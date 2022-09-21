ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Play4 Day’ game

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon’s drawing of the Connecticut Lottery’s “Play4 Day” game were:

8-8-6-5, WB: 9

(eight, eight, six, five; WB: nine)

TX Lottery

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ These Texas lotteries were drawn Saturday:. (one, two, six, seven, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four) (six, four, eight, seven; FIREBALL: one) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 325,000,000. Pick 3 Morning. 4-6-0, FIREBALL: 9. (four, six, zero; FIREBALL: nine) Powerball. Estimated jackpot: 270,000,000.
TEXAS STATE
UC Daily Campus

Stratton’s Stand: UConn Football should start winning before thinking about a new home

Earlier this week, The UConn Blog columnist Shawn McGrath published an interesting and insightful piece discussing UConn Football’s need to move back on campus from Rentschler Field in East Hartford. He talked about how the Huskies are an outlier in the FBS in terms of stadium location, and how little sense it makes to have them playing more than 20 miles from Storrs.
Huge surplus leaves Georgia with $6.6B in cash to spend

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia ran a surplus of more than $6 billion in the budget year that ended June 30, meaning the state’s next governor and lawmakers could spend or give back billions. The State Accounting Office, in a Friday report, said Georgia ran a $6.37 billion surplus even after spending $28.6 billion in state taxes and fees in the 2022 budget year. Total state general fund receipts rose a whopping 22%. Even after filling its rainy day fund to the legal maximum, Georgia has $6.58 billion in “unreserved, undesignated” surplus — cash that leaders can spend however they want. Some money is already spoken for, with the state likely to transfer more than $1 billion to pay for roads, bridges and other transportation projects. That would make up for the state’s decision in March to waive its gasoline tax of 29.1 cents per gallon and its diesel tax of 32.6 cents per gallon. Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has repeatedly extended the tax breaks since then, a move lawmakers must ratify when they return in January.
WTNH.com

Stretch Your Dollar: Fall Freebie Friday!

(WTNH) — It’s the first weekend of fall and it’s a fun time to get out and enjoy the changing seasons with a few fall freebies!. Take the kids to Brooksville Park in Hamden on Saturday for the annual Fall Festival. It’s a free event with free parking and it’s fun for the whole family, including police K-9 demos. It also features a climbing wall, crafts, and food vendors.
UMass to hold Pride Day when Liberty football visits

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — The University of Massachusetts is planning to hold a Pride Day on the same day that the Minutemen host evangelical Liberty in a football game. The school made the “special announcement” Sunday on Twitter in a 37-second video featuring techno music and a uniformed player standing in a room lit by rainbow colors associated with the LGBTQ community. It ends showing how to get tickets for the Oct. 8 game. Liberty, which started as a Baptist college under founder Jerry Falwell in 1971, has evolved into a conservative, evangelical university in Lynchburg, Virginia, that places restrictions on its students’ behavior, including monitoring behaviors in its male- and female-only residence halls. They include sanctions for use of tobacco, alcohol and drugs, dress code violations and failure to comply with its Entertainment Guidelines and Statement of Sexuality and Relationships. The latter prohibits, among other things, romantic displays of affection with a member of the same sex such as hand-holding, kissing and dating.
trumbulltimes.com

CT outages restored after gusty winds knock out power to thousands

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Power has been restored throughout Connecticut after gusty winds contributed to thousands of outages on Friday. Outages were restored by Saturday morning even as more than 400 customers remained without power as of late Friday night. Nearly 1,000 outages...
WTNH

18-year-old shot multiple times in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old man is in stable condition after being shot multiple times Thursday afternoon, according to Hartford police. Officers responded at about 4:20 p.m. to the area of 90 Sisson Ave. after hearing reports that shots were fired in the area, according to authorities. When they arrived, they found “evidence of […]
Register Citizen

5 things to know about Susan Raff, WFSB Chief Political Reporter

On Tuesday, WFSB Chief Political reporter Susan Raff spent the afternoon pursuing a story about political attack ads in Connecticut. After covering four Connecticut gubernatorial terms, Raff is bringing her Channel 3 mic all over the state this fall to report on the upcoming November election — and explain another piece of the state's history to WFSB viewers.
kiiky.com

Who are the 15 Highest-Paid State Employees in Connecticut?

Connecticut has a lot of high-paid workers. Many people in the state earn high wages, ranging from college administrators to corporate executives. According to Publicly available sources, the average pay for government workers, including extra hours and bonuses, was $71,625 in 2020, a 2% increase from $70,193 in 2019. These jobs typically require significant experience, education, and training.
Connecticut Inside Investigator

Two men charged with trafficking fentanyl pills into Connecticut

Two Maryland men were indicted by a grand jury in Hartford yesterday on charges of trafficking fentanyl into Connecticut. Oscar Flores, 34, of Mount Rainier, Maryland, and Severo Alelar, 25, of Hyattsville, Maryland, were charged with conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl.  According to a press […] The post Two men charged with trafficking fentanyl pills into Connecticut appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Eyewitness News

Cannabis retailers selected in lottery

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Soon, the state of Connecticut could see over a dozen places selling or growing their own marijuana. Today, the Department of Consumer Protection says several applicants are one step closer to getting their license. State officials told Channel 3 they received over 15,000 applications but only...
NewsTimes

Connecticut schools reporting four times more COVID cases this year

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. There are nearly four times as many COVID cases among students this year than the same time last year, a review of state data shows, and though the state is logging a decrease in cases overall, hospitalizations are about on par with last year.
