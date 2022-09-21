Read full article on original website
PWMania
Shawn Michaels Reveals Origins of the D-Generation X Crotch Chop
Shawn Michaels recently spoke with NYPost.com to promote the 25-year anniversary of D-Generation X. During the discussion, Michaels discussed the origins of the crotch chop:. “The first place I remember seeing it was Sean Waltman, who was then known as 1-2-3 Kid and later X-Pac, doing it over in the UK. Then all of a sudden, we were doing it as a group, to each other, kind of thinking it was funny. It was sort of a witty way and tell somebody where they could go or they didn’t like your answer to something — a bunch of buddies ribbing each other.”
PWMania
Kurt Angle Defends His Decision to Talk About Chris Benoit During His Podcast
Kurt Angle discussed his WWE Unforgiven PPV match against Chris Benoit on his podcast, “The Kurt Angle Show.” Angle explained his decision to speak about Benoit. Angle said, “Oh, by the way. I did want to say this. I know that people don’t really care about me talking about Chris Benoit, but I’m not doing it for Chris Benoit. If I erase Chris Benoit, I’m going to erase most of my career. And I’m not going to erase myself. So, a lot of people might not agree with me having this show today talking about Chris and everything. I don’t condone what he did outside the ring, but what he did in the ring was phenomenal, and I love the guy for that.”
WWE・
PWMania
Karen Jarrett Speaks Out About Her Husband Jeff No Longer Working for WWE
As many of you may know, Jeff Jarrett is no longer employed by WWE in his role as Senior Vice President of Live Events. During a question and answer session held on AdFreeShows.com, Jeff’s wife Karen offered her thoughts on his departure. “I think it’s a blessing that he’s...
WWE・
