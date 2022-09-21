Read full article on original website
2 women shot, 1 killed in St. Charles apartment near casino
An investigation is underway after two women were shot and one was killed Saturday afternoon near the area of a St. Charles casino.
1 injured after fiery crash of semis on I-80 in Colona
COLONA, Ill. — A Quad City area crash leaves two semis on fire and one person injured. Illinois State Police said one truck rear-ended the other before causing both to catch fire and leave debris scattered across the highway. "I was driving on the right side and he was...
Illinois Couple Busted With $116,000 & $250,000 Worth Of Drugs
Police in Illinois make a huge drug bust that included hundreds of thousands of dollars of drugs and cash. Illinois Couple Deals Drugs And Gets Busted Together. A couple in Woodstock, Illinois gets arrested during a drug bust. What is the old saying, a couple that deals drugs together gets busted together? Isn't that the key to a successful relationship?
KMOV
Police say man attempted to kill Metro East cop, 5 felony charges issued
WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. (KMOV) - A 26-year-old man is facing attempted murder charges after court documents allege he fired multiple gunshots at a Metro East police officer. Court documents show Howard Dotson Jr. is facing five felonies for illegally possessing a gun, possessing a stolen gun, illegally possessing a gun while being a convicted felon, attempted murder and firing a gun at someone.
Illinois Man Is So Drunk He Hits Two Cops In The Ding Ding
This man is going behind bars for a while after kicking some Illinois police officers below the belt. Just because it works, doesn't make it right. If you really want to hurt a guy, then kick him below the belt. Remember, it is the cheap way of knocking a man down. It is so painful for men that I don't feel really comfortable talking about it. I don't have respect for any dude that pulls that move on someone. If you want to take an arrest to the next level, then kick a police officer down there.
16-year-old dead after robbery leads to shooting, crash in St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A 16-year-old boy died Friday after a robbery led to a shooting and car crash in north St. Louis County. He has been identified as Tayvion Whitby of St. Louis. North County Precinct officers responded to a crash shortly before 4 p.m. in the...
wjol.com
String of Robberies to Mailboxes Across Will and Grundy Counties Under Investigation
WJOL has learned that there’s been a string of robberies to local outside mailboxes. Sources tell us that Minooka, Channahon and Wilmington are among several post offices in Will and Grundy counties that were hit. Apparently the thieves used crowbars in some cases to pry open the locked doors,...
Video shows woman throwing 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan, police say
Navy Pier surveillance video appears to show a woman throwing her 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan, a police source told WGN.
WZZM 13
Passenger falls out of car sunroof in Illinois, dies from injuries
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Illinois — A Table Grove, Illinois, woman died after falling out of the sunroof on a car early Tuesday morning on Interstate 64 in St. Clair County. At about 4:10 a.m. Tuesday, the 2017 Mercedes-Benz C300 was traveling westbound on I-64 near Interstate 55 south, according to Illinois State Police.
25newsnow.com
Fulton County woman killed in southern Illinois traffic crash
ST. CLAIR COUNTY (25 News Now) - Illinois State Police are investigating after a Fulton County woman was killed after a traffic crash in St. Clair County. Illinois State Police say that Makenze Coulter, 23, of Table Grove, was standing through the sunroof of a vehicle in the front passenger seat when she fell out of the top of the vehicle as the driver went through a curve on the interstate.
Could Illinois' SAFE-T Act Make It Harder for Prosecutors to Detain Accused Violent Criminals? Legal Experts Weigh In
The state of Illinois will eliminate cash bail entirely in January as part of controversial new legislation that has been the source of misinformation, with some even likening it to the horror film "The Purge." Under the Pretrial Fairness Act, part of the SAFE-T Act passed by the Illinois General...
fox32chicago.com
Illinois SAFE-T Act controversy hits Joe Rogan's podcast
CHICAGO - You know something's officially part of the national dialogue when it makes its way to Joe Rogan's podcast — and that's just what's happened to the controversy surrounding Illinois' SAFE-T Act, which eliminates cash bail. "They're essentially almost eliminating cash bail for almost everything dangerous," Rogan said....
KNOX News Radio
30 vehicles burn in St. Paul
Around 30 cars caught fire and burned in St. Paul over the weekend. The vehicles were ready for auction. St. Paul fire officials say access issues slowed suppression efforts but crews were able to control the fire. The cause is under investigation. A damage estimate was not released. No injuries...
Carjackers ‘bump-and-rob’ man on I-64 in Illinois
Car crashed, car stolen. Police are investigating after "bump-and-rob" carjackers targeted a man early Friday morning in the Metro East.
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: Pritzker calls for two lawmakers’ resignations; fentanyl warning issued
Gov. J.B. Pritzker is calling on two Democratic lawmakers embroiled in controversies to step down. In a statement issued Thursday, Pritzker said Sen. Emil Jones III and Sen. Michael Hastings should both resign from office. Jones was charged this week with bribery in connection to a red-light camera probe by federal investigators. Hastings is dealing with domestic violence allegations from his wife, accusations he has denied.
Illinois, If You Smell Cucumbers In Your Garage Leave Immediately
I doubt anyone is making a salad in the garage which means the smell of Cucumbers could be a very bad thing. Allegedly some venomous snakes do smell like vegetables. With it getting colder outside more, and more animals try to move inside. While Bats and Birds usually go to...
WSPY NEWS
State Senator not surprised about lawsuits against SAFE-T Act
Morris Republican State Senator Sue Rezin says she's not surprised that state's attorneys across Illinois are filing suit against the SAFE-T Act. Portions of the law are already in place. The state's new cash-free bail system is set to begin on January 1. Your browser does not support the audio...
Want To Know If Radar Detectors Are Legal In Illinois?
The other day a friend and I were talking about things you see in or on cars very often. Bench seats, cigarette lighters, and antennas on the exterior. Another thing I feel like I haven't spotted in a while is a radar detector. If there is one in the car, are radar detectors legal in Illinois?
wmay.com
Illinoisan Jim Post, 1960s One Hit Wonder, Dies At 82
An Illinois folk singer who created one of the great “one hit wonder” tunes of the 1960s has died. Jim Post was a singer and songwriter based in Chicago in the ‘60s and ‘70s. In 1968, he and his wife at the time, Cathy Post, had a Top 10 hit called “Reach Out of the Darkness,” under the group name Friend and Lover. The song has been featured in a number of films and TV shows since then. But Post never returned to the Billboard Top 40.
insideedition.com
Alabama Woman Wanted for Stabbing Boyfriend and Cutting 1-Year-Old Child: Police
Alabama police are searching for a 22-year-old woman who allegedly stabbed her boyfriend and cut their 1-year-old child during the attack, authorities said. Mobile officers responded Saturday to a domestic violence report and discovered a male stabbing victim and a toddler with a minor cut, police said. The man and...
