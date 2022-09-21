Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
EDISON – More than 300 families came out to celebrate and prepare for the new 2022-23 school year at a festive Back-2-School event hosted by the Edison Housing Authority. The special family fun day in August offered residents of all ages from the Julius Engel Gardens and Robert E. Holmes Gardens communities an opportunity to enjoy live music, tasty food, and giveaways including the distribution of hundreds of free backpacks filled with school supplies, according to a press release through the Edison Housing Authority on Sept. 19.
