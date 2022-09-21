Read full article on original website
Cody Rhodes Explains Why Doctors Are Not Giving Him a Timetable for His Return
As most of you are aware, Cody Rhodes is out for the foreseeable future with a torn pec after competing against Seth Rollins in his most recent match, which took place at WWE Hell in a Cell. Rhodes insisted on continuing to wrestle despite the fact that the pec had...
Photo: MJF Hangs Out With WWE Star
AEW star MJF has been in the news recently following his return at All Out, where he was revealed as the joker who won the Casino Ladder Match, earning him a title shot whenever he wants. MJF revealed earlier this week that he had reached an agreement with AEW President...
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results from Stockton, California 9/24/22
The following results are from Saturday’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event live event at the Stockton Arena in Stockton, California. * The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch & Ridge Holland) defeated Imperium (WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) * Hit Row (Ashante Adonis & Top Dolla)...
Karl Anderson Talks About a Possible WWE Return and Winning the NEVER Openweight Title
Karl Anderson recently spoke with Sports Illustrated in an interview covering all things pro wrestling. Here are the highlights:. “Just like you said, never say never. We’ve got verbally agreed upon dates with New Japan Pro-Wrestling for an extended period of time. But there’s such a built-in story with Bullet Club, and we never got to finish the story [in WWE] with AJ Styles or even Finn. There’s been a lot of things that have happened in the business, so you can never say never. Any time we can work with brothers like AJ and Finn, we’re always going to listen to that.”
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (9/26/22)
The Road to Extreme Rules continues tonight with WWE RAW from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Following a heated social media exchange this weekend, RAW will feature SmackDown Superstars Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa of The Bloodline as Zayn takes on AJ Styles. The women’s division will be represented tonight in a non-title match between RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion IYO SKY.
WWE NXT Live Event Results from Fort Pierce, FL 9/23/2022
The following results are from Friday’s WWE NXT Live event from Fort Pierce, FL at the Havert L. Fenn Center. * Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo defeated Quincy Elliott. * The Schism cuts an in-ring promo, which leads to Joe Gacy defeating Dante Chen. * Axiom defeated Trick Williams.
WWE Sunday Stunner Results from Fresno, California 9/25/22
The following results are from Sunday’s WWE Sunday Stunner live event at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA. * The Brawling Brutes (Butch, Ridge Holland & Sheamus) defeated Imperium (Giovanni Vinci, Gunther & Ludwig Kaiser) * Raquel Rodriguez defeated Xia Li. * “White Rabbit” by Jefferson Airplane played....
WWE NXT Star Undergoes Successful Surgery
Yulisa Leon revealed in a backstage segment with Sanag and Valentina Feroz on the September 13th episode of WWE NXT that “it’s torn” and she’ll be out of action for nine months. She was wearing a brace on her right knee. Yulisa and Valentina competed on...
Latest News on WWE’s Plans for NXT’s Global Expansion
WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H recently spoke with LADBibleTV in an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Triple H discussed WWE’s plans for an NXT global expansion:. “For the last ten years or so, we’ve created that recruiting effort and started a brand called NXT,...
Thee WWE SmackDown Matches Revealed for Next Week, Sami Zayn Update
Three matches have been announced for next week’s SmackDown on FOX. Bayley returns to blue brand ring action next week when she takes on Shotzi. Raquel Rodriguez defeated WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai on this week’s SmackDown. Damage CTRL triple-teamed Rodriguez after the match until Shotzi made the save. Shotzi also rescued Rodriguez from Damage CTRL after Bayley had defeated her the previous week.
Tony Schiavone on Meeting Saraya Backstage After Her Dynamite Debut, AEW’s Progress
AdFreeShows.com has just released the most recent episode of its “What Happened When” podcast. Tony Schiavone discussed Saraya’s debut at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, he said the following:. “I went backstage where we had her secluded and I talked with her for a little bit. She was...
