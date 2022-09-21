Read full article on original website
Related
'Free doobie on your pillow!': Cannabis friendly vacation rentals are becoming more popular
The Bud and Breakfast is taking off as more people are booking marijuana friendly vacation rentals when they travel to places where its legal.
Tech Times
Open Heart Capital Pays It Forward, While Ensuring Profit For Investors
Two enterprising philanthropists are building a cryptocurrency investment fund that not only delivers consistent growth for investors that can withstand market fluctuations but also pay it forward by giving a large percentage of their profits to highly effective charities and other altruistic endeavors. Aaron Mayer and his partner David Hu...
Comments / 0