Connecticut State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Play3 Day’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon’s drawing of the Connecticut Lottery’s “Play3 Day” game were:

9-6-3, WB: 6

(nine, six, three; WB: six)

UC Daily Campus

Stratton’s Stand: UConn Football should start winning before thinking about a new home

Earlier this week, The UConn Blog columnist Shawn McGrath published an interesting and insightful piece discussing UConn Football’s need to move back on campus from Rentschler Field in East Hartford. He talked about how the Huskies are an outlier in the FBS in terms of stadium location, and how little sense it makes to have them playing more than 20 miles from Storrs.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

Hebron woman wins big for her bread in international competition

LAS VEGAS — A Hebron baker represented Connecticut at the Tiptree World Bread Awards in Las Vegas and brought home hardware. The event was held on Sept. 20 and top bread-baking contestants gathered to show off their skills at the International Baking Industry Exposition, which celebrates 15 different categories of bread.
HEBRON, CT
The Associated Press

UMass to hold Pride Day when Liberty football visits

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — The University of Massachusetts is planning to hold a Pride Day on the same day that the Minutemen host evangelical Liberty in a football game. The school made the “special announcement” Sunday on Twitter in a 37-second video featuring techno music and a uniformed player standing in a room lit by rainbow colors associated with the LGBTQ community. It ends showing how to get tickets for the Oct. 8 game. Liberty, which started as a Baptist college under founder Jerry Falwell in 1971, has evolved into a conservative, evangelical university in Lynchburg, Virginia, that places restrictions on its students’ behavior, including monitoring behaviors in its male- and female-only residence halls. They include sanctions for use of tobacco, alcohol and drugs, dress code violations and failure to comply with its Entertainment Guidelines and Statement of Sexuality and Relationships. The latter prohibits, among other things, romantic displays of affection with a member of the same sex such as hand-holding, kissing and dating.
AMHERST, MA
sheltonherald.com

Power outages climb to more than 1,500 in Connecticut

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As strong winds impact Connecticut, power outages have been fluctuating throughout the state. More than 1,500 Connecticut customers, down from about 2,000 around 2:45 p.m., remain without power as of Friday evening. Nearly 1,000 outages were earlier reported in...
NORWALK, CT
New Britain Herald

Plainville Stadium Reunion at Berlin Fair Grounds to showcase local racing history

PLAINVILLE – The 14th annual Plainville Stadium Reunion this Saturday at the Berlin Fair Grounds will showcase local racing history. The reunion, sponsored by the Berlin Lions Club at Nutmeg Kart Club, will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the fairgrounds at Beckley Road in Berlin. Visitors will be able to see the sort of vehicles that raced in the former Plainville Stadium, where the Lowe's Home Improvement now stands, during its heyday and meet some of the former racers.
BERLIN, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

5 things to know about Susan Raff, WFSB Chief Political Reporter

On Tuesday, WFSB Chief Political reporter Susan Raff spent the afternoon pursuing a story about political attack ads in Connecticut. After covering four Connecticut gubernatorial terms, Raff is bringing her Channel 3 mic all over the state this fall to report on the upcoming November election — and explain another piece of the state's history to WFSB viewers.
CONNECTICUT STATE