Cary Silkin Comments on Chris Jericho Becoming ROH World Champion
Chris Jericho defeated Claudio Castagnoli to win the ROH World Championship for the first time in his career to kick off the AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam this past Wednesday. While watching the match, Cary Silkin, the former owner of Ring of Honor, was attacked by Jericho outside the ring. Silkin appeared on Busted Open Radio and discussed Jericho becoming champion.
Alberto Del Rio Details New Day and League of Nations’ Backstage Fight at WrestleMania 32
Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda has published another segment of the interview he had with former WWE star Alberto Del Rio. When asked if it’s true that a brawl broke out backstage shortly before The New Day vs. League of Nations bout at WrestleMania, Del Rio said the following in response to the question:
Rob Van Dam Comments on a Possible WWE Return Without Vince McMahon in Charge
During an interview on the Cafe de Rene, Rob Van Dam discussed the prospect of returning to WWE now that Vince McMahon is no longer the company’s CEO. “Do I like that Vince is no longer with WWE? No. I personally don’t think there’s anything in it for me because Vince was a friend and there’s no reason for me to believe at this point that the current guy that’s running things has any more interest in me than Vince did. For those reasons, just from my selfish perspective, I think [it was] better for me when Vince was there.”
What Happened Before and After WWE SmackDown, Stephen Amell Attends
Ricochet and Madcap Moss defeated Los Lotharios in the dark match before Friday night’s WWE SmackDown at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City. The Street Profits and Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Imperium’s Ludwig Kaiser, Giovanni Vinci, and WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther in the dark main event after SmackDown ended. The finish saw Nakamura hit Kaiser with a Kinshasa.
Brody King Clarifies His AEW Status as Buddy Matthews Declares Hiatus From Wrestling
The House of Black, which consisted of Brody King, Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews, and Julia Hart, has fallen apart during the past few weeks. Matthews delivered an in-ring promo at the end of his match on Saturday’s Fight Life Pro Wrestling. During the promo, he mentioned that he will be gone for some time. According to Fightful, Matthews may be finished with AEW, even though he has not yet received his release from the company.
Latest News on DX Returning to WWE RAW Next Month
WWE Hall of Famers D-Generation X will mark their 25th anniversary next month. As PWMania.com previously reported, DX members will return on the October 10 RAW from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City to celebrate the group’s 25th anniversary. WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H, Senior Vice...
Jim Ross Comments on How He Prepares for AEW Broadcasts, Praises Alex Marvez
AdFreeShows.com recently posted audio from a Q&A Jim Ross did for Top Guy and Push Patreon members. Ross was asked how he prepares for AEW broadcasts:. “Alex Marvez, who you see doing interviews for our shows from time to time, Alex compiles all the match notes. In other words, he’ll do a one sheet featuring one match and he’ll have the win loss records and the appropriate data, and so that’s kind of where we get our jumpstart. Scheduling is tough. Excalibur is a real note taker and prepares really nicely. That’s something I hope I shared with him the importance of doing. So at least, you try to help the younger guys and bring them forward. Alex Marvez is a major asset in what we do on the air, a major asset, because you got to have those notes. You got to have the data in front of you. He does it, like I said, on one sheet. It’s easy to manage and it’s easy to study. You might not use everything that he provides you because just too much sometimes, but it’s all valuable. There’s no bad information. Alex works very hard getting that done.”
Rocky Romero Discusses Gedo’s Decision To Make Kenny Omega The Next Top NJPW Star
After taking over as the leader of Bullet Club in New Japan and guiding the group to new heights while also putting a number of matches that will live long in the memory, Kenny Omega established himself as one of the most prominent figures in the industry. During his interview...
Bobby Fish Reportedly Attempted to Persuade Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly to Leave AEW for WWE
According to reports, WWE has been in contact with a number of AEW talent about the possibility of returning to the company. In addition, it has come to light that recently released Bobby Fish attempted to convince his former Undisputed Era friends to ask for their own release from AEW.
