Within a month, hundreds of people in Hawaii could be carrying concealed guns. That's based on applications so far at each of Hawaii's four county police departments and each chief's timeline for approving them.
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Campaign Spending Commission has issued U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele a $1,000 fine after he admitted to using an old list of Gov. David Ige’s donors to raise campaign funds. That’s not allowed. A representative from Ige’s campaign told the commission they did not...
UHERO predicts US will enter recession, but Hawaii may escape severe economic impact. A new report from the University of Hawaii released Friday predicts the U.S. economy will enter a recession in the coming months. But, there’s a glimmer of hope for Hawaii. Business Report: Visitor arrivals. Updated: Sep....
Hawaiʻi has been one of several states that has had a declining population in recent years. When it comes to people leaving the islands, Honolulu has been hardest hit, with a recent net loss of tax filers. The national newsroom of PBN’s parent company, American City Business Journals, has...
University of Hawaiʻi Economic Research Organization’s economic forecast released today predicts a mild recession for the US in the first half of next year. One silver lining is that Hawai’i may escape those impacts, thanks to the return of Japanese visitors. However, Maui County and Kauaʻi will...
Hawaii’s minimum wage will be increasing from $10.10 to $12 starting October 1, but for some lawmakers, that wage hike still falls short.
Are you thinking it's time to sell your Hawaii home? Well, before you call up a realtor and put your house on the market you might have to do some behind-the-scenes work first.
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A state Oversight Commission official is calling for the complete overhaul of the Hawaii Community Correctional Center in Hilo. After a recent tour of the facility, Commissioner Ted Sakai called the facility a “terrible mess,” saying HCCC lacked adequate medical and recreational facilities. Newly-appointed Oversight...
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you live in Hawaii, chances are you’re pretty happy. At least that’s according to a new analysis that says Hawaii is the happiest state for 2022. The personal finance site WalletHub looked at all 50 states across 30 key metrics, from depression rates to...
HPD teams up with homeless providers to train newest officers on de-escalation. HPD says that on any given shift, especially in urban areas, 40-50% of calls can be homeless-related. As homeless crisis continues, service providers convene to brainstorm long-term solutions. Updated: Aug. 10, 2022 at 6:09 PM HST. |. By...
Sticker shock for some residents of a Waianae townhome complex. The state has drastically increased the rent for the property and they said it's going to force them out.
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization reported that the U.S. could be heading for a mild recession in the first half of next year. However, Hawaii may be able to escape the dark economic path. UHERO said the recovery of visitor travel from Japan that is now underway could help Hawaii […]
This week is Child Passenger Safety Week. Plus, the State’s child passenger laws were recently updated. So, what do parents need to know? Lisa Dau, Injury Prevention Coordinator and Registered Nurse from the Kapiolani Medical Center, joined Wake Up 2Day with the details including two free car seat check events happening this weekend. For more […]
Money in handPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) If you're a resident of Hawaii, here is some fantastic news for you. You can expect a refund as early as this week. Governor David Ige signed a measure providing one-time tax refunds called Act 115. Recently, Ige shared that refunds would be sent out in the next 48 hours.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu officials are looking for candidates to fill vacant positions on a number of city boards, commissions, and committees. Twenty vacant positions are open on various city boards and commissions.
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state is now keeping track of homeowners trying to stop their properties from falling into the ocean along Oahu’s North Shore. After a drone survey conducted earlier in September, the Department of Land and Natural Resources found that out of 20 homes along Ke Nui Drive, none of the owners are fully complying with the permits to mitigate erosion.
The Kailua Fall Festival is happening Saturday from 4 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. Howard Dicus breaks down vacation rental numbers in Hawaii, showing that while supply and demand are down, rates are up. UHERO executive director discusses new economic forecast. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. UHERO Executive Director Carl Bonham...
The Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate for the third straight time in an effort to fight inflation on Wednesday. KHON2 spoke to some financial experts to find out more about how the hike could affect locals' wallets.
Councilmember Gabe Johnson announced Tuesday that the council endorsed his proposal for state legislation to empower counties in Hawaiʻi to set minimum wages that are higher than the state and federal minimum wage. Resolutions 22-198 and 22-203 authorize inclusion of the proposed state legislation in the 2023 legislative packages...
The Stadium Authority says that Governor Ige is changing direction on the NASED project, canceling both the NASED's entertainment district and real estate project's request for proposals.
