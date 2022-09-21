Read full article on original website
Broncos fall to top 10 teams
The Wauneta-Palisade volleyball team had their work cut out for them last week with home games against Southwest and Maywood/Hayes Center. Southwest entered the Sept. 13 game ranked ninth in Class C2. WP never gained any traction in the first set and lost 15-21. The Broncos turned it around in...
Chase County XC runners challenged on McCook course
A lot of factors at the McCook Invitational were ones cross country runners can’t control—heat, no clouds, no wind and a hilly course. And bugs. Some of the runners last Thursday finished with hundreds stuck to their skin. McCook’s Heritage Hills Golf Course was all it’s cracked up...
Gerold Wayne Radcliffe
Gerold Wayne Radcliffe, age 84, of Ogallala, Nebraska, died Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 at the Medical Center of Aurora, Colorado. Gerold was born on April 4, 1938 in Holyoke, Colorado to Dwight and Helen (Greer) Radcliffe. He grew up on a farm near Lamar and attended District #4 rural school before entering high school at Imperial, graduating in 1956. He attended Hasting College and received his BA Degree in 1961. He finished his formal education at what was then Kearney State College with an MA Degree in 1969.
Eldon Frank Kerchal
Eldon Frank Kerchal, 83 of Lexington, Nebraska passed away Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Eldon was born on July 2, 1939 in Palisade to Frank R and Bessie Rose (Antone) Kerchal and lived in the sod house 17 miles north east of Wauneta for two years until construction of the new house was started. As a young boy, Eldon attended Galena Country Grade School north of Wauneta through 8th grade.
Ann Morey Nolon
Ann Morey Nolon, longtime resident of Ogallala, Nebraska, passed away Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at her Denver residence. Ann was born May 17, 1937, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. She was the daughter of Jack and Margaret (Robinson) Nolon. The family resided during her early childhood in Manitou Springs, Colorado, before moving to Imperial, where the family operated a cattle ranch west of Champion.
June Rose Scrivens
June Rose Scrivens, age 81, of Scottsbluff, Nebraska, passed away on Sep. 16, 2022 in Imperial. June was born on Sept. 8, 1941, in Winner, South Dakota, to Leonard and Rose (Snow) Gish. She received her early education in the Hamill, South Dakota school system, attending high school in Winner, South Dakota. She later proudly received her GED in her 60s. She married Dale Scrivens on Nov. 22, 1978, in Torrington, Wyoming and they made their home in Scottsbluff.
Leslie Dwane Houser
Leslie Dwane Houser was born Jan. 20, 1940, at Imperial, Nebraska, to Willa Rhea (Norman) and Kenneth Houser. Les lived south of Venango and attended school there through the 6th grade. The family then moved to the Norman farm at Lamar. Les then attended school at Lamar through the 8th grade. He then attended Chase County High School, graduating in 1958.
MPCC offering course to become substitute teacher
Mid-Plains Community College is offering a required course for those wanting to become certified as substitute teachers. Diversity Consciousness (SOCI 1020) meets the Nebraska Department of Education human relations course requirements. This online course is being offered Sept. 19-30, Oct. 17-28 and Nov. 14-25. “Area schools have spoken out about the need for substitute teachers in our area,” said Sheri Hink-Wagner, MPCC Humanities and Social Sciences division chair.
Registrations strong for Saturday’s Cancer Walk
This year’s event returns outdoors; all cancer types to be recognized. Not only will Saturday’s All Cancer Color Walk celebrate those individuals fighting or who survived the disease, but it’s also a salute to getting back outdoors for the event. Not since 2019 has the Chase County...
Vehicle buys lift sales tax to new record
There’s a new monthly record for Imperial city sales tax receipts, and it was by a large margin. For July 2022, the city received a total of $54,047.91 from the Nebraska Dept. of Revenue, its receipts from the 1% city tax now in its 15th year. That eclipsed the...
Ag Safety Day brings in 535 youths for day of learning
More than 500 youths learned how to identify and deal with hazards on the farm at Friday’s Progressive Ag Safety Day. Registrations tallied 535 children from Chase County Schools, Wauneta-Palisade, Dundy Co. Stratton and home-schooled students, who attended 10 different sessions during the day at the fairgrounds. The Chase...
Bonds for street work push city tax request up
Special hearing this Friday at courthouse on city budget. City of Imperial property owners will have two chances this year to comment at public hearings on the 2022-23 budget. Because the city’s proposed tax askings increased more than 2% over the past year, the additional hearing is required. New state legislation passed the last Unicameral session now requires that extra hearing of all taxing entities if they exceed the 2% mark, said Clerk/Administrator Jo Leyland.
