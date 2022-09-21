ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MI

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor falls 1 vote short on proposal to consider taking over MDOT roads

ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor officials are still weighing the pros and cons of taking over some of the major state-controlled roadways in the city. That includes state highway trunklines like North Main Street, Huron Street/Jackson Avenue and Washtenaw Avenue where the city has considered the Michigan Department of Transportation an obstacle to implementing design changes.
michigan.gov

Various I-69 ramp and bridge closures begin Monday in Charlotte

LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will begin rebuilding two ramps and a bridge's approaches as part of the ongoing $210 million investment to rebuild I-69 between Island Highway in Charlotte, Eaton County, and I-94 in Marshall, Calhoun County:. The approaches to the Kalamo Road bridge over...
The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor narrowing Huron Parkway lanes to slow down cars

ANN ARBOR, MI — Repairs are coming to two major roads on Ann Arbor’s east side, along with new buffered bike lanes and a narrower-lane design to slow cars. City Council voted this week to approve an agreement with the Michigan Department of Transportation for construction on Huron Parkway and Glazier Way by Huron High School next spring.
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Amtrak train derailment shuts down tracks in Jackson County

GRASS LAKE, MI -- An Amtrak train car hauling sugar was derailed while passing through Grass Lake Wednesday night, though the incident did not cause a hazmat issue, police said. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Grass Lake Township Fire and Rescue crews responded to the derailment at about 9:31 p.m....
MLive

After 3 months of construction, new roundabout opens northeast of Ann Arbor

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - As summer comes to a close, so is a major construction project at an intersection northeast of Ann Arbor. On Friday afternoon, Sept. 23, a new roundabout opened after more than three months of construction at the intersection of North Territorial Road and Pontiac Trail in Salem Township, according to an announcement from the Washtenaw County Road Commission.
wlen.com

Adrian Commission Presented with Fee Increases to Close City Streets

Adrian, MI – The Adrian City Commission was presented with fee increases to close streets for events at their recent pre meeting. Administrator Greg Elliott proposed the fee increase for downtown streets…which would be increased by about 8.5 times what it is now…. Elliott went on to talk...
WILX-TV

Jackson to help residents dispose of trash Saturday

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - There’s a cleanup event scheduled Saturday in the city of Jackson. Residents can bring yard waste and general household trash to the Department of Public Works Operations Center, located on Water Street, where it will be disposed of for free. The event runs from 7...
WILX-TV

Lansing police, Livingston County sheriff warn residents of familiar phone scam

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Both the Lansing Police Department and the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office warned residents Friday of a phone scam. The Lansing Police Department said someone is calling people and impersonating someone with the department. The scammer is telling people there is a warrant out for their arrest or are in legal trouble and ask for a payment or gift cards to resolve the issue.
MLive

48-unit condo development could be coming to west side of Kalamazoo County

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — A 48-unit condo development northeast of the Stadium Drive/9th Street intersection could be on the way to the west side of Kalamazoo County. If approved, Sunset Pointe Condominiums would consist of a total of 48 units, with two units each inside two dozen, separate 4,250-square-foot duplex condominium buildings. In addition to the residences — each of which would have its own attached two-car garage and driveway space for a third vehicle — there would be a clubhouse, community pool, associated parking lot and a pedestrian trail system.
WLNS

Camera technology helps Jackson police catch criminals

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Take a drive around Jackson and your license plate might be on camera. It’s part of technology the Jackson Police department is using to catch criminals and leaders say it’s working. “The technology was used yesterday where we recovered two different wanted persons that were wanted for significant charges,” said Jackson […]
momcollective.com

Five Places in Jackson County to Frolic in Fall

Fall is almost here, and soon we will be reveling in sweatshirt weather, all things pumpkin, and watching the leaves change colors. Fall is my favorite season and I love spending as much time outside before the dreaded ‘S’ word arrives. You might not know, but Jackson County is filled with locations that transform into vibrant and colorful gems as fall progresses. As the resident Jackson County contributor here at Lansing Mom, I have rounded up my five favorite places in Jackson County to frolic in fall.
The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor OKs agreement for big Stadium Boulevard development

ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor officials have signed off on plans for a four-story development coming near Trader Joe’s. City Council unanimously approved a development agreement this week for the project at 2424 E. Stadium Blvd., which calls for 185 housing units replacing the University Inn. The...
