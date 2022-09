MAYES COUNTY, Okla. — Deputies with the Mayes County Sheriff’s Office received a warm gift from the Pryor Patchers Quilt Guild.

The organization gave 20 quilts to be placed in deputy’s cruisers. The quilts can be used to comfort people in need or given away if needed.

The information was shared on the department’s Facebook page.

