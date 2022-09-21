CT Lottery
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ These Connecticut lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Cash 5
02-04-06-18-28
(two, four, six, eighteen, twenty-eight)
Lucky For Life
08-19-25-28-35, Lucky Ball: 10
(eight, nineteen, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-five; Lucky Ball: ten)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 301,000,000
Play3 Day
9-6-3, WB: 6
(nine, six, three; WB: six)
Play3 Night
4-7-2, WB: 8
(four, seven, two; WB: eight)
Play4 Day
8-8-6-5, WB: 9
(eight, eight, six, five; WB: nine)
Play4 Night
6-2-2-2, WB: 8
(six, two, two, two; WB: eight)
Powerball
06-33-34-45-54, Powerball: 7, Power Play: 2
(six, thirty-three, thirty-four, forty-five, fifty-four; Powerball: seven; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $270,000,000
