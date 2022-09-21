The Cody Broncs took to the road Friday night, traveling to Jackson for their first conference game of the season. Cody would lay the smackdown in this contest, winning 54-7. Cody got on the board early and often never looking back as they scored touchdowns on their first 5 drives of the game and would lead 33-0 at the half.

