Read full article on original website
Related
suburbanchicagoland.com
Pritzker supports criminals and disguises truth about Safe-T Act
Pritzker supports criminals and disguises truth about Safe-T Act. Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker is trying to distort his record of supporting suspects by easing the punishments on criminals. Pritzker, who has close ties to lobbyists who are pouring millions into his campaign coffers, is seeking to build up his image...
suburbanchicagoland.com
Will County Prosecutor Glasgow files suit against Pritzker’s Safe-T Act
Will County Prosecutor Glasgow files suit against Pritzker’s Safe-T Act. The Safe-T Act HB 3653 was pushed through the Illinois General Assembly during the middle of the night in January 2022 in order to ease the punishments against criminals and making law abiding citizens exposed to dangerous criminals. Will County Prosecutor. Pritzker signed the bill into law in February 2022 but major provisions that ease burdens on criminals don’t take effect until January 2023, after Pritzker’s re-election bid on Nov. 8, 2022.
suburbanchicagoland.com
Will County
Will County Prosecutor Glasgow files suit against Pritzker’s Safe-T Act. Will County Prosecutor Glasgow files suit against Pritzker’s Safe-T Act The Safe-T Act HB 3653 was pushed through the Illinois General Assembly during the middle of the night in January 2022 in order to ease the punishments against criminals and making law abiding citizens exposed to dangerous criminals. Will County Prosecutor. Pritzker signed the bill …
suburbanchicagoland.com
CLE at Leving firm to focus on excluding therapist testimony in family law cases
CLE at Leving firm to focus on excluding therapist testimony in family law cases. The Law Offices of Jeffery M. Leving Ltd. will host the next presentation of the Arthur S. Kallow Continuing Legal Education (CLE) Seminar Series on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 6:30 p.m. CDT at 19 S. LaSalle St. in Chicago.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
suburbanchicagoland.com
Orland Park Partners with Federal Agency to Address Illegal Firearms
Orland Park Partners with Federal Agency to Address Illegal Firearms. In an effort to combat increasing number of guns recovered within Orland Park, the Orland Park Police Department has entered into a partnership with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). In 2021, the Orland Park Police recovered...
suburbanchicagoland.com
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Lakeview co-hosts inaugural Oktoberfest Oct 1 – 2
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Lakeview co-hosts inaugural Oktoberfest Oct 1 – 2 Ou Lady of Mount Carmel, in partnership with Lakeview East Chamber of Commerce, announce the inaugural OcktoberFest, October 1 – 2 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. Held in the East Parking Lot in Lakeview, Our Lady of Mount Carmel’s Oktoberfest Kicks off the Weekend with the Tapping of the Keg and Games and Continues all Weekend with Food, Drink, Carnival Rides and Live Music.
Comments / 0