Ohio State

Nevada wants feds to declare mothballed nuke dump plan dead

LAS VEGAS (AP) — After a decade in limbo, Nevada is pressing U.S. nuclear regulators to finally kill a mothballed proposal to entomb the nation’s most radioactive waste beneath a windswept volcanic ridge north of Las Vegas. “The time has come to put this long-dormant and unproven federal...
New Mexico braces for exodus from Medicaid insurance

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico is bracing for a rapid exodus of up to 100,000 people from subsidized Medicaid health care next year as the federal government phases out special pandemic-era spending and eligibility for the program, the state's top health official told lawmakers Wednesday. State health...
Police: Inmates got out of Illinois jail with pandemic loans

JOLIET, Ill. (AP) — More than two dozen people have been charged in Illinois with fraudulently obtaining pandemic relief money, with authorities alleging that some of them were behind bars when they used their relief money to post bond and free themselves from jail. Joliet Police Chief William Evans...
Electric demand to outpace capacity for New Mexico utilities

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico regulators are concerned about the ability of the state’s largest electric providers to meet demands during peak seasons in 2023 and 2024. The Public Regulation Commission convened a special meeting Thursday with utility executives to discuss supply chain issues that have delayed...
Hiroshima bombing recalled in Oregon "peace trees" campaign

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Hideko Tamura Snider was a 10-year-old girl in Hiroshima, Japan, when the United States detonated an atomic bomb over the city on Aug. 6, 1945, during World War II. On Wednesday, she described the horrors of that day as the guest of honor in a...
