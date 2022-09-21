Read full article on original website
Body of missing fisherman found in Delaware River
DEERPARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police have recovered the body of a missing fisherman in the Delaware River in New Jersey. New York State Police have identified the man as William Vandyke, 47, of York, Pennsylvania. On September 8 around 7:30 a.m., police responded to the Delaware River in Deerpark...
DOJ: Over 20 arrested in largest dogfighting operation in SC history
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – Over 60 state and federal agents arrested and charged more than 20 people over the weekend for their role in what the Department of Justice said is believed to be the largest dogfighting operation in South Carolina history. On Saturday, September 24, officers interrupted a...
Why there is a billboard advertising California abortion services in SC
COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) — About a half mile away from the South Carolina State House in downtown Columbia, there is a billboard promoting abortion services available on the other side of the country. It reads, “Need an abortion? California is ready to help.” The billboard was paid for by...
Week 5 of the Blitz on 2
Highlights and scores from across the Lowcountry for week 5 of the Blitz on 2. GCPD releases new details on fatal Taco Bell shooting. Charleston man pleads guilty to involvement in Capitol …. Tracking the Tropics: TD9 becomes Tropical Storm …. The Citadel celebrates ‘100 Years on the Ashley’
After rocky start, hopes up in Oregon drug decriminalization
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Two years after Oregon residents voted to decriminalize hard drugs and dedicate hundreds of millions of dollars to treatment, few people have requested the services and the state has been slow to channel the funds. When voters passed the state’s pioneering Drug Addiction Treatment and...
Civil rights group expanding footprint on Texas-Mexico border
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – A civil rights group focusing on migrants is expanding its footprint in Texas. The El Paso-based Border Network for Human Rights is opening its new center in Presidio on Friday evening and one in Del Rio next Tuesday. The goal is to have advocates carry out community campaigns to educate residents about their civil and human rights under the U.S. Constitution, said BNHR Executive Director Fernando Garcia.
Utah opponents made a campaign ad together. Here’s what it achieved
(NewsNation) — During the 2020 campaign season, Utah’s Democratic and Republican candidates for governor took the unusual step of recording an ad together. Two years later, researchers found it had an effect on those who saw it. The ad featured Democrat Chris Peterson and Republican Spencer Cox praising...
Abortion, inflation, homelessness: Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp talks key issues ahead of general election
ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – In just under two months, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp will once more face off against Stacy Abrams in the race for governor of the Peach State. Recently, Gov. Kemp took a break from the campaign trail and sat down with The Means Report’s Brad Means to talk about the top issues facing the state of Georgia, and his focus for the state if re-elected.
