puppy mill dogs. City Councilwoman Toshie Murrell announced the decision on her Facebook Tuesday. She...
wvxu.org
Historic World War II warship to visit Cincinnati
A landing ship craft from the Second World War is returning to Cincinnati. LST 325 is a 328-foot long vessel that was used to carry troops and equipment to shore. LST 325 is typically on display in Evansville, Ind., but occasionally travels up and down the Ohio River. LSTs were built in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Seneca, Ill., as well as Jeffersonville and Evansville, Ind.
WTVQ
Mayor Linda Gorton urges ‘no’ vote on anti-abortion amendment
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton is urging Kentuckians to vote ‘no’ on Amendment 2, an anti-abortion amendment that will appear on the November ballot. In a one-minute video posted to her Facebook page Candidate Linda Gorton for Mayor, Gorton says she normally doesn’t weigh...
WTVQ
Kentucky receiving $23M in funding for crime victim aid
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – A federal program that supports crime victims is awarding almost $23 million in grants to Kentucky programs. Gov. Andy Beshear’s office says funds totaling $22.8 million will go to assist 120 programs and projects. The programs funded include children’s advocacy centers, court-appointed special advocates,...
WTVQ
Preparation begins for annual Halloween Festival and Thriller Parade
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Preparation is underway for Lexington’s annual Halloween Festival and Thriller Parade. Lexington’s largest, free Halloween party, on Saturday, Oct. 22, will kick off with Halloween-inspired art and performances and conclude with the Halloween Parade and Thriller reenactment. This event, which has been named...
