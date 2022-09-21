ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edison, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
centraljersey.com

Edison Housing Authority’s Back-2-School event a success; 300 backpacks provided

EDISON – More than 300 families came out to celebrate and prepare for the new 2022-23 school year at a festive Back-2-School event hosted by the Edison Housing Authority. The special family fun day in August offered residents of all ages from the Julius Engel Gardens and Robert E. Holmes Gardens communities an opportunity to enjoy live music, tasty food, and giveaways including the distribution of hundreds of free backpacks filled with school supplies, according to a press release through the Edison Housing Authority on Sept. 19.
EDISON, NJ
Renna Media

Program to feature Union County’s Reign of Terror

The Union County Historical Society is pleased to host Dr. Walter E. Boright for a program entitled “Union County’s Reign of Terror” on Sunday, October 2 at the Cranford Community Center, 220 Walnut Avenue, Cranford. As seating is limited, an advance reservation is suggested by emailing the society with the number attending at uncohissoc1@gmail.com.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Edison, NJ
Government
City
Edison, NJ
Edison, NJ
Society
NJ.com

St. Peter’s Prep student earns place among top 1% in nation

A St. Peter’s Prep student is in select company after he was named a semifinalist for the National Merit Scholarship. Akshat Agarwal, a senior, is one of 16,000 high school students across the nation — putting him in the top 1% — to reach this far in the program, which is based on outstanding achievement on the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT) in 2021.
NEWARK, NJ
njbmagazine.com

Murphy Highlights $49M New Brunswick Train Station Upgrades

Gov. Phil Murphy today highlighted critical infrastructure improvements at the New Brunswick Train Station as part of the Fiscal Year 2023 budget agreement. Located on NJ TRANSIT’s Northeast Corridor rail line, the station will benefit from a $49 million investment toward extending and replacing passenger platforms, rehabilitating escalators and elevators, installing energy-efficient lighting, and upgrading heating and air-conditioning systems, in addition to other internal and external projects.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
North & South Brunswick Sentinel

Community Bulletin Board: Middlesex County: Sept. 21

Due to the national formula shortage, CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Middlesex County is holding a baby formula drive. Those wishing to donate can drop off baby formula Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; or email Lauren Sikora at laurens@casaofmiddlesexcounty.org to make alternate arrangements. The office is located at 77 Church St., New Brunswick.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edison
PIX11

Renovated bridge to Paterson’s Great Falls unveiled

PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) – Visitors now have a new path to get to Paterson’s Great Falls National Park. The newly renovated Spruce Street Bridge was back in commission on Wednesday. As part of Paterson’s ongoing rehabilitation of its historic district, county officials unveiled the newly renovated bridge, considered by locals to be the gateway to […]
PATERSON, NJ
townandtourist.com

20 BEST Restaurants in New Brunswick, NJ (Too Much Great Food!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. If you’ve been to New Brunswick, NJ, you’ll agree there’s a lot to love about the city. Also known as ‘The Hub City,” New Brunswick is one of the most culturally diverse cities in the northeastern state.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vfw#Veterans Of Foreign Wars#Combat Veteran#Post 3117#The U S Navy#Port Authority#The Ozanam Family Shelter
Daily Voice

'Accidental' Lockdown Activation Brings Police To Morris County Middle School

An "accidental" lockdown activation brought several police officers to a Morris County middle school to investigate, authorities said. Chatham Middle School was testing the district’s 911 alert system when it inadvertently sent a lockdown message to the Morris County 911 Communications Center and prompted an immediate police response around 1:45 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, the department said.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Ex-wrestler from N.J. high school fatally shot on city street

A former wrestler from Montclair High School died Thursday after authorities said he was shot on a street in Orange. Katon Washington, 28, of Montclair, was found by police officers responding to a shooting about 1 a.m. in the area of Aldine and Cleveland streets in Orange, according to acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. hospital is closing. It’s a major blow to this community, officials say.

Three hospitals once served the residents of Trenton. Soon, they could be down to one. Capital Health has entered into a purchase agreement with Trinity Health, which owns St. Francis Medical Center, to buy the hospital. If the deal receives regulatory approval, certain services provided by St. Francis — located in the city’s East Ward — would move across town to Capital Health Regional Medical Center.
TRENTON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
boozyburbs.com

New Diner Will Open Next Year in Bergen County

Around the Clock Diner is coming soon to American Dream in East Rutherford. Other than being a diner, the name suggests it might be open twenty four hours, though that’s certainly far from confirmed. It’s supposedly coming sometime in the spring of 2023. The store will be located...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
PhillyBite

The Best Lobster Roll's & Bisque in New Jersey

Philadelphia, PA - If you are looking for the best lobster bisque in New Jersey, you've come to the right place. Numerous spots offer the delicacy in Jersey Shore restaurants. These include Bum Rogers Crabhouse in Seaside Heights, The Crab Trap in Somers Point, and the Point Lobster Company in Point Pleasant Beach. Each of these seafood restaurants has its own style of serving the dish.
SOMERS POINT, NJ
Criterion Sentinel

Criterion Sentinel

Edison, NJ
661
Followers
1K+
Post
193K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Edison & Metutchen in Middlesex County, NJ.

 https://centraljersey.com/em-sentinel/

Comments / 0

Community Policy