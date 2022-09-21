Kurt Angle discussed his WWE Unforgiven PPV match against Chris Benoit on his podcast, “The Kurt Angle Show.” Angle explained his decision to speak about Benoit. Angle said, “Oh, by the way. I did want to say this. I know that people don’t really care about me talking about Chris Benoit, but I’m not doing it for Chris Benoit. If I erase Chris Benoit, I’m going to erase most of my career. And I’m not going to erase myself. So, a lot of people might not agree with me having this show today talking about Chris and everything. I don’t condone what he did outside the ring, but what he did in the ring was phenomenal, and I love the guy for that.”

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO