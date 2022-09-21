Read full article on original website
Royal Navy engineer, 26, who 'sniggered' as he groped a female sailor's bottom while she climbed up a ladder on HMS Prince of Wales is dismissed from the military
A Royal Navy engineer has been dismissed from the forces for groping a female sailor's bottom as she climbed up a ladder on a £3.1bn aircraft carrier. Able Seaman Daniel Goffey, 26, had been following the sailor on the HMS Prince of Wales when he grabbed her behind and 'sniggered' as she slapped his hands away.
TUI pilot turns plane around to pick up crying little girl 'left behind' at airport
A father has praised TUI after one of their pilots turned a plane around to pick up a crying little girl who was 'left behind' at the airport. Adrian Insley was travelling with his partner, their four children, his parents. He said that the incident took place on the way...
Anger as new PM is 'set to lose their British-made Jaguar in favour of a German Audi' as Met Police switches vehicles for top ministers
Number 10 today insisted the Prime Minister would always 'promote and champion British companies' - despite the revelation that senior ministers could lose their UK-made Jaguars in favour of German Audis. Both Boris Johnson and top Cabinet ministers currently have use of a fleet of Jaguar XJs and Range Rovers...
World leaders travelling to the UK for Queen’s funeral ‘will have to pay to use the NHS’, after being urged not to fly to London via private jet or helicopter
World leaders will be expected to pay for NHS care if they fall ill while in the country for the Queen's state funeral next week, it is being reported. With thousands of people from across the world set to arrive in Britain in the coming days for the service on Monday, September 19, the NHS is being urged to charge those who use its services.
More than 30,000 migrants have been caught crossing the Channel so far this year - more than the WHOLE of 2021: Heavily-pregnant woman is seen being escorted by police on Kent beach after being among latest to arrive UK coast
The number of migrants crossing the English Channel has now exceeded 30,000 for the first time, new government figures show. Some 667 people were detected yesterday, taking the provisional total for 2022 to 30,515. This is higher than the figure for the whole of 2021, when 28,561 crossings were recorded.
US Air Force bomber is roaming skies over Gloucestershire: B-52 took off from RAF Fairford before circling in constant loop after issuing emergency 'squawk' code
A nuclear-capable B-52 bomber is roaming the skies over Britain after emitting an emergency squawk. The US Air Force jet, coded SPICY22, took off from RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire earlier today before it began to circle in a constant loop after issuing an emergency Squawk 7700 code - thought to be because one of the bomber's engines has failed.
Nearly 1,000 migrants crossed Channel to UK in 20 small boats in one day
A total of 960 people in 20 small boats crossed the Channel to the UK on Saturday and the number of arrivals in 2022 looks set to exceed last year’s tally, according to Ministry of Defence figures.The number of people to have made the crossing so far this year now exceeds 26,000.Overall, 28,526 people made the crossing in 2021.On Friday, 221 people in five small boats crossed to the UK, the MoD said.A baby dressed in pyjamas and wearing a life vest was among those to have made the crossing on Friday, along with several groups of men and another young boy wrapped in a blanket.August was the highest monthly total on record for crossings, with 8,644 people making the journey on 189 boats. Read More Ukraine war: Russia-held nuclear plant to be inspected
March against monarchy takes place in Dublin
A coffin marked RIP British Empire has been thrown into Dublin’s main city centre river.The incident came during a protest march against the monarchy which took place in the Irish capital on the day that the funeral for the late Queen Elizabeth II took place in London.Anti Imperialist Action Ireland said it was the recreation of an action by former socialist leader James Connolly in Dublin in 1897 during a visit to the city by Queen Victoria.Along the march, a coffin marked "RIP British Empire" was thrown into the Liffey at O'Connell Street, just as James Connolly did in 1897...
A Holy British Island, Where the Reckless Try to Outrace the Tide
HOLY ISLAND, England — The off-duty police officer was confident he could make it back to the mainland without incident, despite islanders warning him not to risk the incoming tide.
Odd Apartment Listing Only Allows Tenants to Live There Four Days a Week
A listing that offered an apartment for rent in Ireland with a bizarre catch seems emblematic of the country's housing crisis. The advertisement for the apartment in Dublin circulated online this week among stunned housing-seekers. According to a screenshot, the one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence was available starting September 12. For €2,500...
Dublin Airport: Siptu says staff threaten action on pay delay
Some staff at Dublin Airport are threatening to take industrial action over problems with the payment of their wages, a trade union has said. Siptu said there had been consistent irregularities in the payment of staff over the past nine months. Thousands of airport workers due to be paid on...
TV and Radio Host Kim Lenaghan Dead at 61
Beloved TV and radio host Kim Lenaghan has died. Lenaghan, who worked for the BBC for 25 years and fronted Arts Extra, This New Day, The Foodie, and many others, passed away earlier this month, the BBC confirmed Monday. She was 61. At this time, Lenaghan's cause of death has not been disclosed. Lenaghan's husband, Andrew Jones, has requested privacy.
Norwich train passengers stuck three hours after bird strike
Passengers were stuck on a broken down train for about three hours after a bird strike damaged the vehicle. Greater Anglia said the 15:00 BST service from London Liverpool Street to Norwich was halted near Diss, south Norfolk, after the strike caused "a fault that could not be rectified". The...
The UK train strikes are set to start back up again in October
Some people had started talking about a colossal ‘autumn of strikes’ after it was announced that rail workers would be walking out once again in September. But things have changed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, and many unions have pushed back their strikes until October. Mick...
A true Waterbird! Replica of first Royal Navy seaplane that was championed by Winston Churchill but destroyed in storm in 1912 takes off on water for first time in public after 13-year reconstruction project
A replica of Waterbird, the UK's first successful seaplane, has made its inaugural public flight. Its take off at Windermere marks 28 years since any seaplane has flown at the Cumbria lake and 111 years since the original Waterbird flew for the first time. The event in the Lake District...
Fiona washes houses away, knocks out power in Canada
HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (AP) — Houses have been washed into the sea, roofs have been torn off and Fiona knocked out power to almost all of one Atlantic Canadian province and 80 percent of another Saturday, as it made landfall as a big, powerful post-tropical cyclone. Fiona transformed from a hurricane into a post-tropical storm late Friday, but it still had hurricane-strength winds and brought drenching rains and huge waves. Ocean waves pounded the town of Port Aux Basques on the southern coast of Newfoundland, where entire structures were washed into the sea. Mayor Brian Button said Saturday over social media that people were being evacuated to high ground as winds knocked down power lines. “We’ve already had houses … that are washed away,” he said.
Severn Tunnel: Train passengers saw flames from window
Passengers described seeing flames from the window of their train during an incident which closed the Severn Tunnel. Some told BBC Wales they heard a "bang" before a carriage window shattered on the journey from Bristol to Cardiff on Wednesday. The tunnel was closed while the track was inspected. Great...
40,000 rail workers to walk out in fresh strike action
Another rail strike has been announced for next month, continuing the wave of industrial action sweeping the country.The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) announced that 40,000 of its members at Network Rail and 15 train operators will walk out on October 8.Rail strikes are already planned on October 1 and 5, threatening fresh travel chaos for passengers.As no new offer has been tabled, our members have no choice but to continue this strike actionMick Lynch, RMTRMT general secretary Mick Lynch said it was encouraging that the new Transport Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan had met the union.“We welcome this more positive...
