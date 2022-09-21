CT Lottery

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 2 days ago

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ These Connecticut lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Cash 5

02-04-06-18-28

(two, four, six, eighteen, twenty-eight)

Lucky For Life

08-19-25-28-35, Lucky Ball: 10

(eight, nineteen, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-five; Lucky Ball: ten)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 301,000,000

Play3 Day

9-6-3, WB: 6

(nine, six, three; WB: six)

Play3 Night

4-7-2, WB: 8

(four, seven, two; WB: eight)

Play4 Day

8-8-6-5, WB: 9

(eight, eight, six, five; WB: nine)

Play4 Night

6-2-2-2, WB: 8

(six, two, two, two; WB: eight)

Powerball

06-33-34-45-54, Powerball: 7, Power Play: 2

(six, thirty-three, thirty-four, forty-five, fifty-four; Powerball: seven; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $270,000,000

