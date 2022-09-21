Read full article on original website
Single lane closure coming to I-94 in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A single lane closure is coming to an I-94 lane in Jackson County. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is closing a single lane of westbound from Elm Road to U.S. 127 for maintenance. The road will be closed starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept....
Calhoun County drivers to find another route due to M-37 road shutdown
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A section of a major road in Calhoun County is scheduled to close for most of Saturday, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. Drivers will need to find another route while M-37 will shut down due to a resurfacing project. Road crews are scheduled...
Ann Arbor falls 1 vote short on proposal to consider taking over MDOT roads
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor officials are still weighing the pros and cons of taking over some of the major state-controlled roadways in the city. That includes state highway trunklines like North Main Street, Huron Street/Jackson Avenue and Washtenaw Avenue where the city has considered the Michigan Department of Transportation an obstacle to implementing design changes.
Various I-69 ramp and bridge closures begin Monday in Charlotte
LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will begin rebuilding two ramps and a bridge's approaches as part of the ongoing $210 million investment to rebuild I-69 between Island Highway in Charlotte, Eaton County, and I-94 in Marshall, Calhoun County:. The approaches to the Kalamo Road bridge over...
Ann Arbor narrowing Huron Parkway lanes to slow down cars
ANN ARBOR, MI — Repairs are coming to two major roads on Ann Arbor’s east side, along with new buffered bike lanes and a narrower-lane design to slow cars. City Council voted this week to approve an agreement with the Michigan Department of Transportation for construction on Huron Parkway and Glazier Way by Huron High School next spring.
Amtrak train derailment shuts down tracks in Jackson County
GRASS LAKE, MI -- An Amtrak train car hauling sugar was derailed while passing through Grass Lake Wednesday night, though the incident did not cause a hazmat issue, police said. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Grass Lake Township Fire and Rescue crews responded to the derailment at about 9:31 p.m....
After 3 months of construction, new roundabout opens northeast of Ann Arbor
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - As summer comes to a close, so is a major construction project at an intersection northeast of Ann Arbor. On Friday afternoon, Sept. 23, a new roundabout opened after more than three months of construction at the intersection of North Territorial Road and Pontiac Trail in Salem Township, according to an announcement from the Washtenaw County Road Commission.
Adrian Commission Presented with Fee Increases to Close City Streets
Adrian, MI – The Adrian City Commission was presented with fee increases to close streets for events at their recent pre meeting. Administrator Greg Elliott proposed the fee increase for downtown streets…which would be increased by about 8.5 times what it is now…. Elliott went on to talk...
Jackson to help residents dispose of trash Saturday
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - There’s a cleanup event scheduled Saturday in the city of Jackson. Residents can bring yard waste and general household trash to the Department of Public Works Operations Center, located on Water Street, where it will be disposed of for free. The event runs from 7...
Amtrak service delayed due to freight train derailment east of Jackson
A freight train that came off the track near Jackson is causing delays for Amtrak passengers Thursday morning, officials said. The company first tweeted about the incident around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday
Lansing police, Livingston County sheriff warn residents of familiar phone scam
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Both the Lansing Police Department and the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office warned residents Friday of a phone scam. The Lansing Police Department said someone is calling people and impersonating someone with the department. The scammer is telling people there is a warrant out for their arrest or are in legal trouble and ask for a payment or gift cards to resolve the issue.
Michigan DNR eyes inland lake restrictions on wakesurfing boats
LANSING, MI — Powerful wakes thrown by specialized boats which people surf behind is drawing scrutiny from state officials, who are recommending restrictions on where and how the boats can operate on Michigan’s inland lakes. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is proposing larger shoreline buffers and...
48-unit condo development could be coming to west side of Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — A 48-unit condo development northeast of the Stadium Drive/9th Street intersection could be on the way to the west side of Kalamazoo County. If approved, Sunset Pointe Condominiums would consist of a total of 48 units, with two units each inside two dozen, separate 4,250-square-foot duplex condominium buildings. In addition to the residences — each of which would have its own attached two-car garage and driveway space for a third vehicle — there would be a clubhouse, community pool, associated parking lot and a pedestrian trail system.
Washtenaw County is expanding rural broadband. A town hall meeting will update residents
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Washtenaw County leaders hope multimillion-dollar investments will bring high-speed, reliable broadband internet to homes down every dirt road and to every county neighborhood now lacking a good connection. To do so, they’ve worked for years to harness state and federal grants, before voting last year to...
Lansing man facing multiple felonies after reportedly fleeing traffic stop, crashing twice
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 34-year-old man was arrested following a reported two-vehicle crash, another crash and a foot chase in Ingham County. According to authorities, Michigan State Police troopers attempted a traffic stop in Lansing on Turner Street, near Douglas Avenue. Police said the vehicle fled and troopers did not pursue it.
Camera technology helps Jackson police catch criminals
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Take a drive around Jackson and your license plate might be on camera. It’s part of technology the Jackson Police department is using to catch criminals and leaders say it’s working. “The technology was used yesterday where we recovered two different wanted persons that were wanted for significant charges,” said Jackson […]
Five Places in Jackson County to Frolic in Fall
Fall is almost here, and soon we will be reveling in sweatshirt weather, all things pumpkin, and watching the leaves change colors. Fall is my favorite season and I love spending as much time outside before the dreaded ‘S’ word arrives. You might not know, but Jackson County is filled with locations that transform into vibrant and colorful gems as fall progresses. As the resident Jackson County contributor here at Lansing Mom, I have rounded up my five favorite places in Jackson County to frolic in fall.
Michigan Municipal League release plan to promote multi-family homes
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - According to experts, Michigan needs to have 75,000 new or rehabbed homes every five years to keep up with demand. Experts said the state will not get there with single-family homes alone, so they came up with a new plan - Pattern Book Homes for 21st Century Michigan.
Ypsilanti residents negotiated directly with developers for the first time. How did it go?
YPSILANTI, MI – More than four years ago, Ypsilanti Mayor Lois Allen-Richardson saw a chance to make a big change in how her city worked with developers pitching major projects. At a training in Detroit, she learned about that city’s community benefits ordinance (CBO), a nationally pioneering local law...
Ann Arbor OKs agreement for big Stadium Boulevard development
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor officials have signed off on plans for a four-story development coming near Trader Joe’s. City Council unanimously approved a development agreement this week for the project at 2424 E. Stadium Blvd., which calls for 185 housing units replacing the University Inn. The...
