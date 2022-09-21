Harry Green Athlete of the Week – Luke Hudson

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – It took a couple of weeks for the University High offense to come around but, even in a loss to Wheeling Park on Friday, the Hawks’ passing attack broke out in a big way.

A record-setting way to be exact.

Completing 30 out of 43 passes for a school-record 504 yards and five touchdowns through the air, junior quarterback Luke Hudson put together the most impressive passing performance of the year in North Central West Virginia so far.

He feels like a big part of the offensive breakout Friday night was the chemistry this group developed over the early weeks.

“I felt like everyone was on the same page. No one was coming up after plays asking questions. We went over everything. Made sure everyone knew everything and really just went out and went to work,” he said.

A huge part of developing the rhythm with his receivers that allowed Hudson to have a big night was an impressive start, completing his first 13 passes of the game against the Patriots.

That all comes from a mentality of starting hot and staying hot.

“You just kind of have to tell yourself, ‘it’s time. I got to go.’ and you’ve got to kind of accept that you have to have a good game for the team to have a good game.,” he said, “I think every player needs to have that mindset. That’s kind of what I did.”

The Hawks head into another big matchup this Friday, taking on Fairmont Senior at East-West Stadium.

