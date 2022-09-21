ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

Campaign Spending Commission fines Kahele over donor list violation

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Campaign Spending Commission has issued U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele a $1,000 fine after he admitted to using an old list of Gov. David Ige’s donors to raise campaign funds. That’s not allowed. A representative from Ige’s campaign told the commission they did not...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Business: Hawaii vacation rentals

UHERO predicts US will enter recession, but Hawaii may escape severe economic impact. A new report from the University of Hawaii released Friday predicts the U.S. economy will enter a recession in the coming months. But, there’s a glimmer of hope for Hawaii. Business Report: Visitor arrivals. Updated: Sep....
HAWAII STATE
hawaiipublicradio.org

Islands’ population decline still tilts toward Las Vegas

Hawaiʻi has been one of several states that has had a declining population in recent years. When it comes to people leaving the islands, Honolulu has been hardest hit, with a recent net loss of tax filers. The national newsroom of PBN’s parent company, American City Business Journals, has...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

State official calls for overhaul of HCCC, describing facility as ‘terrible mess’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A state Oversight Commission official is calling for the complete overhaul of the Hawaii Community Correctional Center in Hilo. After a recent tour of the facility, Commissioner Ted Sakai called the facility a “terrible mess,” saying HCCC lacked adequate medical and recreational facilities. Newly-appointed Oversight...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Smile! Hawaii is the happiest state in the nation

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you live in Hawaii, chances are you’re pretty happy. At least that’s according to a new analysis that says Hawaii is the happiest state for 2022. The personal finance site WalletHub looked at all 50 states across 30 key metrics, from depression rates to...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Homeless In Hawaii

HPD teams up with homeless providers to train newest officers on de-escalation. HPD says that on any given shift, especially in urban areas, 40-50% of calls can be homeless-related. As homeless crisis continues, service providers convene to brainstorm long-term solutions. Updated: Aug. 10, 2022 at 6:09 PM HST. |. By...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

UH report: Hawaii may be able to escape possible US recession

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization reported that the U.S. could be heading for a mild recession in the first half of next year. However, Hawaii may be able to escape the dark economic path. UHERO said the recovery of visitor travel from Japan that is now underway could help Hawaii […]
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Hawaii’s child passenger laws recently updated

This week is Child Passenger Safety Week. Plus, the State’s child passenger laws were recently updated. So, what do parents need to know? Lisa Dau, Injury Prevention Coordinator and Registered Nurse from the Kapiolani Medical Center, joined Wake Up 2Day with the details including two free car seat check events happening this weekend. For more […]
HAWAII STATE
Jake Wells

Most Hawaii residents will be sent a payment of up to $1,200

Money in handPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) If you're a resident of Hawaii, here is some fantastic news for you. You can expect a refund as early as this week. Governor David Ige signed a measure providing one-time tax refunds called Act 115. Recently, Ige shared that refunds would be sent out in the next 48 hours.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

‘We need to retreat’: North Shore homeowners violating state rules to save properties, DLNR says

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state is now keeping track of homeowners trying to stop their properties from falling into the ocean along Oahu’s North Shore. After a drone survey conducted earlier in September, the Department of Land and Natural Resources found that out of 20 homes along Ke Nui Drive, none of the owners are fully complying with the permits to mitigate erosion.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Fur-Angel Foundation foundation to hold the annual 'K9 and Keiki Carnival'

The Kailua Fall Festival is happening Saturday from 4 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. Howard Dicus breaks down vacation rental numbers in Hawaii, showing that while supply and demand are down, rates are up. UHERO executive director discusses new economic forecast. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. UHERO Executive Director Carl Bonham...
HAWAII STATE

